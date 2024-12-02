Intuitive Astrology with Molly McCord

Mars Retrograde in Leo - Part 1 - Life-Changing Actions, Directions, Desires
A journey of personal recreation will unfold into May 2025 as Mars retrograde in Leo takes us into deeper areas of our creative self, true power, and driving needs. Mars stations retrograde at 6 degrees Leo on December 6 and will encounter 3 oppositional energies in Aquarius into early January 2025. Themes may reveal where you are at war with your future self, and/or in a losing battle based on an unhealthy self-expression. The most powerful energy culminates January 1 to 3 as Mars RX in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius at 1 degree, which is the first time in our lives we are experiencing this extreme force of change and redirections. Ego deaths will be significant for those with exaggerated self-involvement or seeking excessive attention based on false stories and mean-spirited intentions. Your soul is guiding you to take a step back and look at where you feel powerful, especially when no external support may be showing up. In Part 1 of this topic on Mars retrograde, we’ll look at Mars in Leo specifically, and in Part 2 we’ll look at Mars retrograde in Cancer.
Your Cosmic Codes: 12 Universal Spiritual Laws In Your Astrology Chart ~ Journey through 12 Spiritual Laws and realign your astrology chart to create new energetic openings, manifestations, and experiences in your life. More details here: https://www.mollymccord.online/YourCosmicCodesAstrology
My new book is here! "Soul Growth Astrology: A Workbook For Realizing Your Heart's True Desires." Check it out: https://www.amazon.com/Soul-Growth-Astrology-Workbook-Realizing-ebook/dp/B0CW1J2QP5
.
--------
38:00
Weekly Intuitive Astrology and Energies of Nov 27 to Dec 4
November closes out with fresh motivation as the Sun in Sagittarius at 5 deg trines a slow-moving Mars in Leo on Nov 27, providing an inspired direction to follow for long-term dedication. The energy needs to connect with both your solar and heart chakras in order to move ahead. Then the Sagittarius New Moon on Dec 1 kicks off December with optimism and a sense of possibilities, although the Universe is saying to slow down consider all the details with Mercury retrograde in the same sign. Mercury RX opposing Jupiter RX in Gemini is overloaded, distracted, and exaggerating circumstances; it is wise to let your mind settle this week and access more of your creative spirit, which can receive more guidance intentionally. In other words, don’t believe everything you think! The Sun in Sag squares Saturn in Pisces on Dec 4, which is a time to check in on delays, challenges, or setbacks that can be re-worked and re-visited from a different angle.
~Aquarian Diamond Lightcode Meditation: Connect with more of your cosmic talents, flush out and release expired cellular energy, call in more of your star family connections and gifts from other dimensions, embed the earth's ley lines with higher cosmic frequencies, re-align your relationships with solar consciousness, and immerse into newly encoded diamond frequency potentials. Check it out: https://www.mollymccord.online/store/Fcu9MhR8
~ New book is available on Dec 3! "Soul Growth Astrology: A Workbook For Realizing Your Heart's True Desires." All details here: https://www.amazon.com/Soul-Growth-Astrology-Workbook-Realizing-ebook/dp/B0CW1J2QP5
.
--------
34:00
Major Astrology of December 2024
December begins with Mercury retrograde, the Sagittarius New Moon, and Mars stationing retrograde, which signals a time of harnessing our fiery intentions into the present moment for greater self-empowerment. The need to move and expand is being tempered into the middle of the month. Neptune stations direct at 27 deg Pisces on Dec 7, just as Venus eners Aquarius and makes her second conjunction of the year to Pluto. Powerful clarity from your soul is highlighted to assist with moving onto a higher path on your journey. Mercury stations direct on Dec 15 and rules the Gemini Full Moon at 24 deg, so expect a clear message to shine through that changes a direction. The second Saturn squares Jupiter RX at 14 deg on Dec 24 requires flexibility and re-assessment around life priorities. Much more to share in this podcast episode.
2025 Soul Growth Astrology Webinars ~ New soul assignments now arriving! We’re accelerating into new frequencies as 2025 opens up new chapters on the planet and in our personal lives. Four outer planets move into Fire and Air signs, plus 3 Mercury retrogrades, Venus retrograde, Mars retrograde, 4 eclipse points, a Galactic Grand Trine, Jupiter in Cancer, and a lot more! Use code ‘2025’ to get it all for $44 USD ~ https://www.mollymccord.online/2025-astrology
--------
51:00
Weekly Intuitive Astrology and Energies of Nov 20 to 27
The zero point quantum field is now fully activated as Pluto remains in Aquarius and travels across 0 degrees (for the 4th time!) until late December. This is the biggest cosmic shift of the decade, as we bring more of our higher consciousness online to manifest a new dream and reality with the Universe. A person who represented Pluto in Capricorn to you may be leaving your life now, or you may have a new relationship with them that is no longer a challenging dynamic. The Sun enters Sagittarius on Nov 21 and makes an immediate sextile to Pluto in Aquarius at 0 degrees, giving life and renewed trust to your life path. Then a Fire Grand Trine connects the Sun in Sag, North Node in Aries, and Mars in Leo at 4 to 5 deg from Nov 24 to 27, which helps us assert what we want to create and make inspired moves. Mercury stations retrograde on Nov 25 at 22 deg Sagittarius, so listen to the big messages that are coming through for you to rework or reconsider as the retrograde unfolds until Dec 15. More to share in this week’s podcast.
~~2025 Soul Growth Astrology Webinars ~ New soul assignments now arriving! We’re accelerating into new frequencies as 2025 opens up new chapters on the planet and in our personal lives. Four outer planets move into Fire and Air signs, plus 3 Mercury retrogrades, Venus retrograde, Mars retrograde, 4 eclipse points, a Galactic Grand Trine, Jupiter in Cancer, and a lot more! ~ https://www.mollymccord.online/2025-astrology
--------
43:00
Your Pluto in Aquarius Journey - Reclaiming Soul Fragments
Pluto moves through Aquarius until 2044 and will deeply transform both individual and collective energies on the planet. Pluto will be bringing up soul fragments to claim and integrate from other lifetimes, as you meet new parts of yourself from other timelines. Pluto in Aquarius will powerfully interact with planets in the fixed signs – Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius – and change these areas permanently into new empowered expressions. Pluto in Aquarius will support the evolutionary journey of Air signs and Fire signs (Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius) as well. More to share in this podcast episode.
~ Your Cosmic Codes: 12 Universal Spiritual Laws In Your Astrology Chart ~ Journey through 12 Spiritual Laws and realign your astrology chart to create new energetic openings, manifestations, and experiences in your life. More details here: https://www.mollymccord.online/YourCosmicCodesAstrology
Join bestselling author, consciousness teacher, intuitive and astrologer Molly McCord for this lively weekly show! Molly shares inspiring cosmic messages, astrological updates, spirituality insights, and timeless wisdom to add empowering awesomeness to your life - and have some fun along the way! Molly's spiritual awakening began in 2002, and she delightfully offers her years of growth and experiences in each episode to inspire, uplift and upLIGHT your journey.