Madman Bombs School: The Cokeville Bombing (Part Two) - Ep.18

In a harrowing part two of the Cokeville Bombing miracle, lunatic David Young has taken over Cokeville Elementary School with a bomb, holding students and teachers hostage. Things are not going as planned for David and cracks are beginning to form in his fantastical plan to make an army for himself in the afterlife. Can Deputy Rich Haskell get to the school before the worst happens?In a thrilling finale, hosts Emily and Holly take you inside the classroom one more time for the conclusion of the day that shaped a small Wyoming community forever. Complete with interviews of students and first responders, the final installment of this series shows how God's love and protection can break through even the darkest of shadows.