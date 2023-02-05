Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
1 Year Daily Audio Bible

Podcast 1 Year Daily Audio Bible
Brian Hardin
  • DAB May 06 - 2023
    Ruth 2:1-4:22, John 4:43-54, Ps 105:16-36, Pr 14:26-27
    5/6/2023
  • DAB May 05 - 2023
    Judges 21:1- Ruth 1:22, John 4:4-42, Ps 105:1-15, Pr 14:24-25
    5/5/2023
  • DAB May 04 - 2023
    Judges 19:1-20:48, John 3:22-4:3, Ps 104:24-35, Pr 14:22-23
    5/4/2023
  • DAB May 03 - 2023
    Judges 17:1-18:31, John 3:1-21, Ps 104:1-23, Pr 14:20-21
    5/3/2023
  • DAB May 02 - 2023
    Judges 15:1-16:31, John 2:1-25, Ps 103:1-22, Pr 14:17-19
    5/2/2023

About 1 Year Daily Audio Bible

One year. Every day. 365 days through the Bible in community with tens of thousands of others around the globe following the same quest. Hand crafted daily from the rolling hills of Tennessee, Nashville based author and speaker Brian Hardin is your guide on the adventure of a lifetime. Visit us on the web at www.dailyaudiobible.com A YEAR CHANGES EVERYTHING!
