Lutheran Public Radio
Expert Guests, Expansive Topics, Extolling Christ
Expert Guests, Expansive Topics, Extolling Christ
  • 1814. A Christian Response to “Toxic Masculinity” – Dr. Nancy Pearcey, 6/30/23
    Nancy Pearcey, author, “Love Thy Body” The Toxic War on Masculinity: How Christianity Reconciles the Sexes How These Parents Helped Their Son Reject Transgender Lies and Affirm His Real Identity Love Thy Body: Answering Hard Questions about Life and Sexuality
    6/30/2023
    40:47
  • 1813. A New Report on the Texas Heartbeat Act – Dr. Michael New, 6/30/23
    Dr. Michael New of the Charlotte Lozier Institute Michael New’s Articles at National Review The Charlotte Lozier Institute
    6/30/2023
    6:03
  • 1812. Headship and Head Coverings in 1 Corinthians 11 – Dr. Gregory Lockwood, 6/30/23
    Dr. Gregory Lockwood of Australian Lutheran College Concordia Commentary: 1 Corinthians
    6/30/2023
    26:26
  • 1811. The Movie, “Asteroid City” – Pr. Ted Giese, 6/30/23
    Pr. Ted Giese of Mount Olive Lutheran-Regina, Saskatchewan Pr Giese’s Movie Reviews
    6/30/2023
    41:35
  • 1803. Your Unanswered Bible Questions – Pr. Bryan Wolfmueller & Pr. Brian Kachelmeier, 6/29/23
    Pastor Bryan Wolfmueller, author, “Has American Christianity Failed?” Pastor Brian Kachelmeier, author, “Reading Isaiah with Luther” Catechism on Death, Life, and the Resurrection Book of Concord on 1 Timothy 2:15 Top Ten Dates in the Old Testament Pr. Wolfmueller’s YouTube Channel Reading Isaiah with Luther Redeemer Theological Academy
    6/29/2023
    1:12:07

About Issues, Etc.

Expert Guests, Expansive Topics, Extolling Christ
