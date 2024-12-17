House of Joy- Christian Life Coaching, Positive Mindset, Thriving Relationships, Healthier Habits

246. 5 Transformative Practices to Take into 2025: Create Joy, Purpose, and Growth Next Year
Here we are again!! Another episode of House of Joy!!
This week, we’re diving into 5 simple but powerful practices that can really transform your life in midlife.
If you’ve been feeling a little stuck or like you’re searching for more joy, purpose, or clarity, this one’s for you.
We’ll talk about practical, doable steps to help you show up for yourself, reconnect with what matters, and start living with intention.
These are the kinds of practices that will fill your days with more meaning and help you grow into the best version of yourself. I can’t wait to share them with you!"
--------
55:53
245. Stop Playing Small!! How to Break Limiting Beliefs and & Say YES to Your Life!
Hey friend, you know how we sometimes hold ourselves back with those sneaky little thoughts like, 'Who am I to do that?' or 'I’m not ready yet'?
In this episode, I’m diving into why it’s time to stop playing small and start stepping into the purpose and life you’re meant for.
We’ll chat about breaking free from limiting beliefs, shifting your mindset, and creating the kind of energy that sets you up for a powerful 2025.
Trust me, this one’s a pep talk you don’t want to miss—it’s like having coffee with a friend who believes in you 100%. Let’s do this together!
--------
22:04
244. Practical Ways to Stay Mentally and Physically Well During the Holiday Season with Elea Wadsworth
It’s Thursday again, friends! This week is so fun because we are joined by Elea, once again!!
This week we are diving into some practical tips to stay WELL this holiday season! Not just physically, but mentally also!
The holidays are a mix of magic and mayhem—especially when emotions run high and life feels overwhelming.
Join us as we share tips to keep stress low, wellness high, and joy at the center of this busy season. From family dynamics to self-care rituals, this episode will help you thrive through it all!
--------
43:50
BEST OF 2024: Unlocking Emotional Freedom, Part 1. Emotional Avoidance & The High Cost of Ignoring Your Life
Emotions color our lives with depth and richness.
They drive our actions, they contain wisdom and lessons, they provide contrast, and are THE WAY we experience our lives.
Yet, for many women over 40, we've been conditioned to believe they are something to be avoided at all cost. We've been told to ignore them, rise above them, numb them, resist them, hide them, medicate them, anything to not feel them.
We've been told they don't matter and nothing could be farther from the truth.
Our emotions carry a reservoir of wisdom and resilience forged through the crucible of lived experience. And to ignore them is to ignore our deepest wisdom, our greatest ally.
In embracing our emotions, we reclaim connection, authenticity, resilience and power—the power to live as our true selves, to love fiercely, and thrive in our callings.
The key to unlocking emotional freedom is to welcome all of our emotions and with all the courage and vulnerability it requires.
--------
19:06
243. Struggling to Come Up with Meaningful Gifts This Year?! Here’s our Holiday Gift Guide for 2024!!
It can be a struggle to come up with meaningful/ useful gifts as an adult, trust us we get it!
This year we wanted to help you all out if you are having trouble thinking of what to get your loved ones this holiday season!
This is a great guide because we have a mix of genres and price points- you will definitely find something!!
Whether it's something more practical, something homemade, or something consumable, you are going to be full of ideas for gifts this year!
About House of Joy- Christian Life Coaching, Positive Mindset, Thriving Relationships, Healthier Habits
Welcome to House of JOY, the Go-to podcast for personal growth tips for christian women over 40 (& their daughters), who want to live with a positive mindset, thriving relationships, & healthier habits. Are you tired of feeling stuck in the same old cycles & routines with your relationships, your habits, & your negative thought patterns? Do you just want to feel better? Do you desperately desire to finish each day with that deep sense of purpose and fulfillment, but you find yourself disappointed in how you spent your time? I’m so excited you’re here! Learn how to let go of what’s keeping you stuck and create a life you’re obsessed with. It’s way easier than you think to create a resilience mindset, nourishing habits, & thriving relationships, so that you can unleash your amazing gifts on the world. Let us help you live as your true self & create your best days, no matter what stage of life you’re in. Hello, dear one! I am Dr. Edie Wadsworth, your favorite Christian life coach! I help women who want to build mental and emotional resilience and rewrite their stories so they can live with more joy, freedom, and purpose! I am a speaker, physician, life coach, best-selling author, and creator of LIFE MENTORING SCHOOL where I help thousands of women rewrite their stories and live with more passion and intention. This show features solo episodes with myself (Dr. Edie) on how to make true change in your life and heart to heart conversations with my daughter Emme as we dare to make JOY and connection our goal.. We chat about all the ways we’re growing (and sometimes struggling) in life, health, home, relationships, habits, style, and so much more. You'll also find inspiring interviews with some of our favorite people who are doing the same.