I Don't Have Enough FAITH to Be an ATHEIST

What if some of the biggest claims you've heard about American history aren't true? For decades, Americans have been told that Christopher Columbus launched a campaign of genocide, the Founding Fathers were racist deists, and the United States was uniquely evil from the very beginning. While people of every nation have undeniably done evil (that’s why we all need a Savior), are those claims about America based on the historical record or Marxist propaganda?



If you think you already know America's history, think again! This week, Frank interviews historian and President of WallBuilders, Tim Barton, who holds the nation's largest private collection of original American historical documents (totaling more than 100,000 pieces!). So Tim’s insights come from what was recorded by the founders themselves.



Tune in as Frank and Tim answer questions like:

What stark warning is expressed in the old Soviet Union saying, "The future is known, the past is always changing"?

How did Tim and his dad collect so many original American historical documents?

Why do primary documents matter more than modern summaries and secondary sources?

What's true, exaggerated, or simply false about Christopher Columbus?

Were America's Founders really hostile to Christianity?

How has Tim helped college students recognize their blind bias against the Founders?

Where did the word "slave" originally come from?

Did American white people invent slavery, and how many founders owned and endorsed chattel slavery?

How has Marxist propaganda reshaped the narrative of American history?

When and how was slavery abolished in the United States and who first initiated the process?



You've heard the accusations. But in this episode, you'll get the facts. Be sure to come back next week as Frank and Tim continue exposing some of the BIGGEST historical myths, including the idea that America is on stolen land.



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Resources mentioned during the episode:

Donate to CrossExamined - https://donor.crossexamined.org/

WallBuilders - https://wallbuilders.com/

The American Story: The Beginnings - https://bit.ly/4bcdKlP

Lives, Fortunes, & Sacred Honor - (NEW BOOK!) - https://bit.ly/4fkgGzj

The War on Reality (PREORDER NOW TO GET YOUR BONUSES!) - https://thewaronreality.com/

The Bible You Never Knew (BRAND-NEW ONLINE COURSE!) - https://bit.ly/4vFWkpQ