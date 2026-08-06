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1187 episodes
- Terry Mattingly of Rational Sheep
Rational Sheep
Pop Goes Religion: Faith in Popular Culture
GetReligion.org
The post Media Coverage of Clergy Running for Congress – Terry Mattingly, 8/6/26 (2183) first appeared on Issues, Etc..
- Dr. Doug Groothuis of Cornerstone University
What If Jesus Is Right?: Examining Jesus’ Claims About Himself in a World Full of Falsehood
Taking Back Truth: A Biblical Response to Common Cultural Lies
The post The Claims of Jesus – Dr. Doug Groothuis, 8/6/26 (2182) first appeared on Issues, Etc..
- Dr. Michael New of the Charlotte Lozier Institute
Michael New’s Articles at National Review
The Charlotte Lozier Institute
The post A New Guttmacher Institute Report on Abortion – Dr. Michael New, 8/6/26 (2181) first appeared on Issues, Etc..
The Rise and Fall of the Great Republics, Part 2 – Dr. Thomas Madden, 8/5/26 (2172)08/05/2026 | 57 mins.Dr. Thomas Madden of St. Louis University
The Fall of Republics: A History from Ancient Carthage to the American Constitution
The post The Rise and Fall of the Great Republics, Part 2 – Dr. Thomas Madden, 8/5/26 (2172) first appeared on Issues, Etc..
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