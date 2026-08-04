I Don't Have Enough FAITH to Be an ATHEIST

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428 episodes
- Dr. John Ferrer and Pastor Jason Jimenez return for Part 2 of their "4 I's" series to tackle one of today's most controversial issues by asking one simple question: What does the Bible REALLY say about open borders and immigration? You'll learn:
What are the 3 key distinctions between legal and illegal immigrants in the Old Testament?
Aren't open borders compassionate and based on Christian ideals?
Does the Church and the government have the same responsibility regarding how we treat immigrants and protect borders?
How does illegal immigration exploit immigrants?
What questions can you ask someone who is pro-open borders?
What are the 3 institutions that God created and what are their roles?
What's more concerning, Christian Nationalism or Sharia Law?
What should we do as Christians if we know someone who is an illegal immigrant?
Are you currently working in ministry and want to stay up to date on today's most pressing issues (like Israel, Islam, Immigration, and Identity) but don't have a ton of time? Be sure to get on the waiting list for Frank's new initiative, 'The Pastors' Brief', with Pastors Lucas Miles and Jason Jimenez, which kicks off soon in Fall 2026. We'll be sending more details soon!
If you enjoyed this podcast episode PLEASE HELP US SPREAD THE TRUTH OF CHRISTIANITY BY SUPPORTING OUR MINISTRY USING THE LINK BELOW. 100% of your donation goes to ministry, 0% to buildings!
Resources mentioned during the episode:
Donate to CrossExamined - https://donor.crossexamined.org/
3 BIG Reasons Why Every Christian Should Care About Israel + Immigration - https://youtu.be/sKskfCepsIg
EXCLUSIVE: Mike Johnson's BIG Warning for Americans (U.S. Capitol Tour) - https://youtu.be/2CRTDud6l_I
What is Sharia Law? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3lgo9a3n5Q
Wise Welcome: A Bible Study on Immigration by James Hoffmeier - https://bit.ly/4yVzrAB
The War on Reality (PREORDER NOW TO GET YOUR BONUSES!) - https://thewaronreality.com/
Pastors' Brief - https://pastorsbrief.com/
Expedition to Reality - https://bit.ly/4w07MvM
3 BIG Reasons Why Every Christian Should Care About Israel + Immigration with John Ferrer & Jason Jimenez07/31/2026 | 49 mins.Why are so many Christians divided over Israel? And what does the Bible actually say about God's promises to the Jewish people? This week, Frank welcomes Dr. John Ferrer and Pastor Jason Jimenez, recorded on site from CrossExamined Instructor Academy 2026 in Charlotte, NC, to kick off a two-part conversation on what they call the 4 I's that Christians are struggling to think biblically about: Israel, Immigration, Islam, and Identity. In Part 1, they tackle the first two and answer questions like:
What are the theological, moral, and political implications of how we approach Israel?
What are the major views on the current state of Israel?
Is God finished with Israel, or do His covenant promises still stand?
What is the proper context of Romans 11 in regards to Israel?
What Scriptures reveal God's future plan for Israel?
Why should Christians support an apostate Israel?
What does it mean to "bless" Israel? Should we agree with everything that Israel does?
What does Paul mean when he says the Gentiles will be "grafted" into God's plan for the Church?
What is the Khazar theory?
How does anti-Zionism often become antisemitism?
Why does it seem like the Jewish people are constantly being persecuted?
Why do Christians need to understand Islam to understand Israel's actions?
Why are borders important, and what does loving your neighbor actually require?
The conversation doesn't end here! Join us next week as Frank, John, and Jason continue their conversation on immigration and tackle the remaining 2 I's: Islam and Identity, and explore why both are essential for Christians seeking to navigate today's culture biblically.
If you enjoyed this podcast episode PLEASE HELP US SPREAD THE TRUTH OF CHRISTIANITY BY SUPPORTING OUR MINISTRY USING THE LINK BELOW. 100% of your donation goes to ministry, 0% to buildings!
Resources mentioned during the episode:
Donate to CrossExamined - https://donor.crossexamined.org/
EXCLUSIVE: Mike Johnson's BIG Warning for Americans (U.S. Capitol Tour) - https://youtu.be/2CRTDud6l_I
Read the Hamas Charter - https://avalon.law.yale.edu/20th_century/hamas.asp
What is Sharia Law? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3lgo9a3n5Q
The War on Reality (PREORDER NOW TO GET YOUR BONUSES!) - https://thewaronreality.com/
The Bible You Never Knew (BRAND-NEW ONLINE COURSE!) - https://bit.ly/4vFWkpQ
- Is the history of America so dark and disturbed that we need to start over? Where could we go to learn the details of what REALLY happened? Tim Barton, President of WallBuilders, returns to the program to examine the original documents behind some of America's biggest historical debates--straight from his personal collection of over 100,000 items! From slavery and the Treaty of Tripoli to Native American land claims and the biblical worldview of the Founders, Frank and Tim compare today's most popular claims with the evidence that often gets left out.
Here's what you'll learn:
Why is it essential to understand the meaning behind Thomas Jefferson's claim, "We hold these truths to be self-evident."?
Did Frederick Douglass really believe America was fundamentally racist?
Why is the Three-Fifths Compromise one of the most misunderstood parts of American history?
What does the Treaty of Tripoli actually say about America being founded on Christian principles, and why is it so often quoted out of context?
In 1813 what did John Adams tell Thomas Jefferson about Christianity and the founding of America in a private letter?
What prompted Thomas Jefferson to learn more about Islam and what were his conclusions?
Is America living on "stolen land"?
Every nation is full of sin and America is no different. But what makes America uniquely different and prosperous is the influence of Christianity, which is always worth celebrating. For more information, be sure to check out Frank and Tim's previous conversation from last week, along with the amazing resources available at WallBuilders.com!
If you enjoyed this podcast episode PLEASE HELP US SPREAD THE TRUTH OF CHRISTIANITY BY SUPPORTING OUR MINISTRY USING THE LINK BELOW. 100% of your donation goes to ministry, 0% to buildings!
Resources mentioned during the episode:
Donate to CrossExamined - https://donor.crossexamined.org/
Rewriting History (Part 1 with Tim) - https://youtu.be/MRh04PLUeuI
WallBuilders - https://wallbuilders.com/
The American Story: The Beginnings - https://bit.ly/4bcdKlP
Lives, Fortunes, & Sacred Honor - (NEW BOOK!) - https://bit.ly/4fkgGzj
The War on Reality (PREORDER NOW TO GET YOUR BONUSES!) - https://thewaronreality.com/
The Bible You Never Knew (BRAND-NEW ONLINE COURSE!) - https://bit.ly/4vFWkpQ
Rewriting History - Debunking the Lies You've Always Been Told About America with Tim Barton07/24/2026 | 49 mins.What if some of the biggest claims you've heard about American history aren't true? For decades, Americans have been told that Christopher Columbus launched a campaign of genocide, the Founding Fathers were racist deists, and the United States was uniquely evil from the very beginning. While people of every nation have undeniably done evil (that’s why we all need a Savior), are those claims about America based on the historical record or Marxist propaganda?
If you think you already know America's history, think again! This week, Frank interviews historian and President of WallBuilders, Tim Barton, who holds the nation's largest private collection of original American historical documents (totaling more than 100,000 pieces!). So Tim’s insights come from what was recorded by the founders themselves.
Tune in as Frank and Tim answer questions like:
What stark warning is expressed in the old Soviet Union saying, "The future is known, the past is always changing"?
How did Tim and his dad collect so many original American historical documents?
Why do primary documents matter more than modern summaries and secondary sources?
What's true, exaggerated, or simply false about Christopher Columbus?
Were America's Founders really hostile to Christianity?
How has Tim helped college students recognize their blind bias against the Founders?
Where did the word "slave" originally come from?
Did American white people invent slavery, and how many founders owned and endorsed chattel slavery?
How has Marxist propaganda reshaped the narrative of American history?
When and how was slavery abolished in the United States and who first initiated the process?
You've heard the accusations. But in this episode, you'll get the facts. Be sure to come back next week as Frank and Tim continue exposing some of the BIGGEST historical myths, including the idea that America is on stolen land.
If you enjoyed this podcast episode PLEASE HELP US SPREAD THE TRUTH OF CHRISTIANITY BY SUPPORTING OUR MINISTRY USING THE LINK BELOW. 100% of your donation goes to ministry, 0% to buildings!
Resources mentioned during the episode:
Donate to CrossExamined - https://donor.crossexamined.org/
WallBuilders - https://wallbuilders.com/
The American Story: The Beginnings - https://bit.ly/4bcdKlP
Lives, Fortunes, & Sacred Honor - (NEW BOOK!) - https://bit.ly/4fkgGzj
The War on Reality (PREORDER NOW TO GET YOUR BONUSES!) - https://thewaronreality.com/
The Bible You Never Knew (BRAND-NEW ONLINE COURSE!) - https://bit.ly/4vFWkpQ
Anything But Christianity? Answering College Students' Toughest Objections with Cliffe & Stuart Knechtle07/21/2026 | 56 mins.Frank welcomes back father-son duo, Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle, to unpack the objections they hear most often from college students who remain unconvinced by Christianity, share how they respond to skeptics in the heat of the moment, and help Christians prepare for similar conversations. Tune in as they answer questions like:
What doubts about Christianity has Cliffe personally struggled with over the years?
Does the Bible condone sexism and slavery?
What's the psychology behind our ABC - "Anything But Christianity" - culture and people who refuse to follow Christ despite the evidence?
What four key questions can be used to help non-Christians think more clearly about their current (false) worldview?
Was Jesus an ethical genius?
How did Paul's teaching radically elevate the dignity of women in the ancient world and what context do most people miss in controversial passages like 1 Corinthians 11 and 1 Timothy 2?
How do intellectual skeptics like Bart Ehrman explain the recent explosion of scholarship centered on the historicity and evidence of the resurrection?
What are the 3 biggest obstacles preventing the younger generation from accepting a Christian worldview?
What encouragement would Cliffe give Christians who want to be firm and bold in their faith?
Whether you're searching for answers yourself or hoping to have better conversations with skeptical friends, this episode will help you think through some of Christianity's toughest objections. If you enjoyed this discussion, be sure to grab your copy of, 'Demolishing Doubt', and watch the previous episode, 'How to Demolish Your Christian Doubts', if you missed it last week!
If you enjoyed this podcast episode PLEASE HELP US SPREAD THE TRUTH OF CHRISTIANITY BY SUPPORTING OUR MINISTRY USING THE LINK BELOW. 100% of your donation goes to ministry, 0% to buildings!
Resources mentioned during the episode:
How to Demolish Your Christian Doubts (Part 1) with Cliffe & Stuart Knechtle - https://youtu.be/DPYf_i_5igA
Demolishing Doubt by Cliffe & Stuart Knechtle - https://www.amazon.com/dp/0310370809
Grace Community Church (New Canaan, CT) - https://www.gracecommunity.info/
Give Me an Answer - https://givemeananswer.org/
Follow the Knechtles on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/askcliffe
Follow the Knechtles on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stuart_knechtle/
The Bible You Never Knew - BRAND NEW ONLINE COURSE! - https://bit.ly/4vFWkpQ
The War on Reality - PREORDER NOW TO RECEIVE YOUR BONUSES! - https://thewaronreality.com/
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