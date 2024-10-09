Daily Joy: A 365-Day Devotional for Women

December 14 - Why Did I Say That?

We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at motivating you to apply God’s word while strengthening your heart and nurturing your soul. Today’s Bible reading is James 3:1–12. To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional. Browse other resources from Elyse Fitzpatrick. ESV Bible narration read by Kristyn Getty. Follow us on social media to stay up to date: Instagram Facebook Twitter