Available Episodes

  • 1830 Second Lieutenant Crunch
    Unity, Feeling Old, Life Hack/Contentment, The White House, Golf Apology, Want To Sleep, Sarcasm, Age of Satisfaction, BONUS CONTENT: Sarcasm Follow-up; Quotes: “Wow, that’s awesome, and I don’t have to have it.” “As a believer you’re a part of God’s household.” “We all want to think of ourselves as better people.”
    8/3/2023
    15:02
  • 1829 If You’re Awkward, Call Sherri
    Great Is Thy Faithfulness, Biblical Hot Take, Accordion Playing, Ascribe Better Motives, Praying, Generosity, Social Tip, Reality, Actually Guy Cookies, Loneliness, Rowdy & The Ramblers, Hotel Reviews; Quotes: “The people of God are Plan A and there is no Plan B.” “I’m already not popular.” “Reality is what you run into when you’re wrong.” “No one said anything about Oreos or Twix in the drawers.”
    8/2/2023
    16:40
  • 1828 Just Crastinate
    Precrastination, Captive Thoughts, Fortune 500 Idea, Evil/Live, Society On Mars, Keep Showing Up, Weather Forecasts, Nothing Wasted, Give Yourself Some Grace, Interrupting Doctors, Eternal Life, Eating Early, Reading the Bible, Shock Jock, Laziness; Quotes: “I’m not comfortable with it ethically.” “Evil wants to make something made in God’s image less than.” “We’re supposed to be agents of healing and life.” “Let’s get a society set up first.”
    8/1/2023
    13:49
  • 1827 The Lunk Alarm
    Brant’s 3 Things, Minor/Major Changes, Forgiveness, History Segment, BONUS CONTENT: Lunk Alarm Follow-Up; Quotes: “There’s a chance for me now for the remaining years I have to be different.” “Worry is like being on a planet without God.” “We live in a culture that is lying to us all the time.” “Everybody uses faith all the time.”
    7/31/2023
    13:12
  • 1826 Let’s Talk About Warm Bowling Shoes
    I Imagine, Rent Airline Clothes, Pray For Neighborhood, BONUS CONTENT: UFOs; Quotes: “Evil is getting older and bolder.” “Narcissism has a really hard time not showing off.” “It’s nice to put yourself in a more humble space.”
    7/28/2023
    23:25

Brant Hansen is from small-town Illinois, and is a self-professed nerd, diagnosed with Asperger's as an adult. He's a fan of C.S. Lewis and toast. "Producer Sherri", also a radio veteran, is from Pittsburgh, has one of the world's great laughs, and demonstrates incredible patience with Brant. Both are believers in Jesus, but have difficulty fitting in with modern American church culture. Together they have a daily radio show that is syndicated across the country, with segments ranging from the latest animal news, to interactions with listeners, to discussions about how messy life can be, and how good God is. You can find articles written by Brant at branthansen.com, and you can follow him on Twitter: @branthansen
