Sunday Homilies with Fr. Mike Schmitz

Homily from the Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.

It is possible to live the rest of your life with no more bad days.

Life can be so overwhelmingly difficult and challenging. But challenge and suffering can and do change us; they can break us down or they can change us. Not only that, but every challenge can be united to Christ and can change lives.

Mass Readings from July 12, 2026: Isaiah 55:10-11 Psalm 65:10, 11, 12-13, 14Romans 8:18-23 Matthew 13:1-23