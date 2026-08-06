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Brant & Sherri Oddcast

Brant Hansen
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Brant & Sherri Oddcast
Latest episode

2520 episodes

  • Brant & Sherri Oddcast

    2463 An Owl Mascot

    08/06/2026 | 19 mins.
    Topics: 
    Couples Make It Work, Hansen 2042, Yes Be Yes, Dropping Your Phone, The Future



    BONUS CONTENT: Yes be Yes Follow-Up/Kingdom Culture
     
    Quotes:
    "If you trust the Lord, what awaits you is glorious."
    "There's something beautiful about a lifetime together."
    "There's emotional layers to texting people."
    "Serving Jesus is such a good life."
    "The church is small groups of people living out Jesus way of forgiveness with people."


    In the Texas area?
    Join Brant as he talks about two unique sessions on living at peace in a divided world.

    Find out more: https://www.theheights.org/
    The Heights Church
    201 W. Renner Rd.
    Richardson, TX 75080

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    Holy Ghost Mama Pre-Order!

    Want more of the Oddcast? Check out our website!

    Watch our YouTube videos here.

    Connect with us on Facebook!
  • Brant & Sherri Oddcast

    2462 10:10

    08/05/2026 | 14 mins.
    Topics:
    Shock Jock, Security, Parents, Follow The Leader, Oldest Joke, Serving People, To Be Known, Waiting, Therapeutic Forest, Jim Davis


    BONUS: Snacks & Good Company Promo
     
    Quotes:
    "Is this interesting?"
    "More things will not make you feel secure."
    "Trusting God is where we will find rest."
    "A lot of people want to be noticed but are deeply afraid to be known."
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    Holy Ghost Mama Pre-Order!

    Want more of the Oddcast? Check out our website!

    Watch our YouTube videos here.

    Connect with us on Facebook!
  • Brant & Sherri Oddcast

    2461 Next Door Is Marky Mark

    08/04/2026 | 13 mins.
    Topics: 
    Be Still, Shock Jock, Welcome to the Show, Psalm 23, Breaking Animal News, The News, Refreshing, Ask Brant, Taking Care of People


    BONUS MATERIAL: Oddcast Studio, Turning The Big 2
     
    Quotes:
    "Why is the listener on the hook?"
    "It's an opportunity for this ministry."
    "You don't have to be an activist on every issue."
    "Be an example of someone who take Jesus seriously."
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    Holy Ghost Mama Pre-Order!

    Want more of the Oddcast? Check out our website!

    Watch our YouTube videos here.

    Connect with us on Facebook!
  • Brant & Sherri Oddcast

    2460 Jimothy

    08/03/2026 | 18 mins.
    Topics:
    Fear, Foosball, Parents, Breaking Animal News, Our Hope, Bubbles, Fix Your Mind, Texting Thumb, Waving, Not Take, Coffee News, Hansen 2042, Amish Romance, Trust/Wait. He Has Overcome


    BONUS MATERIALS: Clowns
     
    Quotes:
    "Even if you don't have all the answers you can still trust Him."
    "You can trust God's character."
    "You don't have to absorb news 24-7."
    "I only have so much emotional energy. I want to focus it on the faces in front of me."
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    Holy Ghost Mama Pre-Order!

    Want more of the Oddcast? Check out our website!

    Watch our YouTube videos here.

    Connect with us on Facebook!
  • Brant & Sherri Oddcast

    2459 Go Looking For Miscellany

    07/31/2026 | 11 mins.
    Topics:
    Back To School, Trade, Masterclass, Adding Value, Hot Take Comment, Shock Jock, LinkedIn/Trust God Imaginary Audience, God Loves Me
     
    Quotes:
    "Pivoting to being a servant actually puts you back on mission and gives you energy."
    "Everyone is not looking at you. That's good news. Everyone doesn't look at you as critically as you look at you."
    "Do you really want to trade peace for control?"
    "God loves me."
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    Holy Ghost Mama Pre-Order!

    Want more of the Oddcast? Check out our website!

    Watch our YouTube videos here.

    Connect with us on Facebook!
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About Brant & Sherri Oddcast
Brant Hansen is from small-town Illinois, and is a self-professed nerd, diagnosed with Asperger's as an adult. He's a fan of C.S. Lewis and toast. "Producer Sherri", also a radio veteran, is from Pittsburgh, has one of the world's great laughs, and demonstrates incredible patience with Brant. Both are believers in Jesus, but have difficulty fitting in with modern American church culture. Together they have a daily radio show that is syndicated across the country, with segments ranging from the latest animal news, to interactions with listeners, to discussions about how messy life can be, and how good God is. You can find articles written by Brant at branthansen.com, and you can follow him on Twitter: @branthansen
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