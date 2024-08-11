Podcasts Religion & Spirituality The Jeff Cavins Show (Your Catholic Bible Study Podcast)

A Life of Thankfulness Gratitude helps us shift our focus from our troubles to the blessings God has provided. Jeff Cavins reflects on the story of Jesus cleansing the ten lepers from Luke 17 and the profound lesson it teaches us about gratitude. Jeff offers us ten ways to cultivate a grateful heart, such as keeping a record of God's faithfulness, looking for blessings in the mundane, and participating fully in the Eucharist. Gratitude doesn't change God, but it will change you.

Evangelization Stories #1: The Car & The Ice Storm We are all called to be activated disciples of Jesus Christ! But what does that mean? Where do we start? Jeff Cavins shares a powerful personal story about one of his evangelization encounters and how the Lord worked through him. Today's call is to step outside of your comfort zone and see how the Lord can work through you! Snippet from the Show We all have a responsibility to go out into the world and make disciples.

He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother We are all brothers and sisters in the family of the Church. We are one. Jeff Cavins encourages us that even in a political climate that attempts to divide us, we need to maintain this unity in each other. Jesus is the only one who is able to heal our world, so let us remain in His love together. Snippet from the Show The number one thing for us as Christians is not that we all politically agree, but that we maintain the unity of the Spirit in the Body of Christ.

Praying For Our Leaders What can we do to make a difference in our political climate? Jeff Cavins points to scripture as he talks about why we should be praying for our leaders and those entrusted with the responsibility of keeping us safe. There is power in prayer. You can do your part by praying for the Lord to guide their decision making and to use them as instruments for good. Snippet from the Show Politics can help set the table, but we have to come to the table and be a part of our society.

What the Lord Requires of You Amidst the business of life, what does God require of us? Jeff Cavins looks to scripture to help us come back to the basics and focus on three things required of us according to Micah 6:8. We dive deeper into the meaning of justice, mercy, and humility and how we can apply these key principles to our daily lives. Snippet from the Show The way that we treat each other reflects on our walk with God.

About The Jeff Cavins Show (Your Catholic Bible Study Podcast) In his weekly Catholic Bible study podcast, Jeff shares faith tips and scripture truths to help you live as a modern-day disciple of Jesus Christ. Podcast website