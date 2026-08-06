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286 episodes
- Have you ever felt threatened and vulnerable, desperate to feel safe?
In our Psalms 59-67 Bible study, we open with a Psalm David wrote while men were literally waiting outside his house to kill him. As we travel through the other psalms, David moves from total exhaustion, fear, and desert dry spells into an unquenchable thirst for God’s presence.
If you’ve ever felt trapped, targeted by cruel words, or completely isolated at the "ends of the earth," David’s prayers will hit you right where you are. But this nine-psalm journey doesn’t end in survival mode. As the danger passes, the tone shifts to wild praise, staggering abundance, and a blessing meant to ripple across time and space.
In our Psalms 59-67 Bible study, we cover:
[4:01] Psalm 59: Escaping the Hitmen – How David survives being trapped in his own home while Saul’s men wait outside to kill him, and why his immediate reaction is to run to God as his fortress.
[9:34] Psalm 60-61: Reaching the "Ends of the Earth" – What it really means for David to cry out from the edge of exhaustion and exile, and how we can find personal refuge when God feels miles away.
[13:00] Psalm 62: The Power of Akh (God Alone) – Why David repeatedly uses one specific word to remind himself that true safety and salvation rest in Christ alone, not in human effort.
[16:41] Psalm 63: Thirsting in the Desert – How David’s physical thirst in the dry wilderness unlocked a deeper spiritual longing and how Jesus quenches that same soul-dryness with living water.
[20:19] Psalm 64: Surviving Cruel Words – How to handle modern-day "tongues like swords" and malicious public attacks when people try to bring you down.
[28:06] Psalms 65-67: Shining God’s Light, Not Ours – The Aaronic blessing gets flipped on its head, reminding us we pray for God’s favor, not for our own comfort, so the entire world can see His goodness.
Psalms Show Notes:
Psalms Roadmap
Psalms Prayer List
Psalms Playlist on Apple Music
Psalms Playlist on Spotify
Phil Wickham - Psalm 8 (Hallé) [Official Music Video]
ACTS Prayer Guide
Group Discussion Questions for Psalms 59-67
[5:24] In Psalm 59, David can’t do anything but run and rely on God to be his fortress. Where in your life do you find yourself on the run, unfairly attacked, or trapped? How could you lean more on God to be your fortress and protector?
[16:47] David thirsts for God, and his whole being longs to know God, see God, and be in the presence of God. Have you ever felt such a deep longing for God? What prayer could you offer asking God to help you thirst for Him the way David did?
[28:44] Psalm 67 asks God to make His face shine on us so that all nations will know His ways and salvation. This is still the purpose of God’s favor in our lives today. In all we do, whether in suffering or in prosperity, we should reflect God’s glory so others can see the hope of Christ in us. Who in your life reflects God’s glory, and what has that meant to you?
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This episode is part of our ongoing Bible Book Club series, starting with Genesis and journeying all the way through the Bible. Thanks for listening!
- What should you do when someone you trust turns against you?
Psalms 50-58 are your answer. This stretch of Psalms opens with God himself taking the stand, not to demand more sacrifices, but to expose what's really going on in the human heart.
From there, we watch David wrestle with his darkest moment (his affair with Bathsheba), suffer betrayal by a close friend, hide from enemies who want him dead, and finally cry out for justice against corrupt leaders who prey on the powerless.
These psalms feel raw, honest, and surprisingly relatable, which further proves they aren't just pretty prayers for perfect people. They are for us, right here and now, in our very real lives.
In our Psalms 50-58 Bible study, we cover:
[3:44] Psalm 50: God Judges the Heart — Why God cares more about an obedient heart than outward sacrifice.
[9:34] Psalm 51: Create in Me a Pure Heart — Why a contrite heart is the only "sacrifice" God has ever really wanted.
[13:39] Psalm 52 & 53: Frustration with Evil and Fools — How we can trust God and cry out in our frustration at arrogant fools and men who love evil.
[20:20] Psalm 54 & 55: Betrayed by Friends and Enemies — When you are betrayed, what to do with that pain instead of letting it fester.
[25:50] Psalm 56 & 57: Trusting God When You're Afraid — How David stayed brave while hiding in a cave and running for his life, because his trust in God was bigger than his fear of man.
[28:53] Psalm 58: A Cry for Justice Against Corrupt Leaders — Instead of letting anger turn into hatred, how to pray when you're furious at leaders who abuse their power.
Psalms Show Notes:
Psalms Roadmap
Psalms Prayer List
Psalms Playlist on Apple Music
Psalms Playlist on Spotify
Phil Wickham - Psalm 8 (Hallé) [Official Music Video]
ACTS Prayer Guide
Group Discussion Questions for Psalm 50-58:
[3:44] God says he cares more about an obedient, honest heart than about the outward things we do for Him. What is an area of your life right now (family, work, friendships, or faith) where you find yourself just "checking the box" or going through the motions? What's one thing you could do this week to intentionally engage your heart in this area?
[21:54] We’ve all had those moments where life feels overwhelming and we just want to "fly away" for a little bit like David in Psalm 55. When you hit that point of needing a mental or emotional escape, what does your ideal "dove wings" moment look like?
[29:12] David brought his fear and frustration straight to God instead of hiding it or handling it on his own. What is something you are carrying right now that you could bring to God in prayer? How do you think that might help you avoid lingering anger, bitterness, or a desire for revenge?
Contact Bible Book Club!
Social: Instagram or Facebook
Website: Bible Book Club
Review Us: Apple Podcast or Spotify
Join the Fun: DONATE or Buy merch
This episode is part of our ongoing Bible Book Club series, starting with Genesis and journeying all the way through the Bible. Thanks for listening!
- Ever wonder why God doesn't just fix your problems for you?
In this Psalms 42-49 Bible study, we kick off Book 2 of Psalms by diving into the powerful redemption story of the Sons of Korah, a family literally swallowed by the earth for rebelling against God.
Whether you are dealing with unanswered prayers, emotional distress, or wondering why God allows suffering, these chapters offer profound comfort and timeless prayers. We explore a lament that echoes Job's struggles, a prophetic royal wedding song about Jesus, and the exact scripture that inspired Martin Luther’s famous hymn, "A Mighty Fortress Is Our God."
In our Psalms 42-49 Bible study, we cover:
[4:48] Psalm 42: Family Redemption — How the Sons of Korah went from disgraced rebels to Israel's worship leaders.
[12:12] Psalm 43: Reacting to Sorrow — How to pull yourself out of the haze of grief, hardship, loss, and stress.
[18:07] Psalm 44: Unanswered Prayer — Why God sometimes seems asleep when His people are suffering.
[22:36] Psalm 45-46: Messianic Prophecy — How a royal wedding song perfectly foreshadows Christ and the church (as quoted in Hebrews) and the inspiration behind Martin Luther's "A Mighty Fortress Is Our God."
[33:27] Psalm 47 & 48: The City of Zion — Why God's dwelling place is more than a place on a map.
[36:41] Psalm 49: Money and Mortality — Why wealth can't buy life, but Jesus already paid the ransom you couldn't afford.
Psalms Show Notes:
Psalms Roadmap
Psalms Prayer List
Psalms Playlist on Apple Music
Psalms Playlist on Spotify
Phil Wickham - Psalm 8 (Hallé) [Official Music Video]
ACTS Prayer Guide
Group Discussion Questions for Psalms 42-49:
[12:24] When you're downcast or disturbed, Psalms 42 suggests you intentionally turn your attention to all the good God has done for you. What's one thing you could do right now to help you remember to do that? For example, memorize a prayer or Bible verse you can turn to that focuses your attention on God's gifts or protection, put a sign on your bathroom mirror, hang pictures of your loved ones, etc.
[18:11] Can you relate to Psalm 44 when the psalmist did not feel rescued despite his faithfulness? How do you respond when you don't get the outcome you hoped for?
[36:48] Psalm 49 reminds us that wealth cannot buy life. Is there an area of your life where you feel tempted to chase "more" than you need or are called to, even though we can't take anything with us when we die? Ex. cars, the latest technology, respect, work titles, etc.
Contact Bible Book Club!
Social: Instagram or Facebook
Website: Bible Book Club
Review Us: Apple Podcast or Spotify
Join the Fun: DONATE or Buy merch
This episode is part of our ongoing Bible Book Club series, starting with Genesis and journeying all the way through the Bible. Thanks for listening!
- Ever feel a simmering anger when someone is winning by cheating, lying, or hurting others?
David can relate. In Psalms 37–41, David is fed up with watching evil people prosper. He's also physically crushed by his own guilt, questioning whether life even means anything, pulled up out of a pit, and betrayed by someone he trusted completely.
These aren't tidy conclusions. They're five raw, in-the-moment prayers from a man who keeps choosing to bring it all back to God.
This Psalm 37-41 Bible study covers:
[7:17] Psalm 37: Fretting in Hebrew – Why the Hebrew word behind "do not fret" actually means to burn or seethe, and how David teaches us to put that fire out before it consumes us.
[13:36] Psalm 38: Crushing Guilt – What it looks like when unconfessed sin becomes a physical, crushing weight, and why trusting doesn't always mean you feel better. Sometimes it just means you give it to God and press on.
[15:56] Psalm 39: The Futility of Life – David's honest wrestling with how fleeting life is and why "venting to God" might be the most faithful thing you can do.
[21:07] Psalm 40: Rescue from the Pit – Why David's rescue from "the slimy pit" becomes one of the clearest prophetic pictures of Christ in the entire Psalter, and Jesus Himself quotes this psalm.
[24:53] Psalm 41: Blessings and Betrayal – God’s blessing on those who care for the weak, and the chilling way David's prophetic statements are fulfilled at the Last Supper.
Psalms Show Notes:
Psalms Roadmap
Psalms Prayer List
Psalms Playlist on Apple Music
Psalms Playlist on Spotify
Phil Wickham - Psalm 8 (Hallé) [Official Music Video]
ACTS Prayer Guide
Discussion Questions
[10:15] David tells us not to fret over people who succeed through wickedness. Where in your life right now are you most tempted to let that slow burn of envy or resentment take hold, and what would it look like to trust God with it instead?
[16:35] Psalm 39 asks God to reveal how fleeting life is, yet the psalmist still brings his honest frustration to God rather than burying it. Is there a frustration about the futility of your life or circumstances that you've been holding back from bringing to God?
[25:33] Psalm 41 closes the book with a blessing on those who care for the weak, the sick, and the vulnerable. Who in your life right now needs you to notice them and step in, and what's one concrete way you could do that this week?
Contact Bible Book Club!
Social: Instagram or Facebook
Website: Bible Book Club
Review Us: Apple Podcast or Spotify
Join the Fun: DONATE or Buy merch
This episode is part of our ongoing Bible Book Club series, starting with Genesis and journeying all the way through the Bible. Thanks for listening!
- When life is falling apart, can you actually trust God, or does that only work for people whose faith is stronger than yours?
David wrote Psalms 31–36 from some of the darkest corners of his life: betrayal, bone-deep shame, enemies closing in, evil seeming to win. And yet, six different times from six different emotional places, he comes back to the same answer. Yes, you can trust God. Not because the circumstances get easier, but because something shifts when you keep bringing it all to Him.
This episode walks through six psalms that feel less like theology and more like journal entries from someone who's been exactly where you are.
This Psalms 31-36 Bible study covers:
[4:19] Psalm 31: Surrender – What David's prayer "Into your hands I commit my spirit" really means and why Jesus prays the exact same words from the cross.
[15:29] Psalm 32: Forgiveness – Why unconfessed sin feels like a physical weight on your bones, and the freedom that follows when you finally bring it to God.
[21:05] Psalm 34: Brokenheartedness – The wild backstory behind Psalm 34 and why "Taste and see that the Lord is good" is an invitation, not a platitude.
[27:12] Psalm 35: Injustice – How to bring your rage to God instead of carrying it yourself when people treat you unfairly and you want justice.
[31:18] Psalm 36: The Source of Living Water – How Psalm 36 uncovers the source of the stream that the tree is planted beside in Psalm 1.
Psalms Show Notes:
Psalms Roadmap
Psalms Prayer List
Psalms Playlist on Apple Music
Psalms Playlist on Spotify
Phil Wickham - Psalm 8 (Hallé) [Official Music Video]
ACTS Prayer Guide
Group Discussion Questions for Psalm 31–36:
[3:40] Psalm 31 teaches us that to commit our spirit to God we must surrender our will to God. When we do this, we are praying like David and through Jesus who opens the door to God for us. What exact words could you use to surrender something in your life to God?
[14:22] In Psalm 32, David tries to cover up his sin for nearly a year before confessing it, and he describes this as making him feel like his bones are wasting away. Have you ever experienced the physical or emotional weight of unconfessed sin and the relief that comes when you bring it to God?
[27:12] In Psalm 35, David brought his grief and rage directly to God rather than plotting revenge. When someone treats you unjustly and instinct tells you to lash out or defend yourself, how do you think your heart would shift if you instead intentionally took the injustice straight to God?
Contact Bible Book Club!
Social: Instagram or Facebook
Website: Bible Book Club
Review Us: Apple Podcast or Spotify
Join the Fun: DONATE or Buy merch
This episode is part of our ongoing Bible Book Club series, starting with Genesis and journeying all the way through the Bible. Thanks for listening!
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About Bible Book Club
The Bible. It’s been the #1 book sold since the day it was written, but have you read it? And if you read it, did you understand it? In the Bible Book Club podcast, we read every word of the Bible for you. In fact, Heather Rubio and Susan Merrill will do it all for you—read, discuss, and explore the only book ever written that can change your life forever. All you have to do is listen. Just join the club! Start in the beginning with Season 1: Genesis or choose a book. Available Seasons include Season 1 Genesis, Season 2 Exodus, Season 3 Leviticus, Season 4 Numbers, Season 5 Deuteronomy, Season 6 Joshua, Season 7 Judges, Season 8 Ruth, Season 9 1 Samuel, Season 10 2 Samuel Season 11 1 Kings Season 12 2 Kings Season 13 1 Chronicles Season 14 2 Chronicles Season 15 Ezra Season 16 Nehemiah Season 17 Esther Season 18 Job Season 19 PsalmsPodcast website
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