Culture & Christianity: The Allen Jackson Podcast

New Orleans Coach Uncovers a Chain of Miracles [Featuring Joey Favaloro]
The simplest gifts can bring profound changes when they remind us to put our trust in the Lord and His plans. In this episode, Pastor Allen sat down with his friend, New Orleans Basketball Coach Joey Favaloro, who tells us about how a small gift set off a chain of miraculous events. When he gave a little olive-wood cross to a friend, it prompted them to invite the Lord into their circumstances, leading to outcomes doctors said would be impossible to achieve. As the cross continues to be passed from one person to another, stories of faith, hope, prayer, and healing continue to unfold. From infertility to cancer recovery, the cross has become a reminder of God's willingness to supernaturally intervene when we invite Him into our circumstances.
--------
34:17
Why the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Impacts You [Featuring Yael Eckstein]
How can Christians support Israel during times of crisis? As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, standing with Israel and its mission to achieve peace and security for its people is essential. In this podcast, Pastor Allen and Yael Eckstein discuss the urgent challenges facing Israel today. Eckstein is the president and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and she warns that the very threats Israel faces can come to America. Leaders in the Middle East have been heard chanting, "Death to Israel, death to America!" The same spirit that hates the Jews hates Christians. "I think what's being lost across the world is the recognition of how small Israel is. We are surrounded by enemies," Eckstein stated. "In the past 20 days, we've killed more terrorists on America's "Most Wanted" list than America has done in the past 20 years. We are doing everything we can so America will be safe." Eckstein shares stories of the incredible work her organization is doing to provide life-saving aid to those in need, and she offers practical ways you can help.More Information:International Fellowship of Christians and Jews: https://www.ifcj.org/who-we-are
--------
31:19
Why a Diagnosis Doesn't Define You [Featuring Rachel Bunn]
Instead of surrendering to the fear and discouragement of living with a life-threatening condition, Pastor Allen's good friend, Rachel Bunn, chose to trust in God's plan for her life. "I had to step back and say, 'Lord, you have my days numbered, and I know You are going to keep me on the earth for however long You want me to be here," Rachel told Pastor Allen during the podcast. Her faith and God's guidance have helped her endure numerous challenges, no matter the medical odds. Rachel's testimony is a powerful reminder of the sanctity of human life, the dangers of falling into self-pity, and how God can bring joy to our lives despite our circumstances. If you know someone who needs encouragement or may be navigating a difficult diagnosis, share this episode with them so they can hear a story of the Lord's intervention and how He can help us overcome every obstacle.
--------
39:19
The Demonic Rise of Antisemitism [Featuring Natalie Sanandaji & EJ Kimball]
What really took place on October 7th? Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza? Why is antisemitism increasing in the United States? Natalie Sanandaji survived the October 7th attack at the Nova Music Festival. She and EJ Kimball, the Director of Interfaith Outreach and Engagement, join Pastor Allen to share their personal experiences and insights into the ongoing fight against antisemitism. "We woke up to the sound of rockets," Sanandaji said. "I looked to my Israeli friends, and I saw that they were calm. Unfortunately for Israelis, this is something they go through on a semi-regular basis. If we were one of the first ones to leave, I probably wouldn't be here today because a lot of the people who left first were met by those terrorists." Listen to this thought-provoking, informative, and inspiring conversation that challenges our perceptions, demonstrates the necessity of forgiveness, and shows how we can stand against antisemitism.
--------
29:08
Lies That Americans Believe [Featuring John Amanchukwu]
"I've been able to amass over 300 million views by speaking out at school board meetings, really displaying and showing the insanity of what's going on," John Amanchuckwu told Pastor Allen in this podcast. "There have been several other victories, like flipping school boards, striking down a transgender policy in new Jersey, and removing dozens of pornographic books [from school libraries]." Amanchukwu is a pastor and a bold and passionate advocate for children, families, and truth. Often labeled a "book-banning pastor" and ironically accused of being a "white supremacist," John shares his journey of standing on the frontlines of the culture war. As you listen, you'll see how one godly man's unrelenting voice can usher truth and change into schools and communities across the nation.More Information:22 Words: Exposing the Loss of Decency in American Education: https://22wordsfilm.com/Hoodwinked: 10 Lies Americans Believe and the Truth That Will Set Them Free: https://a.co/d/e6HimAF
About Culture & Christianity: The Allen Jackson Podcast
It’s up to us to bring God’s truth back into our culture. It may feel like an impossible assignment, but there’s much we can do. Join Pastor Allen Jackson as he discusses today’s issues from a biblical perspective. Find thought-provoking insight from Pastor Allen and his guests, equipping you to lead with your faith in your home, your school, your community, and wherever God takes you.For more information, visit allenjackson.com