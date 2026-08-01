Sunday Homilies with Fr. Mike Schmitz

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423 episodes
- Homily from the Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Can money buy happiness?
People will wisely claim that money cannot buy happiness. But what if the answer is actually "it depends"? It depends what you spend it on...and HOW you give.
Mass Readings from August 2, 2026:Isaiah 55:1-3Psalm 145:8-9, 15-16, 17-18Romans 8:35, 37-39 Matthew 14:13-21
- Homily from the Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
It is possible to use the gifts, use the opportunities...and lose your heart.
King Solomon asked God for an understanding heart, and he was blessed with incredible wisdom. So how did he end so poorly? He did remarkable things, but he failed to do the ordinary things.
Mass Readings from July 26, 2026: 1 Kings 3:5, 7-12 Psalm 119:57, 72, 76-77, 127-130)Romans 8:28-30 Matthew 13:44-52
- Homily from the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Faith grows through trial and prayer.
We all want a greater faith...and we all want a purified love. But how does our faith grow and how does our love get purified? Through trial and prayer. But we do not know how to pray as we ought. Prayer is more a posture than it is a procedure. And the posture is trust.
Mass Readings from July 19, 2026: Wisdom 12:13, 16-19 Psalm 86:5-6, 9-10, 15-16Romans 8:26-27 Matthew 13:24-43
- Homily from the Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
It is possible to live the rest of your life with no more bad days.
Life can be so overwhelmingly difficult and challenging. But challenge and suffering can and do change us; they can break us down or they can change us. Not only that, but every challenge can be united to Christ and can change lives.
Mass Readings from July 12, 2026: Isaiah 55:10-11 Psalm 65:10, 11, 12-13, 14Romans 8:18-23 Matthew 13:1-23
- Homily from the Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Citizens must live with conviction, responsibility, and courage.
On the 250th anniversary of our nation, it is a moment to stop and reflect on our identity. Are we "subjects" or are we "citizens"? Are we "American Catholics" or are we "Catholics who are citizens of America"? And what would it be to live as a citizen without the virtue of patriotism?
Mass Readings from July 5, 2026: Zechariah 9:9-10 Psalm 145:1-2, 8-9, 10-11, 13-14Romans 8:9, 11-13 Matthew 11:25-30
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About Sunday Homilies with Fr. Mike Schmitz
Every week, Catholic priest Fr. Mike Schmitz delivers powerful homilies based on the Sunday Mass Scripture readings, inviting you to live more fully as the person God created you to be. Engaging and motivating, these 20-30 minute homilies will help ground your faith, fortify your heart, and transform your life. Fr. Mike Schmitz preaches from Duluth Minnesota, where he serves as the Newman chaplain for University Minnesota Duluth’s Bulldog Catholic campus ministry.Podcast website
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