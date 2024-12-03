Top Stations
Podcasts
Religion & Spirituality
The Roys Report
(36,319)
The Roys Report
Julie Roys
add
Reporting the Truth. Restoring the Church.
More
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
Society & Culture
Philosophy
Available Episodes
5 of 174
Full Audio of Daystar Meeting
Does Joni Lamb have a pattern of spiritual abuse? Listen to a meeting between her, Jimmy Evans, and her son and his wife, Jonathan and Suzy Lamb.
--------
1:36:04
Filmmaker Exposes ‘The Religion Business’
Julie Roys talks with Nathan Apffel of The Religion Business about his exploits exposing the lack of financial accountability in the church.
--------
1:01:18
When the Church Harms God’s People
Psychologist Diane Langberg unveils what she’s learned about how churches cause harm and how Christian communities can address the abuse crisis.
--------
44:44
The Body of Christ Keeps the Score
Minister and doctoral student Kayleigh Clark says reforming toxic church cultures must include a focus on trauma healing.
--------
56:42
Healing What’s Within
With the heart of a pastor and a therapist’s expertise, Chuck DeGroat shares how to find healing for the deep wounds within your soul.
--------
1:02:30
Show more
About The Roys Report
Reporting the Truth. Restoring the Church.
Podcast website
Seeking Truth with Julie Roys
Religion & Spirituality
