Madman Bombs School: The Cokeville Bombing (Part Two) - Ep.18
In a harrowing part two of the Cokeville Bombing miracle, lunatic David Young has taken over Cokeville Elementary School with a bomb, holding students and teachers hostage. Things are not going as planned for David and cracks are beginning to form in his fantastical plan to make an army for himself in the afterlife. Can Deputy Rich Haskell get to the school before the worst happens?In a thrilling finale, hosts Emily and Holly take you inside the classroom one more time for the conclusion of the day that shaped a small Wyoming community forever. Complete with interviews of students and first responders, the final installment of this series shows how God's love and protection can break through even the darkest of shadows.
--------
33:54
Madman Takes School Hostage: The Cokeville Bombing (Part One) - Ep. 17
In 1986, a small Wyoming town was shaken by a deranged man's plot to hold an elementary school hostage. Even in the darkness of this depraved attack, a young girl's profound spiritual experience gave her and her classmates the courage to survive. In part 1 of our series on the Cokeville bombings, Miracle Files hosts Holly and Emily take you inside the classroom with inspiring interviews from survivors Amy Williams and Nanette Nelson. Stay tuned for part 2 later this month!
--------
34:07
Miracles in the News: Christmas Miracles
A devastating fire in Australia, a condemned home in Missouri, and a daring rescue in Canada. All with one thing in common. This is a special Christmas edition of Miracles in the News.
--------
13:22
The Skateboard Crash that Changed a Teen's Life - Ep. 16
What begins as a typical skateboarding session turns into a nightmare when 18-year-old Diego suffers a devastating brain injury. As his family races to the hospital, they are confronted with a reality no parent should ever face: the chance that Diego may not survive, or worse, never be the same.Struggling to make sense of it all, his mother, Charlene, finds herself caught between fear and hope, clinging to faith as doctors offer little reassurance. As days turn to weeks, the situation grows more dire—and yet, something unexpected begins to stir. TThis is the story of a family’s battle against the unimaginable, a journey of faith, love, and the unthinkable challenges that come with life’s most devastating moments.
--------
27:58
Miracles in the News: Buried Alive
Imagine being trapped, your body buried headfirst in snow, unable to move as each breath grows more desperate. And you know in a matter of seconds your life could be over. In this episode Holly and Emily discuss the incredible story and miracle of a snowboarder buried alive in the snow. Listen on any podcast app or WATCH on YouTube.