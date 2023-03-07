1814. A Christian Response to “Toxic Masculinity” – Dr. Nancy Pearcey, 6/30/23
Nancy Pearcey, author, “Love Thy Body” The Toxic War on Masculinity: How Christianity Reconciles the Sexes How These Parents Helped Their Son Reject Transgender Lies and Affirm His Real Identity Love Thy Body: Answering Hard Questions about Life and Sexuality
6/30/2023
40:47
1813. A New Report on the Texas Heartbeat Act – Dr. Michael New, 6/30/23
Dr. Michael New of the Charlotte Lozier Institute Michael New’s Articles at National Review The Charlotte Lozier Institute
6/30/2023
6:03
1812. Headship and Head Coverings in 1 Corinthians 11 – Dr. Gregory Lockwood, 6/30/23
Dr. Gregory Lockwood of Australian Lutheran College Concordia Commentary: 1 Corinthians
6/30/2023
26:26
1811. The Movie, “Asteroid City” – Pr. Ted Giese, 6/30/23
Pr. Ted Giese of Mount Olive Lutheran-Regina, Saskatchewan Pr Giese’s Movie Reviews
6/30/2023
41:35
1803. Your Unanswered Bible Questions – Pr. Bryan Wolfmueller & Pr. Brian Kachelmeier, 6/29/23
Pastor Bryan Wolfmueller, author, “Has American Christianity Failed?” Pastor Brian Kachelmeier, author, “Reading Isaiah with Luther” Catechism on Death, Life, and the Resurrection Book of Concord on 1 Timothy 2:15 Top Ten Dates in the Old Testament Pr. Wolfmueller’s YouTube Channel Reading Isaiah with Luther Redeemer Theological Academy