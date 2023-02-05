I Don't Have Enough FAITH to Be an ATHEIST

Cross Examining ideas against the truth and Christianity. Brought to you by CrossExamined.org and AFR.net More
God Wants You Well… Or Does He? A Closer Look at the “Health and Wellness” Gospel
Does God want everybody to be well? By the power of your faith can you abolish all sickness from your life and your loved ones'?
In this midweek podcast episode, Jorge and John take a close look at the "Health and Wellness Gospel" and how it fails to embrace the whole council of Scripture. At its best, this idea has some basis in the Bible, but stretches the text beyond recognition. And at its worse, it sets people up for disappointment, disillusionment, and even deconversion.
To be clear, God wants all of us well (eventually), but in the mean time, we live in a fallen world marked by sickness, death, and disease. Miraculous healing does happen (sometimes), but that's God's prerogative and not in our power to control. We're left to minister in this war torn landscape, through the sickness and suffering. There we find perhaps the greatest testimony to the truth of Christ is when we suffer well. In that way, Jesus' words still shine through as a ray of hope: "In this world you will have trouble, but take heart I [Jesus] have overcome the world." (John 16:33).
To view the entire VIDEO PODCAST, join our CrossExamined private community. It's the perfect place to jump into some great discussions with like-minded Christians while providing financial support for our ministry.
5/2/2023
1:02:04
Who is Nefarious? | with Steve Deace
There certainly has been something nefarious going on with the making of the movie 'Nefarious'. Sicknesses, accidents, technical difficulties, and much more disrupted the production of the new film (reminiscent of C.S. Lewis' Screwtape Letters) released on April 14th. Were these accidents all the result of mere coincidences? Or was true spiritual warfare at play?
This week, Frank interviews Steve Deace, the writer of the novel 'A Nefarious Plot', to discuss the good, the scary, and the downright strange occurrences that took place while working on the book’s film adaptation. In spite of all of the events that could’ve brought this film to a halt, 'Nefarious' has finally hit theaters and is a film that both Christians and non-Christians are guaranteed to enjoy!
Later in the episode, Frank responds to a listener's question regarding the difference between sexual desire and lust. Is all sexual desire a sin? All this and more is discussed in this chilling podcast discussion that you don’t want to miss! Be sure to grab a friend or your church small group to go support this film! A good old-fashioned thriller film with the Christian worldview lying just beneath the surface could be a great conversation starter, even for the hardened skeptic!
Resources mentioned in this episode:
'Nefarious' the movie: https://www.whoisnefarious.com/
'A Nefarious Plot' by Steve Deace: https://a.co/d/dZGhcBm
The Steve Deace Show: https://bit.ly/41Y667G
Is homosexuality a sin? (YouTube short): https://bit.ly/3AAU3Bn
William Lane Craig podcast on sexuality: https://bit.ly/3HnQ133
4/28/2023
48:19
Can You Explain the 5 M’s? – Part 2
What worldview can best explain the major aspects of reality? And why do they even exist in the first place? What's the purpose and meaning behind it all? Grab your notebook and join Frank on this midweek podcast episode as he continues to go through the 5 M's that any worldview needs to explain if it's going to be considered the TRUE worldview. And who knows, he may even throw in a sixth 'M' if you stick around to the very end!
4/25/2023
45:00
Can You Explain the 5 M’s? – Part 1
Have you ever wondered why reality is the way that it is? And what worldview can best explain it? Some of the greatest thinkers in modern and ancient history have pondered the order and beauty of the universe, only to conclude that an “unmoved mover” or “cosmic lawgiver” is the BEST explanation for its existence. But sadly, many in modern society seem to ignore what’s staring at them right in the face!
No matter what you believe, all valid religions or worldviews ought to be able to explain WHY reality is the way it is. To do this, there are at least five aspects of reality that humanity has long sought an explanation for:
The Material
The Mental
The Mathematical
The Moral
The Metaphysical
In this week's podcast episode, Frank walks us through THREE of the 5 M’s - there was simply too much amazing stuff to squeeze in all 5 so stay tuned for 'Part 2'! As Christians, we believe that God holds and sustains all things, but believing something and being able to explain it are very different things. Fortunately, today’s podcast will give you a better understanding of how the fundamental laws of nature and logic ultimately point to God. Once you listen, you may never look at reality the same way again!
4/21/2023
48:22
Shocking Egyptian Evidence for the Exodus Plagues
Is there evidence for the Exodus plagues that comes from Egypt? Shockingly, there is — at least there seems to be. In this midweek podcast episode, Frank examines the amazing parallels between the biblical Exodus and an ancient artifact known as the Ipuwer Papyrus.
It’s hard to believe, but as you’ll learn, the Ipuwer Papyrus, which was authored in Egypt sometime in the second millennium BC, expresses conditions in ancient Egypt that appear to be the results of the Biblical plagues. Of course, this is controversial, especially for those who think the Exodus never actually happened. We report, YOU decide.
Frank also shows that the plagues were not random — they were direct assaults on the Egyptian gods, and the hardening of Pharaoh’s heart is a slam on the Egyptian theology of the afterlife. Moses certainly knew the Egyptian culture. How did he get it so right?
