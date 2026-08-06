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Issues, Etc.

Lutheran Public Radio
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Issues, Etc.
Latest episode

1187 episodes

  • Issues, Etc.

    Understanding Burnout – Cassie Beltz, 8/6/26 (2184)

    08/06/2026 | 38 mins.
    Cassie Beltz of Lutheran Family Service

    The post Understanding Burnout – Cassie Beltz, 8/6/26 (2184) first appeared on Issues, Etc..
  • Issues, Etc.

    Media Coverage of Clergy Running for Congress – Terry Mattingly, 8/6/26 (2183)

    08/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    Terry Mattingly of Rational Sheep

    Rational Sheep

    Pop Goes Religion: Faith in Popular Culture

    GetReligion.org
    The post Media Coverage of Clergy Running for Congress – Terry Mattingly, 8/6/26 (2183) first appeared on Issues, Etc..
  • Issues, Etc.

    The Claims of Jesus – Dr. Doug Groothuis, 8/6/26 (2182)

    08/06/2026 | 34 mins.
    Dr. Doug Groothuis of Cornerstone University

    What If Jesus Is Right?: Examining Jesus’ Claims About Himself in a World Full of Falsehood

    Taking Back Truth: A Biblical Response to Common Cultural Lies
    The post The Claims of Jesus – Dr. Doug Groothuis, 8/6/26 (2182) first appeared on Issues, Etc..
  • Issues, Etc.

    A New Guttmacher Institute Report on Abortion – Dr. Michael New, 8/6/26 (2181)

    08/06/2026 | 10 mins.
    Dr. Michael New of the Charlotte Lozier Institute

    Michael New’s Articles at National Review

    The Charlotte Lozier Institute
    The post A New Guttmacher Institute Report on Abortion – Dr. Michael New, 8/6/26 (2181) first appeared on Issues, Etc..
  • Issues, Etc.

    The Rise and Fall of the Great Republics, Part 2 – Dr. Thomas Madden, 8/5/26 (2172)

    08/05/2026 | 57 mins.
    Dr. Thomas Madden of St. Louis University

    The Fall of Republics: A History from Ancient Carthage to the American Constitution
    The post The Rise and Fall of the Great Republics, Part 2 – Dr. Thomas Madden, 8/5/26 (2172) first appeared on Issues, Etc..
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