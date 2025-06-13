Welcome to the Intentional Fatherhood Podcast, hosted by Brook Mosser and Justin Whitmel Earley!In this inaugural episode, we lay the groundwork for the season by introducing the eight core tensions fathers experience as they navigate the many roles of fatherhood. We begin with one of the most painful and universal: the pull toward isolation and the grip of harmful vices.Drawing from our own deeply personal and raw stories, we name what so many men feel but rarely say — that fatherhood can be lonely, disorienting, and filled with private battles. It can involve addiction, anger, a retreat into hiding, and ultimately, fear of who we're becoming.This ache isn’t new — it began in Eden. The moment Adam hid in the garden, we see the first fracture in intimacy between God, man, and others. And like Adam, we still hide when we’re ashamed.But isolation isn’t the end of the story. In this episode, we offer a practical framework for moving out of hiding and into healing — from cultivating covenant friendships to practicing confession and learning the anatomy of a good apology.Most of all, we remind each other of this: you are not alone, and you are not beyond redemption. The Father sees you with empathy, not condemnation. There is a way forward — and we’re walking it together.Scripture Mentioned: Genesis 1-4, Psalm 32:5 + Luke 12:2Submit Questions: Send a voice recording to [email protected]
