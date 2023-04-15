Sunday Homilies with Fr. Mike Schmitz

Every week, Catholic priest Fr. Mike Schmitz delivers powerful homilies based on the Sunday Mass Scripture readings, inviting you to live more fully as the pers... More
4/30/23 Homestretch: Love
Homily from the Fourth Sunday of Easter Sometimes love is just showing up. At the twilight of our lives, we will be judged on love alone. And to love is to give. Love almost always involves sacrifice. Because there is no present like the time. Mass Readings from April 30, 2023:Acts 2:14a, 36-41Psalm 23: 1-3a, 3b4, 5, 61 Peter 2:20b-25 John 10:1-10
4/23/23 Homestretch: Hope
Homily from the Third Sunday of Easter Christian hope does not trust that all will be well if I get what I want, but that all will be well even when I don't. Sometimes the hardest part of the race is the last lap...and sometimes the hardest part of the race is the second to last lap. When the finish line is so far off that you can't see the end. In those moments, when all seems lost, hope declares that God can bring life out of death.Mass Readings from April 23, 2023:Acts 2:14, 22-33Psalm 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 9-10, 111 Peter 1:17-21 Luke 24:13-35
4/16/23 Homestretch: Faith
Homily from Divine Mercy Sunday It is of no use to say "I believe in Jesus" and then go back to life as usual. Faith is at the heart of our relationship with God. But our faith cannot simply be what we agree with or a mere belief. Our faith must move, act, and work. Like the early disciples, we must devote our lives to a "life of faith". Mass Readings from April 16, 2023:Acts 2:42-47Psalm 118:2-4, 13-15, 22-241 Peter 1:3-9 John 20:19-31
4/9/23 The Body
Homily from The Resurrection of the Lord I believe in the resurrection of the flesh. Just as Jesus Christ conquered death by dying and gave us life by rising from the dead, every person will get their body back. Those who are lost will have the bodies in Hell, and those who are saved will have their glorified bodies in Heaven. What will those bodies be like?Mass Readings from April 9, 2023:Acts 10:34a, 37-43Psalm 118:1-2, 16-17, 22-23Colossians 3:1-4 or 1 Corinthians 5:6b-8 John 20:1-9
4/7/23 Guilty
Homily from Good Friday of the Lord’s Passion I am guilty. And I am loved. When we are falsely accused, we can often be tempted to defend ourselves or justify ourselves. This makes sense, since we want the truth to be known. But we must not fool ourselves into convincing ourselves that we are innocent. Christ came to save sinners. That means, if I am not a sinner—if I am not guilty—then Christ did not come to save me. But I am guilty...and He did come for me. And for you.Readings from April 7, 2023:Isaiah 52:13—53:12Psalm 31:2, 6, 12-13, 15-16, 17, 25Hebrews 4:14-16; 5:7-9 John 18:1—19:42
Every week, Catholic priest Fr. Mike Schmitz delivers powerful homilies based on the Sunday Mass Scripture readings, inviting you to live more fully as the person God created you to be. Engaging and motivating, these 20-30 minute homilies will help ground your faith, fortify your heart, and transform your life. Fr. Mike Schmitz preaches from Duluth Minnesota, where he serves as the Newman chaplain for University Minnesota Duluth’s Bulldog Catholic campus ministry.