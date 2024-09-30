How do we live with a greater level of intentionality in our apprenticeship to Jesus?The Practicing the Way podcast is the new podcast by Practicing the Way. Ea...

In Episode 02: Be with Jesus, John Mark Comer and Tyler Staton discuss the ways seemingly abstract spiritual realities — such as abiding in Jesus and following him — are lived out in everyday life and how to consciously commune with Jesus in a culture that seeks to curate our attention.

In Episode 03 of the Practicing the Way podcast, John Mark Comer and Tyler Staton argue that every person is a product of spiritual formation, regardless of what they believe, and describe ways to present ourselves to God to be counter-formed in the Way of Jesus.

In Episode 04 of season 1 of the Practicing the Way podcast, John Mark and Tyler Staton explore how to approach everyday moments with the same power and perspective that guided Jesus. As we create space for the Spirit to form us, we increasingly respond as Jesus would within our unique vocations, relationships, and life situations.

In Episode 05 of the Practicing the Way podcast, John Mark and Tyler Staton provide the framework for approaching a Rule of Life not as practices to control our spiritual growth, but as a way to intentionally present ourselves to the Spirit and open our lives to his work.

In this bonus episode from the Practicing the Way podcast, John Mark sits down with author Andy Crouch to discuss building a communal Rule of Life, the myth of "accidental saints", and the three threats to following the way of Jesus in our modern era: liquidity, the algorithm, and media.

How do we live with a greater level of intentionality in our apprenticeship to Jesus?The Practicing the Way podcast is the new podcast by Practicing the Way. Each season includes conversations about apprenticeship to Jesus in the modern world. In season one, John Mark Comer and Tyler Staton explore key themes from John Mark’s book Practicing the Way, now available wherever books are sold. John Mark and Tyler discuss apprenticeship to Jesus, what it means in everyday terms to be with him, become like him, and do as he did, and how to make space for your spiritual life to flourish by building a personalized Rule of Life. To learn more about the book, visit www.practicingtheway.org/book. To begin building your personalized Rule of Life, go to www.practicingtheway.org/ruleoflifebuilder. To learn more about Practicing the Way, visit www.practicingtheway.org.