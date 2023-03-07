The Bible. It’s been the #1 book sold since the day it was written, but have you read it? And if you read it, did you understand it? In the Bible Book Club podc...

This episode covers Joshua 5 and 6! The conquest of Canaan begins. Thank you for being a part of the club. Take a peek at the show notes below for Hayley's recap!Show NotesBlogThe Table of Nations

This episode covers Joshua 6 and 7! In this episode, we return to the story of the rescue and romance of Rahab and the spy who loved her. Thank you for being a part of the club. Take a peek at the show notes below for Hayley's recap!Show NotesBlogThe Path to Good or Evil

This episode covers Joshua 8 and 9! After a crushing defeat, God encourages Joshua with the promise of victory. This is the story of the Conquest of Ai. Thank you for being a part of the club. Take a peek at the show notes below for Hayley's recap!

This episode covers Joshua 10 and 11! Joshua keeps going in the herem war against the Canaanites, while the Canaanites fight to survive by seeking alliances. Thank you for being a part of the club. Take a peek at the show notes below for Hayley's recap!Show NotesBlogDavid's War of Conquest Map

This episode covers Joshua 12, 13, and 14! The Israelites/Joshua/God provides a complete list of the kings, territories, and peoples who were defeated during the time of Joshua. Thank you for being a part of the club. Take a peek at the show notes below for Hayley's recap!Show NotesBlogDavid's War of Conquest Map

About Bible Book Club

The Bible. It’s been the #1 book sold since the day it was written, but have you read it? And if you read it, did you understand it? In the Bible Book Club podcast, we read every word of the Bible for you. In fact, Heather Rubio and Susan Merrill will do it all for you—read, discuss, and explore the only book ever written that can change your life forever. All you have to do is listen. Just join the club! Start in the beginning with Season 1: Genesis or choose a book. Available Seasons include Season 1-Genesis, Season 2-Exodus, Season 3-Leviticus, Season 4-Numbers, Season 5-Deuteronomy., and Season 6-Joshua.