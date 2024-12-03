Powered by RND
Julie Roys
Reporting the Truth. Restoring the Church.
  • Full Audio of Daystar Meeting
    Does Joni Lamb have a pattern of spiritual abuse? Listen to a meeting between her, Jimmy Evans, and her son and his wife, Jonathan and Suzy Lamb.
    --------  
    1:36:04
  • Filmmaker Exposes ‘The Religion Business’
    Julie Roys talks with Nathan Apffel of The Religion Business about his exploits exposing the lack of financial accountability in the church.
    --------  
    1:01:18
  • When the Church Harms God’s People
    Psychologist Diane Langberg unveils what she’s learned about how churches cause harm and how Christian communities can address the abuse crisis.
    --------  
    44:44
  • The Body of Christ Keeps the Score
    Minister and doctoral student Kayleigh Clark says reforming toxic church cultures must include a focus on trauma healing.
    --------  
    56:42
  • Healing What’s Within
    With the heart of a pastor and a therapist’s expertise, Chuck DeGroat shares how to find healing for the deep wounds within your soul.
    --------  
    1:02:30

Reporting the Truth. Restoring the Church.
