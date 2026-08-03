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2223 episodes
- Today on Mormon Stories, we are thrilled to welcome back singer-songwriter Mindy Gledhill, who is returning to the podcast to share the stories behind her newest collection of songs, the PhoneBooth Sessions (vol. 1 & 2), which reflect on her childhood, adolescence, and life after stepping away from Mormonism.
Along the way, she opens up about some of the early questions that challenged her faith and where she stands with her belief today. Mindy will also discuss how inner-child work has helped her heal and become more in-tune with her inner voice. Other topics will also include parenting, relationships, authenticity, and embracing uncertainty.
Whether you've followed Mindy's music for years or are hearing her story for the first time, we know you will love this one!
https://www.mindygledhill.com/tour
___________________
YouTube
At Mormon Stories we explore, celebrate, and challenge Mormon culture through in-depth stories told by members and former members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as scholars, authors, LDS apologists, and other professionals.
Our overall mission is to:
1. Facilitate informed consent amongst LDS Church members, investigators, and non-members regarding Mormon history, doctrine, and theology
2. Support Mormons (and members of other high-demand religions) who are experiencing a religious faith crisis
3. Promote healing, growth and community for those who choose to leave the LDS Church or other high demand religions
🤝Help us continue to deliver quality content by becoming a donor today
One-time or recurring donations
Patreon
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PayPal
Our Platforms:
🌐Mormon Stories Blog
🎙️Patreon
✳️Spotify
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🖼️Instagram
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🎮Discord
Contact us:
📧 MormonStories@gmail.com
📬PO Box 171085, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
Security and Exchange Commission Scandal - LDS Discussions Pt. 80 | Ep. 217707/31/2026 | 2h 55 mins.In Episode 80 of our LDS Discussions series, Julia, Kolby, and Nemo the Mormon join together for a deep dive into one of the most significant financial controversies in modern Latter-day Saint history: Ensign Peak Advisors and the SEC’s investigation into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The discussion begins by examining what Ensign Peak Advisors is, why the Church created an enormous investment reserve, and whether maintaining such a fund is inherently problematic. From there, the panel walks through the timeline leading up to the 2019 whistleblower revelations and the 2023 SEC Order, exploring the Church's filing practices, the creation of 13 shell companies, and the legal findings that concluded the Church intentionally obscured the size of its investment portfolio.
Along the way, we analyze statements from Church leaders including Roger Clarke, Christopher Waddell, Elder Ballard, Elder Packer, Joseph F. Smith, Lorenzo Snow, and others, comparing modern financial practices with historical teachings on tithing. We also discuss the evolution of tithing slips, the Church’s growing investment portfolio, estimates of annual tithing revenue, David Nielsen’s whistleblower allegations, and the ethical implications of the Church’s financial secrecy.
Finally, the panel examines the SEC’s findings in detail, asking difficult questions about honesty, accountability, transparency, and whether a church that teaches integrity should be held to the same legal and ethical standards it expects of its members.
This episode provides one of the most comprehensive examinations of the Ensign Peak controversy, combining historical documents, SEC records, Church statements, and primary sources to better understand what happened –and why it matters.
If you enjoy these in-depth historical analyses, please like, subscribe, and share this episode. Your support helps us continue producing thoroughly researched content exploring the history and truth claims of Mormonism.
___________________
YouTube
At Mormon Stories we explore, celebrate, and challenge Mormon culture through in-depth stories told by members and former members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as scholars, authors, LDS apologists, and other professionals.
Our overall mission is to:
1. Facilitate informed consent amongst LDS Church members, investigators, and non-members regarding Mormon history, doctrine, and theology
2. Support Mormons (and members of other high-demand religions) who are experiencing a religious faith crisis
3. Promote healing, growth and community for those who choose to leave the LDS Church or other high demand religions
🤝Help us continue to deliver quality content by becoming a donor today
One-time or recurring donations
Patreon
Venmo
PayPal
Our Platforms:
🌐Mormon Stories Blog
🎙️Patreon
✳️Spotify
🍎Apple Podcasts
🖼️Instagram
📱TikTok
🎮Discord
Contact us:
📧 MormonStories@gmail.com
📬PO Box 171085, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
- Why are so many young Mormons leaving the Church? Today, we're joined by Hailey Walker to explore that question through the lens of her own Mormon story.
Hailey was raised in the Church in Alaska, where growing up Mormon looked very different from the experience many members have in Utah. As a teenager, she began asking questions about feminism, Church culture, and the role of women, but still considered herself a committed believer. Hoping to strengthen her testimony, she chose to serve a mission and was called to serve in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
What followed would fundamentally reshape her relationship with the Church. Hailey was serving her mission when COVID-19 broke out, and was sent home. She was eventually allowed to return to her mission, but was then informed that her service would be extended by an additional six months. She describes feeling trapped by the decision, unable to simply return home on her own because missionaries do not control their own housing, transportation, or finances.
Throughout the conversation, we discuss why so many young members—particularly young women—are questioning or leaving the LDS Church today. From gender roles and institutional authority to diversity, politics, and personal autonomy, Hailey offers a thoughtful perspective on why an increasing number of young people no longer feel at home in Mormonism.
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YouTube
Show Notes
At Mormon Stories we explore, celebrate, and challenge Mormon culture through in-depth stories told by members and former members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as scholars, authors, LDS apologists, and other professionals.
Our overall mission is to:
1. Facilitate informed consent amongst LDS Church members, investigators, and non-members regarding Mormon history, doctrine, and theology
2. Support Mormons (and members of other high-demand religions) who are experiencing a religious faith crisis
3. Promote healing, growth and community for those who choose to leave the LDS Church or other high demand religions
🤝Help us continue to deliver quality content by becoming a donor today
One-time or recurring donations
Patreon
Venmo
PayPal
Our Platforms:
🌐Mormon Stories Blog
🎙️Patreon
✳️Spotify
🍎Apple Podcasts
🖼️Instagram
📱TikTok
🎮Discord
Contact us:
📧 MormonStories@gmail.com
📬PO Box 171085, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
BYU Professor Creates AI Deepfakes of Children - Mormon News 7.24.26 | Ep. 217507/24/2026 | 1h 21 mins.On today's episode of Mormon News, Nemo the Mormon and Meggan Hayes break down another busy week of headlines involving The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
We begin with new research identifying seven trends shaping the future of the LDS Church, including changing missionary priorities, evolving member behaviors, and what the data suggests about where Mormonism may be headed.
Link:
https://religionnews.com/2026/07/16/more-about-jesus-less-about-coffee-seven-lds-church-trends-according-to-data/
Next, we examine growing questions about whether the Church's rapid temple-building pace is outstripping its ability to staff those temples, as members continue raising concerns about volunteer shortages.
Link:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wUhf29KocOs
We'll also cover new developments in the Reese Riggin case, including newly released character letters submitted to the court, one of which was written by his LDS bishop, as prosecutors presented additional allegations while arguing he should remain in custody.
Links:
https://theelectricgf.com/2026/07/08/judge-denies-bail-reduction-for-riggin-based-on-new-allegations/
https://www.tiktok.com/@krtvgreatfalls/video/7657320783747878175?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
https://floodlit.org/a/b753/
We'll also discuss allegations against an AI executive and BYU adjunct professor accused of creating deepfake images of friends and children, and what this case says about the growing risks of AI technology.
Link:
https://www.ksl.com/article/51600979/ai-chief-technology-officer-accused-of-creating-deepfakes-of-friends-and-children
We'll also examine a widely shared faith-promoting miracle story involving Briel Adams-Wheatley and discuss some of the ethical questions surrounding how stories like these are presented and used.
Link:
https://youtu.be/uZKXCiAarBs?si=vrli_sl3967u1Bcf
Finally, we wrap up with two stories out of Rexburg Idaho that say a lot about Mormon Culture.
Link:
https://x.com/RealPlantBrah/status/2073394722219942098?s=20
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19G9xk7nbM/
___________________
YouTube
At Mormon Stories we explore, celebrate, and challenge Mormon culture through in-depth stories told by members and former members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as scholars, authors, LDS apologists, and other professionals.
Our overall mission is to:
1. Facilitate informed consent amongst LDS Church members, investigators, and non-members regarding Mormon history, doctrine, and theology
2. Support Mormons (and members of other high-demand religions) who are experiencing a religious faith crisis
3. Promote healing, growth and community for those who choose to leave the LDS Church or other high demand religions
🤝Help us continue to deliver quality content by becoming a donor today
One-time or recurring donations
Patreon
Venmo
PayPal
Our Platforms:
🌐Mormon Stories Blog
🎙️Patreon
✳️Spotify
🍎Apple Podcasts
🖼️Instagram
📱TikTok
🎮Discord
Contact us:
📧 MormonStories@gmail.com
📬PO Box 171085, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
Ancient Jewish Tradition? Jasmin & The Book of Abraham - LDS Discussions Pt. 79 | Ep. 217407/22/2026 | 1h 37 mins.Welcome to LDS Discussions Part 79, where we continue our deep dive into the Book of Abraham, examining one of the most popular apologetic arguments: the claim that Joseph Smith drew on ancient traditions about Abraham rather than translating the surviving papyri.
We begin by exploring the history of the Joseph Smith Papyri and the various theroies proposed to explain the Book of Abraham, including why so many copeting models exist. From there, we focus on the “ancient traditions” theory, looking at stories about Abraham preserved in later Jewish, Christian, and Islamic writings and askign whether they actually support Joseph Smith’s text.
Along the way, we compare the timelines of the Book of Mormon and Book of Abraham translations, disucss the implications of the Church’s Gospel Topics Essay, and examine whether Joseph Smith had access to contemporary biblical commentaries such as Adam Clarke’s. We then compare the Book of Abraham’s narrative --including Abraham’s calls, the famine in Chaldea, Terah, Haran, Abraham’s age, the attempted sacrifice of Abraham, Egyptian idolatry, human sacrifice in ancient Egypt, and Abraham’s knowledge or astronomy --with the historical sources often cited by apologists.
This episode evaluates whether these ancient parallels strengthen the Book of Abraham’s authenticity --or instead demonstrate that Joseph Smith was drawing from ideas available in his own time.
As always, we examine the historical evidence, compare the primary sources, and let the documents speak for themselves.
___________________
Show Notes
YouTube
At Mormon Stories we explore, celebrate, and challenge Mormon culture through in-depth stories told by members and former members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as scholars, authors, LDS apologists, and other professionals.
Our overall mission is to:
1. Facilitate informed consent amongst LDS Church members, investigators, and non-members regarding Mormon history, doctrine, and theology
2. Support Mormons (and members of other high-demand religions) who are experiencing a religious faith crisis
3. Promote healing, growth and community for those who choose to leave the LDS Church or other high demand religions
🤝Help us continue to deliver quality content by becoming a donor today
One-time or recurring donations
Patreon
Venmo
PayPal
Our Platforms:
🌐Mormon Stories Blog
🎙️Patreon
✳️Spotify
🍎Apple Podcasts
🖼️Instagram
📱TikTok
🎮Discord
Contact us:
📧 MormonStories@gmail.com
📬PO Box 171085, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
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About Mormon Stories Podcast
Mormon Stories Podcast is the longest-running and most successful podcast in Mormonism. At Mormon Stories we explore, celebrate, and challenge Mormon culture through in-depth stories told by members and former members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mormon Stories is a product of the Open Stories Foundation - a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to supporting Mormons in religious transition. Mormon Stories is not affiliated with or sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Podcast website
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