Ep. 224 – The Story of Hanuman and the Ramayana, Part 1

Settle in for a treat as Ram Dass shares the first part of the story of the Ramayana, which features the monkey god, Hanuman, as he serves lord Ram on the journey to defeat Ravana.Want to be part of the discussion about this episode of Here and Now? Join the Ram Dass Fellowship virtual meetup on May 2nd at 3pm EDT, sign up for the General Fellowship group here to receive more information.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/ramdassIn this episode:Ram Dass introduces the story of the Ramayana and sets up the villain, the 10-headed demon, RavanaRam Dass describes how Brahma took birth as Ram in order to defeat Ravana He shares how Ram grew up a noble prince, but was ultimately banished from his kingdom and sent to live in the forest with his wife, Sita, and his brother, LaxmanRam Dass talks about Ravana’s obsession with Sita and how he kidnaps her away from RamHe introduces the great monkey god, Hanuman, who is eager to serve RamRam Dass reads to us about Hanuman’s quest to find Sita and his leap of faith across an ocean – the greatest leap ever takenStay tuned for the conclusion of this epic story, premiering May 8th 2023!“And he’s very dedicated. Hanuman has come to Earth just to serve Ram. Hanuman is so devoted to Ram that he is like your breath is to your body. He is known as the breath of Ram. He lives so close that he is an example of the way in which, when you’ve totally dedicated yourself to God, you have all the powers to serve, to do everything you need to do, as you will see in a minute.” – Ram DassSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.