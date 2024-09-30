[Faith] Episode 48: Bishop Michael Curry - Love Makes Room for Us All (REISSUE)

What parts of our faith are worth holding onto? In this episode of Faith for Normal People, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry joins Pete and Jared to discuss ways to think differently about scripture and the importance of keeping love at the center of your being. This is a reissue of The Bible for Normal People Episode 192 from February 2022.