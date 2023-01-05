The Bible In A Year Podcast with Dr. Melody Stevens

NOTE: New episodes are released on WEEKDAY mornings.
085 Judges Ch. 7-9
The famous battle of Gideon's army! Such a great victory leading to a tragic ending when his son, Abimelech, comes on the scene. Where/how are we trying to live in our own strength, instead of trusting in God?
5/1/2023
34:31
084 Judges Ch. 4-6
Deborah delivers a powerful victory with the Lord, but as the people fall back into rebellion after her death, God raises up a farmer named Gideon. Another surprise visit from the angel of the Lord, as God continues to deliver His people from their rebellion.
4/28/2023
42:03
083 Judges Ch. 1-3
The book of Judge starts off with a bang and we meet 3 judges within the next 100 years of Israel's history. Get ready for an often gruesome journey and downward moral spiral of a nation.
4/27/2023
26:12
082 Joshua Ch. 22-24
The end of Joshua's ministry concludes with a final address to remind the people of God's consequences, both positive or negative. Neat correlations to both Joseph and Joshua's ministries, bookending the birth and deliverance of the nation of Israel.
4/26/2023
29:38
081 Joshua Ch. 19-21
The land continues to be divided, and as we see the Cities of Refuge be set up, they present a beautiful foreshadowing of Christ.
