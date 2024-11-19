341: The Spiritual Practice of Loving Anyway

Fall schedules are in full swing, but beneath the surface of all your activity, perhaps you're concerned about how the choices you're making now will impact your life in the future. And not only your life, but also the lives of those whom you care about. When we meet at the crossroads of core values or belief systems, do we engage or retreat? When we have lost something or someone and we become acutely aware of the risk of trying again, how can we move forward? When we have that moment of clarity and realize that this conversation, this relationship, the situation, is never going to change or that it's changed beyond recognition, what is our next right thing? This week, we're exploring the simple practice of loving anyway. Listen in. LINKS + RESOURCES FROM THIS EPISODE: Even After Everything by Stephanie Duncan Smith Join The Soul Minimalist Substack Order a How to Walk into a Room Download the free discussion guide for How to Walk into a Room by visiting this page and clicking the button "Discussion Guide" Download the transcript