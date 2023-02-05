Mormon Stories is an attempt to build understanding between and about Mormons through the telling of stories in both audio and video formats. More
1760: Growing Up Mormon With Lori Vallow Daybell - Cousin Megan Conner
Today accused murderer Lori Vallow's cousin, Megan Conner, shares what it was like to grow up as a cousin to the Cox family. She also discusses the Mormon ties to the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell murders and discusses her own Mormon faith transition.
5/2/2023
4:25:05
1759: The Lori Vallow Daybell Trial - Week 2 & 3 - Castings, Deaths, and Temples
Join Gerardo, Lauren, Mindy, and John for an all-new episode as they discuss the second and third weeks of Lori Daybell's trial. This is your chance to catch up on one of the most bizarre trials of the year, as the panel guides you through the latest jaw-dropping testimonies, and intriguing Mormon themes unfolding in Ada County's courthouse.
4/30/2023
2:55:46
1758: The Problems with Mormon Personal Revelation | LDS Discussions Ep 39
In this thought-provoking interview, Mike, Nemo, and John Dehlin delve into the controversial topic of personal revelation in Mormonism. The discussion covers a range of doctrinal problems and contradictions that challenge the idea of personal revelation, from the dangers of blind obedience to leaders, confirmation bias, silencing dissenters and emotional manipulation. The conversation ultimately questions who has the authority to decide what constitutes valid personal revelation.
4/28/2023
1:32:32
1757: Is the Mormon Church an Unhealthy Organization? w/ John Larsen
Sometimes we find ourselves involved in organizations, governments and communities that might be psychologically unhealthy to us or our communities. John Larsen has collected a few points you can use to check to see if an organization might be considered dangerous or unhealthy. There are elections with only one candidate up for each office. All members are expected to vote in unison. The term "beloved" is applied to a living leader by other leaders of the organization. Loyal members calling for reform or change are purged or otherwise silenced. There are no means for membership to appeal a decision. The group is willing to break up families or other social structures to further or preserve its own organizations. Members are encouraged to look and dress the same. Uniformity is encouraged or required in clothing, haircuts, jewelry, etc. Life events are controlled by the organization. For example, you cannot marry without leadership approval. There is an organizationally controlled media including television, radio and newspapers. All outside media is cast as suspect. The organization is overly focused on winning over vulnerable populations such as the youth, those who are grieving, or those in financial distress. The group is involved in many business or monetary transactions wholly unrelated to the central mission of the organization. Members are encouraged or required to never say anything negative about the leadership. The organization uses litigation as a means to silence dissident membership or outside organizations speaking against the group. Community leaders are chosen by the central organization. Local communities have no say in who their representatives will be. The governance structure of the central organization is ambiguous, hidden or unknown. Obedience to the central organization is encouraged over all other values. All finances are kept secret. The leadership of the organization is preoccupied with the most intimate details of member's lives including finances, sex and personal relationships. Leadership tends to speak of the victim-hood of the organization even in endeavors where the organization has a majority or controlling influence. Organizational history is overly sentimentalized and unflattering information is edited out of official documents. The organization insists that it has primacy or is more important than all other organizations. The group has an almost obsessive focus on the outward appearances of organizational buildings and properties, grass is meticulously cut, no litter is ever found, grounds are always perfect. A great deal of time and effort is spent on this resource.
4/20/2023
2:34:17
1756: Rebuilding Life as a Mormon Widow - Janae Thompson Pt. 2
In Part 2 of her interview, Janae Thompson shares her journey as a young widow navigating the Mormon doctrine of eternal families and the challenges of dating and remarriage. She discusses the disparities in church policies and teachings that caused her to question her faith and ultimately led her down the rabbit hole of learning about the history of Mormonism. Janae talks candidly about exploring her sexuality and finding new rituals and practices to connect and uplift her after leaving the church. Her story is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the possibilities for happiness and health after leaving a religious institution.