🎙️ Episode: When Faith Is Tested – Stories of Endurance
In this powerful episode of The GoodHeart Radio Podcast, we explore what happens when faith meets fire. What does it mean to trust God when everything around you feels uncertain, painful, or broken?
Through biblical stories of endurance—from Job’s sorrow to Joseph’s betrayal and Paul’s perseverance—we uncover how tested faith becomes refined faith. Blending spiritual insight with psychological wisdom, this episode offers practical encouragement for anyone walking through trials, doubts, or seasons of waiting.
💡 Discover how God uses pressure to shape purpose, and how your faith can grow stronger—not in spite of the storm, but because of it.
🕊️ You’re not alone. Your endurance is building something eternal.
#FaithTested #Endurance #GoodHeartRadio #SpiritualGrowth #ChristianPodcast #HopeInTrials
--------
15:28
--------
15:28
Faith Unpacked
Faith Unpacked dives deep into the essence of biblical faith—what it is, how it works, and why it matters. Anchored in Hebrews 11:1,6 and Romans 1:17, this episode explores how faith goes beyond feelings and circumstances, becoming the key to pleasing God and living a life of spiritual conviction. Whether you're new to faith or seeking a deeper understanding, this episode will inspire you to walk boldly, believing that “the just shall live by faith.”
--------
17:37
--------
17:37
Arise and Shine
Episode 5: Arise and Shine
In this stirring episode of The GoodHeart Radio Podcast, host Daniel Obi unpacks the divine call from Isaiah 60:1: “Arise, shine; for your light has come!” Listeners are invited to awaken to their God-given identity, embrace the glory within, and step boldly into purpose. This message is a powerful reminder that in Christ, we are not meant to hide—we are called to radiate His light in a dark world. It's time to rise, reflect His glory, and walk in spiritual authority.
--------
18:02
--------
18:02
Trust In the Lord - Part 2
Episode 4: Trust in the Lord – Part 2
In this powerful conclusion to the Trust in the Lord series, The GoodHeart Radio Podcast dives into the vital role of the Holy Spirit in guiding the believer’s life. Host Daniel Obi unpacks how being led by the Spirit brings clarity, peace, and divine direction, building on the foundation of Proverbs 3:5–6. Listeners are invited to consider the Spirit of God as the ever-present Captain steering their journey—bringing purpose to every step and wisdom to every decision. This episode is a call to deeper surrender and spiritual sensitivity in a world full of noise.
--------
15:02
--------
15:02
Trust In The Lord - Part 1
Episode 3: Trust in the Lord – Part 1
In this foundational teaching from Proverbs 3:3–5, The GoodHeart Radio Podcast explores how the Word of God serves as a guiding compass for His children. Host Daniel Obi unpacks the importance of trusting in the Lord and leaning not on our own understanding, using the vivid analogy of a ship adrift without a captain to illustrate life without God's Word and Spirit. This episode invites listeners to anchor their hearts in divine direction and discover the power of Scripture as a light for the journey.
The GoodHeart Radio Podcast with Daniel Obi is a faith-driven journey into the heart of God's Word, inspired by the parable of the good ground in Mark 4. Each episode explores how to receive the Word with understanding and bear lasting fruit—30, 60, and 100 fold. Through insightful teachings, real-life applications, and uplifting conversations, Daniel Obi invites listeners to cultivate a life rooted in Agape love, spiritual growth, and purpose.