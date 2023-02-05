I Don't Have Enough FAITH to Be an ATHEIST

God Wants You Well… Or Does He? A Closer Look at the “Health and Wellness” Gospel

Does God want everybody to be well? By the power of your faith can you abolish all sickness from your life and your loved ones'? In this midweek podcast episode, Jorge and John take a close look at the "Health and Wellness Gospel" and how it fails to embrace the whole council of Scripture. At its best, this idea has some basis in the Bible, but stretches the text beyond recognition. And at its worse, it sets people up for disappointment, disillusionment, and even deconversion. To be clear, God wants all of us well (eventually), but in the mean time, we live in a fallen world marked by sickness, death, and disease. Miraculous healing does happen (sometimes), but that's God's prerogative and not in our power to control. We're left to minister in this war torn landscape, through the sickness and suffering. There we find perhaps the greatest testimony to the truth of Christ is when we suffer well. In that way, Jesus' words still shine through as a ray of hope: "In this world you will have trouble, but take heart I [Jesus] have overcome the world." (John 16:33).