A Year in the Bible with Daily Grace

S2: 2 Samuel 10, 1 Chronicles 19–20, Psalm 20: The Lord Gives Victory
From Eden to Eternity, the Bible tells one big story of redemption. And this year we're walking through God's divine story chronologically. Today we are journeying through 2 Samuel 10, 1 Chronicles 19-20, and Psalm 20 and exploring God's sovereign plan as the events of Scripture unfold and point to Jesus. Today, you can follow along with us in Eden to Eternity: The Chronological Story of Scripture Study Vol. 2, on page 84.
5/4/2023
9:42
S2: Psalm 50, 53, 60, 75: God is our Judge
From Eden to Eternity, the Bible tells one big story of redemption. And this year we're walking through God's divine story chronologically. Today we are journeying through Psalm 50, 53, 60, and 75 and exploring God's sovereign plan as the events of Scripture unfold and point to Jesus. Today, you can follow along with us in Eden to Eternity: The Chronological Story of Scripture Study Vol. 2, on page 82.
5/3/2023
8:55
S2: 2 Samuel 8–9, 1 Chronicles 18: David & Mephibosheth
From Eden to Eternity, the Bible tells one big story of redemption. And this year we're walking through God's divine story chronologically. Today we are journeying through 2 Samuel 8–9 and 1 Chronicles 18 and exploring God's sovereign plan as the events of Scripture unfold and point to Jesus. Today, you can follow along with us in Eden to Eternity: The Chronological Story of Scripture Study Vol. 2, on page 80.
5/2/2023
8:20
S2: Psalm 25, 29, 33, 36, 39: Our Unchanging God
From Eden to Eternity, the Bible tells one big story of redemption. And this year we're walking through God's divine story chronologically. Today we are journeying through Psalm 25, 29, 33, 36, and 39 and exploring God's sovereign plan as the events of Scripture unfold and point to Jesus. Today, you can follow along with us in Eden to Eternity: The Chronological Story of Scripture Study Vol. 2, on page 78.
5/1/2023
9:44
S2: 2 Samuel 7, 1 Chronicles 17: The Davidic Covenant
From Eden to Eternity, the Bible tells one big story of redemption. And this year we're walking through God's divine story chronologically. Today we are journeying through 2 Samuel 7 and 1 Chronicles 17 and exploring God's sovereign plan as the events of Scripture unfold and point to Jesus. Today, you can follow along with us in Eden to Eternity: The Chronological Story of Scripture Study Vol. 2, on page 76.
From Eden to eternity, the Bible tells one big story of redemption, and we want to spend five minutes every day journeying through the Bible chronologically from start to finish. In each episode, our host will walk through a few chapters of the Bible and explore when the events of Scripture unfolded in history. Above all, we will see how every part of the Bible points to Jesus and how the truth of God’s Word impacts our lives.