Did Taylor Marshall Flip Flop and Deny Infiltration and SSPX? Published in 2019, Infiltration became a bestselling book in the context of Catholic confusion around the McCarrick scandal, documents by Pope Francis, etc. Has Dr. Marshall changed his mind or does he still hold the same position?



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https://nsti.com/checkout/?rid=pJNK69 This is the NSTI discount link to receive your $1 jump start at New Saint Thomas Institute for your Catholic Bible in a Year, Catholic Bible Cheat Sheet, and Catholic Lifetime Reading List and 10 Catholic Courses from Dr. Taylor Marshall.



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