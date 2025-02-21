The SkyePod - SkyeDive: Small Men

Skye talks about his recent article about “small men.” He breaks down how his metaphor works, how Einstein’s theory of relativity relates to this, and why Jesus is the perfect example of being a “giant.” And why is Nehemiah a strange example of masculine leadership for so many macho men’s conferences? The Land of Small Men: https://www.holypost.com/post/the-land-of-small-men Get the full episode by signing up for Holy Post Plus: https://www.patreon.com/posts/120636554/