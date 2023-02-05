1 Year Daily Audio Bible
Brian Hardin
One year. Every day. 365 days through the Bible in community with tens of thousands of others around the globe following the same quest. Hand crafted daily f...
Available Episodes
5 of 143
DAB May 06 - 2023
Ruth 2:1-4:22, John 4:43-54, Ps 105:16-36, Pr 14:26-27
DAB May 05 - 2023
Judges 21:1- Ruth 1:22, John 4:4-42, Ps 105:1-15, Pr 14:24-25
DAB May 04 - 2023
Judges 19:1-20:48, John 3:22-4:3, Ps 104:24-35, Pr 14:22-23
DAB May 03 - 2023
Judges 17:1-18:31, John 3:1-21, Ps 104:1-23, Pr 14:20-21
DAB May 02 - 2023
Judges 15:1-16:31, John 2:1-25, Ps 103:1-22, Pr 14:17-19
One year. Every day. 365 days through the Bible in community with tens of thousands of others around the globe following the same quest. Hand crafted daily from the rolling hills of Tennessee, Nashville based author and speaker Brian Hardin is your guide on the adventure of a lifetime. Visit us on the web at www.dailyaudiobible.com A YEAR CHANGES EVERYTHING!
