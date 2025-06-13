Powered by RND
Intentional Fatherhood
Intentional Fatherhood

Brook Mosser, Justin Whitmel Earley
EducationKids & Family
Intentional Fatherhood
  • Vice + Isolation: Fighting Against the Enemy in Fatherhood
    Welcome to the Intentional Fatherhood Podcast, hosted by Brook Mosser and Justin Whitmel Earley!In this inaugural episode, we lay the groundwork for the season by introducing the eight core tensions fathers experience as they navigate the many roles of fatherhood. We begin with one of the most painful and universal: the pull toward isolation and the grip of harmful vices.Drawing from our own deeply personal and raw stories, we name what so many men feel but rarely say — that fatherhood can be lonely, disorienting, and filled with private battles. It can involve addiction, anger, a retreat into hiding, and ultimately, fear of who we're becoming.This ache isn’t new — it began in Eden. The moment Adam hid in the garden, we see the first fracture in intimacy between God, man, and others. And like Adam, we still hide when we’re ashamed.But isolation isn’t the end of the story. In this episode, we offer a practical framework for moving out of hiding and into healing — from cultivating covenant friendships to practicing confession and learning the anatomy of a good apology.Most of all, we remind each other of this: you are not alone, and you are not beyond redemption. The Father sees you with empathy, not condemnation. There is a way forward — and we’re walking it together.Scripture Mentioned: Genesis 1-4, Psalm 32:5 + Luke 12:2Submit Questions: Send a voice recording to [email protected], mentioning your name and where you’re from.Intentional Fatherhood Website (for Diagram of Framework)Follow @intentionalfatherhood_ on InstagramWatch + Subscribe on YouTubeIntentional: Website + InstagramJustin Whitmel Earley: Website + Instagram
    1:09:45
  • Intentional Fatherhood - Trailer
    Introducing…the Intentional Fatherhood Podcast with Brook Mosser and Justin Whitmel Earley, launching Friday, June 13 with weekly episodes starting Tuesday, June 17.Fatherhood is anything but simple. It lives at the intersection of many roles — husband, disciple of Jesus, provider, embodied soul, and more. And the weight of these responsibilities (and the expectations that come with them) can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’re here: to offer a clear biblical framework and practical habits to help you live with clarity, purpose, and intention in every aspect of your calling as a father.As dads of four kids each, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. But we believe God designed fatherhood with meaning, direction, and immense joy. In this podcast, we’ll explore how to embrace that vision — and take real steps toward it in everyday life.Season one is built around eight core tensions we feel in fatherhood. Each episode zooms in on one of those tensions, offering insight, encouragement, and doable habits you can put into practice right away.Tune in on Friday, June 13 to the Intentional Fatherhood Podcast, as we echo Joshua’s cry in Joshua 24:15, “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”https://intentionalfatherhood.org/https://www.intentionalparents.org/https://www.justinwhitmelearley.com/
Welcome to the Intentional Fatherhood Podcast with Brook Mosser and Justin Whitmel Earley. Fatherhood is anything but simple. It lives at the intersection of many roles — husband, disciple of Jesus, provider, embodied soul, and more. And the weight of these responsibilities (and the expectations that come with them) can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’re here: to offer a clear biblical framework and practical habits to help you live with clarity, purpose, and intention in every aspect of your calling as a father. Season one is built around eight core tensions we feel in fatherhood. Each episode zooms in on one of those tensions, offering insight, encouragement, and doable habits you can put into practice right away. Follow along as we echo Joshua’s cry in Joshua 24:15, “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
EducationKids & FamilyReligion & SpiritualitySociety & CultureChristianityParentingRelationshipsSelf-Improvement

