The Making of the Album "Undefeated Champion" // Michael Todd x Transformation Worship
Get ready to experience "Undefeated Champion" Live recording! Enjoy this service as we worship God through all 7 songs from the album (and more) by Transformation Worship with special guests!If you would like to support this Kingdom sound, purchase the album here: https://therepresentstore.com/Undefeated Champion is also available on all streaming platforms here: https://transformationworship.lnk.to/undefeatedchampionJoin Transformation Church for our Sunday experience. Plug into community, engage in live worship with Transformation Worship, & hear a powerful word from God.ABOUT USWe Exist to REPRESENT God to the lost & found for Transformation in Christ. This is the vision of Transformation Church, led by Pastor Michael Todd & based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.GIVETo support this ministry & help us continue to reach people all around the world: https://transformchurch.us/give/STAY CONNECTED- Email Newsletter: https://qrco.de/beHPyX- Website: https://transformchurch.us/- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wearetransformation- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetransformation/- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@transformationchurchNEXT STEPS- Have you made the decision to follow Jesus? Let us know so we can help you on your journey toward Transformation in Christ: http://transformchurch.us/saved- Here at TC, we have a culture code of Relationship, & we want YOU to find your people! Find your tribe: https://transformchurch.us/tribes/- Looking for a place to serve? Find an area that you would like to volunteer in & sign up below: https://transformchurch.us/serve/#transformationchurch #transformationworship #liveworship #sermon #preaching #onlinechurch #miketodd #livesermon #bible #theology #michaeltodd #tcnation #sermon #church #onlineexperience
--------
3:15:17
Stop It! // When the Holy Spirit Hijacks the Service // Michael Todd
We did not return to the regularly scheduled programming this morning when the Holy Spirit began to move! We were instructed to slow down and take the time to listen to our brothers and sisters. We were instructed to treat each other with compassion. Just like Jesus sat with unlikely friends, we are invited to reach across the aisle and love with humility. We are invited to Stop It! Shut Up! Sit Down! and Be Humble.If you’re ready for v4 Conference, text CONFERENCE to 828282 or visit transformchurch.us/v4 for updates!
--------
49:03
I’m Starting With The Man In The Mirror: Reflecting God’s Faithfulness // Receipts (Part 6) // Michael Todd
In Week 6 of the Receipts Sermon Series, Pastor Michael taught on the fruit of the Spirit: faithfulness. Inspired by Dr. Seuss’s ‘Horton Hatches the Egg’, where Horton the elephant stays true to his word against all odds, we’re challenged to examine our own faithfulness to God. Pastor Michael shares that true faithfulness is a response to God’s unwavering commitment to us, not a reaction based on fear, feelings, or force. Through the Holy Spirit, we can cultivate faithfulness that reflects God’s love and serves as nourishment to others. This message will encourage you to discover what fuels your faithfulness and surrender your heart to a faithfulness that is both free and fruitful.Scripture References:Galatians 5:22-23 ESV2 Timothy 2:13 NLTDeuteronomy 7:9 NLT1 John 1:9 NLT1 Corinthians 10:13 NLTMatthew 25:23 NLT
--------
1:23:13
Count-It: Eliminating Joy Jackers // Receipts: The Proof Is In The Fruit (Part 5) // Michael Todd
Can you count it all joy, even in difficult situations? Are the people around you on Team Joy or Team Judgment? In Week 5 of the Receipts Series, Pastor Michael taught us how to identify the "joy jackers" in our lives—those people and things that try to pull us down to their level of discomfort. This message is a powerful reminder that Jesus is our true source of joy, a joy that can’t be suppressed by any situation.Scripture References:Galatians 5:22-23 ESVNehemiah 8:10 NIVJob 38:1-4 NLTJames 1:2-4 NKJV
--------
1:11:37
I’m Gonna In-Joy This // Receipts (Part 4) // Michael Todd
God knew we needed strength, so He gave us joy through the Holy Spirit! While happiness is situational and shallow, the joy that the Lord gives is eternal and rooted in salvation. Each day, we must choose whether we will clothe ourselves in joy. Living IN-JOY enables us to truly enjoy life. Our prayer is that this message inspires you to shed the garment of judgment and live the joy of the Lord.Scripture References:Galatians 5:22-23 ESVPsalm 51:10-12 NIVNehemiah 8:10 NIVPsalm 16:11 NIV
Here at Transformation Church we believe in Representing God to the lost and found for Transformation in Christ. We are a multi-ethnic, multi-generational, and multiplying church committed to progression not perfection. We are led by Lead Pastors Michael and Natalie Todd.