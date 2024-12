The Jeff Cavins Show (Your Catholic Bible Study Podcast)

Praying For Our Leaders

What can we do to make a difference in our political climate? Jeff Cavins points to scripture as he talks about why we should be praying for our leaders and those entrusted with the responsibility of keeping us safe. There is power in prayer. You can do your part by praying for the Lord to guide their decision making and to use them as instruments for good. Snippet from the Show Politics can help set the table, but we have to come to the table and be a part of our society.