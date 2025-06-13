Intentional Fatherhood - Trailer

Introducing…the Intentional Fatherhood Podcast with Brook Mosser and Justin Whitmel Earley, launching Friday, June 13 with weekly episodes starting Tuesday, June 17.Fatherhood is anything but simple. It lives at the intersection of many roles — husband, disciple of Jesus, provider, embodied soul, and more. And the weight of these responsibilities (and the expectations that come with them) can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’re here: to offer a clear biblical framework and practical habits to help you live with clarity, purpose, and intention in every aspect of your calling as a father.As dads of four kids each, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. But we believe God designed fatherhood with meaning, direction, and immense joy. In this podcast, we’ll explore how to embrace that vision — and take real steps toward it in everyday life.Season one is built around eight core tensions we feel in fatherhood. Each episode zooms in on one of those tensions, offering insight, encouragement, and doable habits you can put into practice right away.Tune in on Friday, June 13 to the Intentional Fatherhood Podcast, as we echo Joshua’s cry in Joshua 24:15, “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”https://intentionalfatherhood.org/https://www.intentionalparents.org/https://www.justinwhitmelearley.com/