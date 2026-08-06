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1102 episodes
1334: Rupnik Priest Perversion “Art” Covered for Pope Leo’s Visit to Lourdes – Dr. Taylor Marshall08/06/2026 | 51 mins.https://fieldofgreens.com — Get 20% off with promo code TM.
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https://nsti.com/checkout/?rid=pJNK69 This is the NSTI discount link to receive your $1 jump start at New Saint Thomas Institute for your Catholic Bible in a Year, Catholic Bible Cheat Sheet, and Catholic Lifetime Reading List and 10 Catholic Courses from Dr. Taylor Marshall.
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1333: Does Pope Leo Dislike the Traditional Latin Mass? – Dr. Taylor Marshall08/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Today’s Sponsors:
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1332: Pope Leo will NOT Restore Latin Mass Permissions, Cd. Roche says – Dr. Taylor Marshall07/30/2026 | 1h 13 mins.Today’s Sponsors:
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Real Estate for Life: https://realestateforlife.org/ (and select "Dr. Taylor Marshall Show")
https://nsti.com/checkout/?rid=pJNK69 This is the NSTI discount link to receive your $1 jump start at New Saint Thomas Institute for your Catholic Bible in a Year, Catholic Bible Cheat Sheet, and Catholic Lifetime Reading List and 10 Catholic Courses from Dr. Taylor Marshall.
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1331: Odyssey Film: I wanted to Hate it...but I Liked it! by Dr Taylor Marshall07/28/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Dr. Taylor Marshall reviews Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey from a Christian perspective.
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- Did Taylor Marshall Flip Flop and Deny Infiltration and SSPX? Published in 2019, Infiltration became a bestselling book in the context of Catholic confusion around the McCarrick scandal, documents by Pope Francis, etc. Has Dr. Marshall changed his mind or does he still hold the same position?
Today’s Sponsors:
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Real Estate for Life: https://realestateforlife.org/ (and select "Dr. Taylor Marshall Show")
https://nsti.com/checkout/?rid=pJNK69 This is the NSTI discount link to receive your $1 jump start at New Saint Thomas Institute for your Catholic Bible in a Year, Catholic Bible Cheat Sheet, and Catholic Lifetime Reading List and 10 Catholic Courses from Dr. Taylor Marshall.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast
This podcast is a mirror of the Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast/Show originally on Youtube and shared to Facebook Live, iTunes, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are hosted. Visit www.TaylorMarshall.com.Podcast website
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