Ram Dass shares his heart-centered wisdom in each episode featuring excerpted lectures given throughout the last 40 years, with an introduction from Raghu Marku... More
Available Episodes
5 of 228
Ep. 224 – The Story of Hanuman and the Ramayana, Part 1
Settle in for a treat as Ram Dass shares the first part of the story of the Ramayana, which features the monkey god, Hanuman, as he serves lord Ram on the journey to defeat Ravana.Want to be part of the discussion about this episode of Here and Now? Join the Ram Dass Fellowship virtual meetup on May 2nd at 3pm EDT, sign up for the General Fellowship group here to receive more information.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/ramdassIn this episode:Ram Dass introduces the story of the Ramayana and sets up the villain, the 10-headed demon, RavanaRam Dass describes how Brahma took birth as Ram in order to defeat Ravana He shares how Ram grew up a noble prince, but was ultimately banished from his kingdom and sent to live in the forest with his wife, Sita, and his brother, LaxmanRam Dass talks about Ravana’s obsession with Sita and how he kidnaps her away from RamHe introduces the great monkey god, Hanuman, who is eager to serve RamRam Dass reads to us about Hanuman’s quest to find Sita and his leap of faith across an ocean – the greatest leap ever takenStay tuned for the conclusion of this epic story, premiering May 8th 2023!“And he’s very dedicated. Hanuman has come to Earth just to serve Ram. Hanuman is so devoted to Ram that he is like your breath is to your body. He is known as the breath of Ram. He lives so close that he is an example of the way in which, when you’ve totally dedicated yourself to God, you have all the powers to serve, to do everything you need to do, as you will see in a minute.” – Ram DassSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/24/2023
44:02
Ep. 223 – Freedom From Fear
In this recording from 1982, Ram Dass answers a wide range of questions, including how we can find freedom from fear, plus leads a meditation on how to tune into our intuition.Want to be part of the discussion about this episode of Here and Now? Join the Ram Dass Fellowship virtual meetup on April 18th at 8pm EDT, sign up for the General Fellowship group here to receive more information.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/ramdassIn this episode, Ram Dass answers questions about:What it’s like to be on stageDetachment and compassionThe individuality of the soulThe issue of rebirthFreedom from fearHow to tune into one’s intuition and follow one’s heart“Fear comes out of your identification with your separateness. As long you are separate, you are identified with that which is in time and space. And that which is in time and space is changing. You are identified with something which is changing all the time, and that has inherent within it fear. So inherent within your identification with separateness is fear. The freedom from fear comes from the identification with that in you which is not the separate forms, which is not stuff, but lies behind stuff. And the minute you identify with that, you are no longer afraid.” – Ram DassSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/11/2023
38:24
Ram Dass Lofi Radio - Bonus Episode
Raghu Markus is back to introduce us to something exciting happening on Youtube - Ram Dass Lofi Radio!Listen to classic talks from Ram Dass, set to soothing lo-fi tracks - always live, 24/7, on the Ram Dass Youtube Channel: youtube.com/@BabaRamDassChannelSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/7/2023
17:45
Ep. 222 – The Dance of Sexual Energy
In this Q&A session from 1982, Ram Dass answers questions about astral melodramas, therapy, the dance of sexual energy, the story of Hanuman, and more.Want to be part of the discussion about this episode of Here and Now? Join the Ram Dass Fellowship virtual meetup on April 4th at 3pm EDT, sign up for the General Fellowship group here to receive more information.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/ramdassIn this episode, Ram Dass explores:Astral melodramas, such as predictions from Nostradamus and conspiracy theories involving the Illuminati, and why he doesn’t put much stock in themHis recent experiences with therapy and why he thinks it can be helpfulDesire systems, relationships, and the dance of sexual energyDeath and working with people who are dying“So, finally, sexuality that comes out of a deeper part of your being, that’s what’s called tantra. Because then the sexual energies keep liberating and moving energy and opening up and tuning you to greater and greater energies, and bringing you deeper into the Oneness. The One involves its dance of the two, and through this process of magnetism and the two, it keeps liberating energy back into the One. So it’s the dance of two to One to two to One to two to One, and that’s this dance of sexual energy.” – Ram DassSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/27/2023
37:46
Ep. 221 – Bringing Spirit Into Form
In this recording from the 1980s, Ram Dass explores the concept of merging with God, leads a visualization meditation for opening the heart, and talks about bringing spirit into form.Want to be part of the discussion about this episode of Here and Now? Join the Ram Dass Fellowship virtual meetup on March 21st at 8pm EST, sign up for the General Fellowship group here to receive more information.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/ramdassIn this episode of Here and Now:Ram Dass answers a question about how we merge with God, using Anandamayi Ma as the perfect example of love for GodRam Dass leads a guided visualization meditation that serves as a technique for opening the heart and is part of Bhakti yogaRam Dass talks about accepting our responsibility as a spiritual entity for enlightening the world and how we are all conversion vehicles for bringing spirit into form“If there’s a great sadness in you, just let it go. Breathe it out, you don’t need it. If there’s anger, if you’ve been hurt, if you have pain. Don’t demand that it go away, you might breathe it out and you’ll still feel sadness, it may be such a deep reservoir of sadness. But just what you can let go of, let go of. And then fill with this very fine healing mist.” – Ram DassSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Ram Dass shares his heart-centered wisdom in each episode featuring excerpted lectures given throughout the last 40 years, with an introduction from Raghu Markus of Ram Dass' Love Serve Remember Foundation.