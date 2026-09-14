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The Bible In A Year Podcast with Dr. Melody Stevens
Dr. Melody Stevens
Latest episode
367 episodes
- Final thanks and blessings for going on this journey with me. Have you accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior? Today's the day. Do not delay.
Bible Study resources used in this podcast:
KHouse.org
Enduring Word Commentary
NIV Life Application Study Bible
Connect and Follow Dr. Melody on IG: @dr.melody_fitplusfaith and join our Healthy Christian Women FB group.
- THE END. The end of Revelation. The end of our 365-day chronological study. Incredible events still await us on God's timeline, and what a glorious time it will be, for those whose names are written in the Lamb's Book of Life.
Connect and Follow Dr. Melody on IG: @dr.melody_fitplusfaith and join our Healthy Christian Women FB group.
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About The Bible In A Year Podcast with Dr. Melody Stevens
Join Dr. Melody Stevens, Founder of Fit+Faith and host of The Healthy Christian Women Podcast, on a chronological journey through the Scriptures. Using the Eden to Eternity Bible Study, you will receive fresh revelation and insight from the Holy Spirit as you open your Bible and your heart during this one year journey. Love podcasts? Check out our Healthy Christian Women Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-healthy-christian-women-podcast/id1343918203Podcast website
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