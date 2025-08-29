The Power of Prayer & Fasting and How to Break Generational Curses off of Your Bloodline.

In this episode, we go deeper into the Truth about Prayer, Fasting, and how it will break the yoke of bondage from generational curses off of your life. We discuss the extreme importance of the one and only way to fast. We walk by Faith, and not by sight; but Faith without works is dead. Don't miss this opportunity to gain Spiritual Wisdom and Strengthen your Armor. Jesus Christ is Lord.