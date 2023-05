1757: Is the Mormon Church an Unhealthy Organization? w/ John Larsen

Sometimes we find ourselves involved in organizations, governments and communities that might be psychologically unhealthy to us or our communities. John Larsen has collected a few points you can use to check to see if an organization might be considered dangerous or unhealthy. There are elections with only one candidate up for each office. All members are expected to vote in unison. The term "beloved" is applied to a living leader by other leaders of the organization. Loyal members calling for reform or change are purged or otherwise silenced. There are no means for membership to appeal a decision. The group is willing to break up families or other social structures to further or preserve its own organizations. Members are encouraged to look and dress the same. Uniformity is encouraged or required in clothing, haircuts, jewelry, etc. Life events are controlled by the organization. For example, you cannot marry without leadership approval. There is an organizationally controlled media including television, radio and newspapers. All outside media is cast as suspect. The organization is overly focused on winning over vulnerable populations such as the youth, those who are grieving, or those in financial distress. The group is involved in many business or monetary transactions wholly unrelated to the central mission of the organization. Members are encouraged or required to never say anything negative about the leadership. The organization uses litigation as a means to silence dissident membership or outside organizations speaking against the group. Community leaders are chosen by the central organization. Local communities have no say in who their representatives will be. The governance structure of the central organization is ambiguous, hidden or unknown. Obedience to the central organization is encouraged over all other values. All finances are kept secret. The leadership of the organization is preoccupied with the most intimate details of member's lives including finances, sex and personal relationships. Leadership tends to speak of the victim-hood of the organization even in endeavors where the organization has a majority or controlling influence. Organizational history is overly sentimentalized and unflattering information is edited out of official documents. The organization insists that it has primacy or is more important than all other organizations. The group has an almost obsessive focus on the outward appearances of organizational buildings and properties, grass is meticulously cut, no litter is ever found, grounds are always perfect. A great deal of time and effort is spent on this resource.