The NXR Podcast

NXR STUDIOS
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
The NXR Podcast
Latest episode

1034 episodes

  • The NXR Podcast

    NXR Livestream - The Hyphenated Heresy | Why Judeo-Christianity Must Die

    1/05/2026 | 1h 44 mins.

    Judeo-Christianity is not just shorthand how two religions share an Old Testament text. It is a fundamentally different religion that has bankrupted American evangelicals to support a state in the Middle East that has nothing to do with the Bible, Christ, or true religion.Purchase The Hyphenated Heresy: Judeo-Christianity on Amazon now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GDJ7MBHLWatch our entire 10-part series with Nick Fuentes ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/NXRStudios.NXR Studios. New. Christian. Right.

  • The NXR Podcast

    THE SPECIAL - Christian Nationalism Meets America First (w/Nick Fuentes)

    1/02/2026 | 1h 7 mins.

    Nick Fuentes and Joel Webbon discuss America First and Christian Nationalism - where they agree and where they differ.NXR Studios. New. Christian. Right.Watch the entire 10-part series with Nick Fuentes ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/NXRStudiosPurchase The Hyphenated Heresy: Judeo-Christianity on Amazon now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GDJ7MBHL

  • The NXR Podcast

    THE LIVESTREAM - What’s Next For Right Response Ministries?

    12/15/2025 | 1h 33 mins.

    What's Next For Right Response Ministries?

  • The NXR Podcast

    THE LIVESTREAM - Israel Used Palantir For Pagers Op; Propaganda Targets US Churches

    12/12/2025 | 1h 42 mins.

    Israel Used Palantir For Pagers Op; Propaganda Targets US Churches

  • The NXR Podcast

    THE LIVESTREAM - Fuentes vs. Morgan: Clash of Generations

    12/10/2025 | 1h 31 mins.

    Fuentes vs. Morgan: Clash of Generations

About The NXR Podcast

Unapologetically Christian. Unapologetically Right Wing. The New Christian Right. LIVE Mon | Fri @ 12 PM EST - SPECIAL Interview Wed @ 12 PM EST
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

