We have exactly 42 days until the end of the year. What can we do now to keep our peace from now until then? Listen in.
344: How to Find Low-Key Closure
What kind of endings are you facing and what practices can you engage to help you as you navigate them? Listen in.
343: A Grounding Practice for Anxious Times
Today's episode is a little bit different. We're going to engage in a grounding practice for an anxious time. You may likely recognize this as the 5-4-3-2-1 method. Even if it's familiar, I invite you to keep pace with me and follow along. You can do this while driving, walking, in a crowded space, alone in your office or room, or even while you're laying down to sleep at night. All you need is to stay present with me and with yourself. Listen in.
342: A Liturgy for Election Day
As we approach Election Day in the United States, I wanted to provide a simple liturgy as a resource for us as we make important decisions about our elected officials at the local, state and national levels. This is a liturgy you can use as you prepare to walk into the voting booth, either physically or if you're voting by mail metaphorically. Hopefully it will be a grounding exercise for you between now and next week, perhaps one you can listen to on your way to the voting booth or anytime before. Listen in.
341: The Spiritual Practice of Loving Anyway
Fall schedules are in full swing, but beneath the surface of all your activity, perhaps you're concerned about how the choices you're making now will impact your life in the future. And not only your life, but also the lives of those whom you care about. When we meet at the crossroads of core values or belief systems, do we engage or retreat? When we have lost something or someone and we become acutely aware of the risk of trying again, how can we move forward? When we have that moment of clarity and realize that this conversation, this relationship, the situation, is never going to change or that it's changed beyond recognition, what is our next right thing? This week, we're exploring the simple practice of loving anyway. Listen in. LINKS + RESOURCES FROM THIS EPISODE: Even After Everything by Stephanie Duncan Smith
