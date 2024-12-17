House of Joy- Christian Life Coaching, Positive Mindset, Thriving Relationships, Healthier Habits

245. Stop Playing Small!! How to Break Limiting Beliefs and & Say YES to Your Life!

Hey friend, you know how we sometimes hold ourselves back with those sneaky little thoughts like, 'Who am I to do that?' or 'I’m not ready yet'? In this episode, I’m diving into why it’s time to stop playing small and start stepping into the purpose and life you’re meant for. We’ll chat about breaking free from limiting beliefs, shifting your mindset, and creating the kind of energy that sets you up for a powerful 2025. Trust me, this one’s a pep talk you don’t want to miss—it’s like having coffee with a friend who believes in you 100%. Let’s do this together! If you like this episode, check out some of our other favorites here: Ep 204: Are You Satisfied With Your Life?! Ep 201: Are You Living the Fullest Expression of Your Gifts?! Connect with us!! Watch our podcast on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChFMNXmO9jv124EPno5B_Xw Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/ediewadsworth Instagram- @houseofjoypodcast Edie's Instagram- @ediewadsworth TikTok- @houseofjoypod Learn more about Life Mentoring School: http://ediewadsworthcoaching.com/enroll Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices