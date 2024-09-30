[Bible] Episode 287: Julia Watts Belser - A Jewish Perspective on Disability
How does Judaism approach the topic of disability? In this episode of The Bible for Normal People, Julia Watts Belser joins Pete and Cynthia to examine how the Hebrew Bible portrays disability and how Jewish tradition engages these texts in both ancient and modern contexts. She explains what a “blemish” means in Leviticus, the rabbinic tradition of sacred interpretation, and how disability wisdom can make a better world for everybody.
[Bible] Episode 286: Pete Enns - Pete Ruins Genesis (Part 4)
In this episode of The Bible for Normal People, Pete dives into the chaotic sibling soap opera of Jacob and Esau and all its trickery, questionable family dynamics, and divine wrestling matches. Pete explains how and why this ancient family drama was likely written and edited much later to make sense of Israel’s political squabbles.
[Bible] Episode 285: Pete Enns & the Old Testament Nerds - Ask a Scholar Anything (About the Hebrew Bible)
Does the Hebrew Bible matter for Christians? In this episode of The Bible for Normal People, Pete is joined by Nerds-in-Residence Anna Sieges-Beal, Aaron Higashi, and Cynthia Shafer-Elliott to answer your questions about the Hebrew Bible (aka Old Testament) including the role it plays for Christians, the historical basis for events like the exodus, and the structure of biblical texts. They explore the origins of familiar stories, differing interpretations, and what these ancient writings mean for people of faith today.
[Faith] Episode 48: Bishop Michael Curry - Love Makes Room for Us All (REISSUE)
What parts of our faith are worth holding onto? In this episode of Faith for Normal People, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry joins Pete and Jared to discuss ways to think differently about scripture and the importance of keeping love at the center of your being. This is a reissue of The Bible for Normal People Episode 192 from February 2022.
[Bible] Episode 284: Jennifer G. Bird - The Myth of Biblical Marriage
Should Christians use the Bible as a template for a healthy marriage? In this episode of The Bible for Normal People, Dr. Jennifer Bird joins Jared and Angela Parker to bust the myth of “biblical” marriage. She dives into the ways scripture has been used to enforce traditional gender roles, the cultural assumptions embedded in biblical texts about marriage, sex, and property rights, and how these interpretations have influenced Christian thought.
