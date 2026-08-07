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Solid Joys Daily Devotional

Desiring God
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Solid Joys Daily Devotional
Latest episode

804 episodes

  • Solid Joys Daily Devotional

    The Point of Creation

    08/07/2026 | 3 mins.
    God made humans in his image so that the world would be filled with reflectors of God. Images of God. So that nobody would miss the point of creation.
  • Solid Joys Daily Devotional

    Jesus Bought Your Endurance

    08/06/2026 | 2 mins.
    God is totally committed to the perseverance and eternal security of his blood-bought children.
  • Solid Joys Daily Devotional

    10 Things “Yahweh” Means

    08/05/2026 | 5 mins.
    Yahweh is a proper name (like Peter) built out of the word for “I am.” It teaches us that God absolutely is.
  • Solid Joys Daily Devotional

    As Secure as God Is Faithful

    08/04/2026 | 2 mins.
    Between eternity past in God’s predestination, and eternity future in God’s glorification, none is lost.
  • Solid Joys Daily Devotional

    Why You Have a Body

    08/03/2026 | 2 mins.
    God will honor the work of his Son by raising our bodies from the dead, and we will use our bodies to glorify him forever.
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About Solid Joys Daily Devotional
A short and substantive daily devotional to feed your joy in Jesus every day of the year.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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