Get a peek inside Skye's mind. Full episodes can be found at holypost.com/skyepod
  • The SkyePod - SkyeDIVE: Worship & Justice
    Skye explains the strong biblical ties between two seemingly related concepts: worship and justice. Can you even have one without the other?   Get the full episode by signing up for Holy Post Plus: https://www.patreon.com/posts/122739547/
    --------  
    28:01
  • The SkyePod - James Bryan Smith
    Skye invites James Bryan Smith to talk about Dallas Willard’s life, ministry—and what he was like to be around personally. They cover how reactive the Evangelical world was to his ideas and how he helped people understand that Jesus was serious.   Get the full episode by signing up for Holy Post Plus: https://www.patreon.com/posts/122173880/  
    --------  
    28:44
  • The SkyePod - Ryan Burge
    The “nones” are over, it’s the time of the “nons.” Non-denominational churches have grown in popularity—but is this structure of church-growth actually good for sustainable discipleship? Ryan Burge and Skye Jethani discuss the recent data about non-denominational churches—and why their names are so similar to weed dispensaries.   Graphs about religion: https://www.graphsaboutreligion.com/
    --------  
    27:26
  • The SkyePod - SkyeDive: Small Men
    Skye talks about his recent article about “small men.” He breaks down how his metaphor works, how Einstein’s theory of relativity relates to this, and why Jesus is the perfect example of being a “giant.” And why is Nehemiah a strange example of masculine leadership for so many macho men’s conferences?   The Land of Small Men: https://www.holypost.com/post/the-land-of-small-men   Get the full episode by signing up for Holy Post Plus: https://www.patreon.com/posts/120636554/  
    --------  
    24:35
  • The SkyePod - Drew's News
    Drew’s News is back, and he’s got some questions—why are so many Christian men defending Andrew Tate? Why are so many Christians participating in manifesting? Would Trump consider making Drew the ruler of Manitoba? And Skye gives him a great idea for a book title.   Get the full episode by signing up for Holy Post Plus: https://www.patreon.com/posts/120140802/
    --------  
    26:45

