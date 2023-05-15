Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Solid Joys Daily Devotional
Desiring God
Solid Joys is a daily devotional written and read by John Piper. These short and substantive readings will feed your joy in Jesus every day of the year. Discove... More
  • What Makes Jesus Rejoice
    What makes the whole Trinity rejoice together? The free, electing love of God to hide the true spiritual identity of Christ from the intellectual elite and to reveal it to babes.
    5/19/2023
    3:50
  • The Light Beyond the Light
    Don’t replace Christ this summer with trifles. Seek the things that are above. Flight from Christ into Christless leisure makes the soul parched.
    5/18/2023
    4:28
  • Five Digital Dangers
    Consider these five digital dangers and some accompanying resolutions to avoid and redeem them.
    5/17/2023
    4:59
  • The Freest Love
    God’s electing love is absolutely free. It is the gracious overflow of his boundless happiness guided by his infinite wisdom.
    5/16/2023
    4:22
  • What Is Meekness?
    Trust God. Commit your way to him. Roll onto him your anxieties, frustrations, and plans — indeed, your very life.
    5/15/2023
    3:21

About Solid Joys Daily Devotional

Solid Joys is a daily devotional written and read by John Piper. These short and substantive readings will feed your joy in Jesus every day of the year. Discover more from Piper at desiringGod.org.
