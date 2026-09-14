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The Bible In A Year Podcast with Dr. Melody Stevens

Dr. Melody Stevens
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
The Bible In A Year Podcast with Dr. Melody Stevens
Latest episode

367 episodes

  • The Bible In A Year Podcast with Dr. Melody Stevens

    366 Final Thoughts & Prayer of Salvation

    03/04/2025 | 7 mins.
    Final thanks and blessings for going on this journey with me. Have you accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior? Today's the day. Do not delay.
    Bible Study resources used in this podcast:
    KHouse.org
    Enduring Word Commentary
    NIV Life Application Study Bible
    Connect and Follow Dr. Melody on IG: @dr.melody_fitplusfaith and join our Healthy Christian Women FB group.
  • The Bible In A Year Podcast with Dr. Melody Stevens

    365 Revelation 20-22

    03/03/2025 | 33 mins.
    THE END. The end of Revelation. The end of our 365-day chronological study. Incredible events still await us on God's timeline, and what a glorious time it will be, for those whose names are written in the Lamb's Book of Life.
    Connect and Follow Dr. Melody on IG: @dr.melody_fitplusfaith and join our Healthy Christian Women FB group.
  • The Bible In A Year Podcast with Dr. Melody Stevens

    364 Revelation 15-19

    02/26/2025 | 38 mins.
    Stark contrasts abound as the world's powers are being toppled by God's final judgements and the return of Christ. Justice is coming!
    Connect and Follow Dr. Melody on IG: @dr.melody_fitplusfaith and join our Healthy Christian Women FB group.
  • The Bible In A Year Podcast with Dr. Melody Stevens

    363 Revelation 12-15

    02/24/2025 | 33 mins.
    The rise of the Antichrist and the false prophet are met with God's final judgements beginning on the earth.
    Connect and Follow Dr. Melody on IG: @dr.melody_fitplusfaith and join our Healthy Christian Women FB group.
  • The Bible In A Year Podcast with Dr. Melody Stevens

    362 Revelation 8-11

    02/20/2025 | 33 mins.
    Judgements begin being released upon the earth during the Tribulation period, yet many remain unrepentant.
    Connect and Follow Dr. Melody on IG: @dr.melody_fitplusfaith and join our Healthy Christian Women FB group.
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About The Bible In A Year Podcast with Dr. Melody Stevens
Join Dr. Melody Stevens, Founder of Fit+Faith and host of The Healthy Christian Women Podcast, on a chronological journey through the Scriptures. Using the Eden to Eternity Bible Study, you will receive fresh revelation and insight from the Holy Spirit as you open your Bible and your heart during this one year journey. Love podcasts? Check out our Healthy Christian Women Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-healthy-christian-women-podcast/id1343918203
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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