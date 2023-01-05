This podcast is a mirror of the Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast/Show originally on Youtube and shared to Facebook Live, iTunes, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are h... More
987: Is Crowning of King Charles Good or Bad? Nuance? With Charles Coulombe! [Podcast]
Charles Coulombe joins Dr. Taylor Marshall to discuss today's coronation of King Charles III. Should Catholics celebrate it? How does a Catholic understand the idea of a "heretical king"?, plus more.
5/6/2023
58:04
986: Is St Joseph the Worker a Communist or Anti-Communist Feast Day? [Podcast]
Dr. Taylor Marshall discusses the feast day of Saint Joseph the Worker.
5/1/2023
9:17
985: Taylor and Jesse on Satanists “consecrate” Boston: Where are the Bishops? [Podcast]
Taylor and Jesse on Satanists "consecrate" Boston: Where are the Bishops?
4/30/2023
16:17
984: Dante’s INFERNO: What Lies at the Bottom of 9 Layers of HELL? [Podcast]
In this video, we'll explore what lies at the bottom of the nine layers of hell in Dante's INFERNO with the help of he analysis of Dr. Taylor Marshall. We'll discuss the different themes in this poem, and how it all relates to Christianity.
4/29/2023
22:42
983: What happened to the Jesuits? Fr David Nix and Dr. Taylor Marshall [Podcast]
Fr David Nix and Dr. Taylor Marshall discuss what happened to the Jesuits.
