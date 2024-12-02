Intuitive Astrology with Molly McCord

Weekly Intuitive Astrology and Energies of Nov 20 to 27

The zero point quantum field is now fully activated as Pluto remains in Aquarius and travels across 0 degrees (for the 4th time!) until late December. This is the biggest cosmic shift of the decade, as we bring more of our higher consciousness online to manifest a new dream and reality with the Universe. A person who represented Pluto in Capricorn to you may be leaving your life now, or you may have a new relationship with them that is no longer a challenging dynamic. The Sun enters Sagittarius on Nov 21 and makes an immediate sextile to Pluto in Aquarius at 0 degrees, giving life and renewed trust to your life path. Then a Fire Grand Trine connects the Sun in Sag, North Node in Aries, and Mars in Leo at 4 to 5 deg from Nov 24 to 27, which helps us assert what we want to create and make inspired moves. Mercury stations retrograde on Nov 25 at 22 deg Sagittarius, so listen to the big messages that are coming through for you to rework or reconsider as the retrograde unfolds until Dec 15. More to share in this week’s podcast. ~~2025 Soul Growth Astrology Webinars ~ New soul assignments now arriving! We’re accelerating into new frequencies as 2025 opens up new chapters on the planet and in our personal lives. Four outer planets move into Fire and Air signs, plus 3 Mercury retrogrades, Venus retrograde, Mars retrograde, 4 eclipse points, a Galactic Grand Trine, Jupiter in Cancer, and a lot more! ~ https://www.mollymccord.online/2025-astrology