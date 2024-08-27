Compelled - Christian Stories & Testimonies

#91 From the Crips to the Christ - Emeal (“E.Z.”) Zwayne
Before he was ever involved with Living Waters, Emeal (“E.Z.”) Zwayne was a rising gang member with a burgeoning future as a drug dealer and rapper. But one day, he was invited to an event that would change the course of his life.
Show notes @ https://compelledpodcast.com/episodes/emeal-zwayne
Compelled is a seasonal podcast using gripping, immersive storytelling to celebrate the powerful ways God is transforming Christians around the world.
These Christian testimonies are raw, true, and powerful. Be encouraged and let your faith be strengthened!
Want to help make new episodes? Either make a one-time gift, or become a Monthly Partner at: https://compelledpodcast.com/donate
Perks of being a Monthly Partner include:
EARLY ACCESS to each new Compelled episode 1 week early!
FULL LIBRARY of our unedited, behind-the-scenes interviews with each guest... over 100+ hours of additional stories and takeaways!
Become a Monthly Partner by selecting the "Monthly" option during check-out.
#90 Healing After Rape - Teri Hrabovsky
Teri Hrabovsky grew up caught between Catholicism and cultural occultic practices. But after the enemy tried everything to destroy her, God allowed Teri’s life to become a story of healing and redemption, touching countless lives in ways she never knew possible.
Show notes @ https://compelledpodcast.com/episodes/teri-hrabovsky
#89 Finding My Father - Peter Davidson
Peter Davidson was exposed to cultural Christianity while growing up, but it never meant much. He lost his parents as a child and his future prospects appeared bleak, until God came looking for him and revealed to Peter who his “True Father” was.
Show notes @ https://compelledpodcast.com/episodes/peter-davidson
Compelled is a seasonal podcast using gripping, immersive storytelling to celebrate the powerful ways God is transforming Christians around the world.
These Christian testimonies are raw, true, and powerful. Be encouraged and let your faith be strengthened!
#88 God was Greater than My Self-Harm and Suicidal Thoughts - Jessica Carpenter
Jessica experienced the weight of family challenges from an early age and with limited outlets for her emotions she started down a path of self-harm and thoughts about suicide. But God saw Jessica in the midst of her struggle and was eager to meet her in her time of need.
Show notes @ https://compelledpodcast.com/episodes/jessica-carpenter
Compelled is a seasonal podcast using gripping, immersive storytelling to celebrate the powerful ways God is transforming Christians around the world.
These Christian testimonies are raw, true, and powerful. Be encouraged and let your faith be strengthened!
#87 KKK Terrorist Finds Christ - Tom Tarrants
In the 1960s, Tom Tarrants was a young man on a mission - to save America from Communism, Marxism, and desegregation. He was prepared to do anything, including joining the Ku Klux Klan, drive-by shootings, or even dying for his cause. Yet God had a far greater plan for this would-be revolutionary.
Show notes @ https://compelledpodcast.com/episodes/tom-tarrants
Compelled is a seasonal podcast using gripping, immersive storytelling to celebrate the powerful ways God is transforming Christians around the world.
These Christian testimonies are raw, true, and powerful. Be encouraged and let your faith be strengthened!
