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Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast

Dr. Taylor Marshall
ChristianityEducation
Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast
Latest episode

1102 episodes

  • Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast

    1334: Rupnik Priest Perversion “Art” Covered for Pope Leo’s Visit to Lourdes – Dr. Taylor Marshall

    08/06/2026 | 51 mins.
    https://fieldofgreens.com — Get 20% off with promo code TM.

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    https://nsti.com/checkout/?rid=pJNK69 This is the NSTI discount link to receive your $1 jump start at New Saint Thomas Institute for your Catholic Bible in a Year, Catholic Bible Cheat Sheet, and Catholic Lifetime Reading List and 10 Catholic Courses from Dr. Taylor Marshall.

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  • Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast

    1333: Does Pope Leo Dislike the Traditional Latin Mass? – Dr. Taylor Marshall

    08/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Today’s Sponsors:

    https://iCatholicMobile.com Visit iCatholicMobile.com and switch to a faithful Catholic phone coverage or call 802-988-6588

    https://www.birchgold.com/taylor — Get your FREE infokit from Birch Gold and secure your future today.

    Real Estate for Life: https://realestateforlife.org/ (and select "Dr. Taylor Marshall Show")

    Please click this link below to subscribe to my YouTube Channel:
    http://youtube.com/c/drtaylormarshall...

    Get FREE signed books (AND a free Rosary) and support my work on Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

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  • Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast

    1332: Pope Leo will NOT Restore Latin Mass Permissions, Cd. Roche says – Dr. Taylor Marshall

    07/30/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Today’s Sponsors:

    https://iCatholicMobile.com Visit iCatholicMobile.com and switch to a faithful Catholic phone coverage or call 802-988-6588

    Real Estate for Life: https://realestateforlife.org/ (and select "Dr. Taylor Marshall Show")

    https://nsti.com/checkout/?rid=pJNK69 This is the NSTI discount link to receive your $1 jump start at New Saint Thomas Institute for your Catholic Bible in a Year, Catholic Bible Cheat Sheet, and Catholic Lifetime Reading List and 10 Catholic Courses from Dr. Taylor Marshall.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast

    1331: Odyssey Film: I wanted to Hate it...but I Liked it! by Dr Taylor Marshall

    07/28/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Dr. Taylor Marshall reviews Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey from a Christian perspective.

    https://fieldofgreens.com — Get 20% off with promo code TM.
    https://www.birchgold.com/taylor — Get your FREE infokit from Birch Gold and secure your future today.

    Real Estate for Life: https://realestateforlife.org/ (and select "Dr. Taylor Marshall Show")

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast

    1330: Did Taylor Marshall Flip Flop and Deny Infiltration and SSPX?

    07/23/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Did Taylor Marshall Flip Flop and Deny Infiltration and SSPX? Published in 2019, Infiltration became a bestselling book in the context of Catholic confusion around the McCarrick scandal, documents by Pope Francis, etc. Has Dr. Marshall changed his mind or does he still hold the same position?

    Today’s Sponsors:

    https://www.birchgold.com/taylor — Get your FREE infokit from Birch Gold and secure your future today.

    Real Estate for Life: https://realestateforlife.org/ (and select "Dr. Taylor Marshall Show")

    https://nsti.com/checkout/?rid=pJNK69 This is the NSTI discount link to receive your $1 jump start at New Saint Thomas Institute for your Catholic Bible in a Year, Catholic Bible Cheat Sheet, and Catholic Lifetime Reading List and 10 Catholic Courses from Dr. Taylor Marshall.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast
This podcast is a mirror of the Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast/Show originally on Youtube and shared to Facebook Live, iTunes, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are hosted. Visit www.TaylorMarshall.com.
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