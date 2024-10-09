Daily Joy: A 365-Day Devotional for Women

December 18 - Entrusting Our Souls to Our Faithful Creator
We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at motivating you to apply God’s word while strengthening your heart and nurturing your soul.
Today’s Bible reading is 1 Peter 4:12–19.
To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional.
Browse other resources from Carol Cornish.
ESV Bible narration read by Kristyn Getty.
Follow us on social media to stay up to date:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
--------
5:55
December 17 - Wives and Husbands
We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at motivating you to apply God’s word while strengthening your heart and nurturing your soul.
Today’s Bible reading is 1 Peter 3:1–7.
To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional.
Browse other resources from Robert A. Peterson.
ESV Bible narration read by Kristyn Getty.
Follow us on social media to stay up to date:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
--------
6:03
December 16 - Called to Be Holy
We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at motivating you to apply God’s word while strengthening your heart and nurturing your soul.
Today’s Bible reading is 1 Peter 1:13–25.
To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional.
Browse other resources from Mike Bullmore.
ESV Bible narration read by Kristyn Getty.
Follow us on social media to stay up to date:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
--------
6:53
December 15 - The Prayer of Faith
We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at motivating you to apply God’s word while strengthening your heart and nurturing your soul.
Today’s Bible reading is James 5:13–20.
To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional.
Browse other resources from Trillia Newbell.
ESV Bible narration read by Kristyn Getty.
Follow us on social media to stay up to date:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
--------
5:57
December 14 - Why Did I Say That?
We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at motivating you to apply God’s word while strengthening your heart and nurturing your soul.
Today’s Bible reading is James 3:1–12.
To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional.
Browse other resources from Elyse Fitzpatrick.
ESV Bible narration read by Kristyn Getty.
Follow us on social media to stay up to date:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
The Daily Joy devotional podcast was created to inspire women to engage with God’s word daily, allowing the gospel's truth to transform their lives throughout the year.
Focused on biblical teaching and God’s transforming grace, this year-long podcast includes devotions written by more than 50 Christian writers and Bible teachers, including Joni Eareckson Tada, Lydia Brownback, Dane Ortlund, Jen Wilkin, Nancy Guthrie, and many others.
Pick up a print copy of the book this podcast is based on at crossway.org/DailyJoy.
Includes ESV Bible narration from Kristyn Getty.