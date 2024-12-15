Why the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Impacts You [Featuring Yael Eckstein]

How can Christians support Israel during times of crisis? As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, standing with Israel and its mission to achieve peace and security for its people is essential. In this podcast, Pastor Allen and Yael Eckstein discuss the urgent challenges facing Israel today. Eckstein is the president and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and she warns that the very threats Israel faces can come to America. Leaders in the Middle East have been heard chanting, "Death to Israel, death to America!" The same spirit that hates the Jews hates Christians. "I think what's being lost across the world is the recognition of how small Israel is. We are surrounded by enemies," Eckstein stated. "In the past 20 days, we've killed more terrorists on America's "Most Wanted" list than America has done in the past 20 years. We are doing everything we can so America will be safe." Eckstein shares stories of the incredible work her organization is doing to provide life-saving aid to those in need, and she offers practical ways you can help.More Information:International Fellowship of Christians and Jews: https://www.ifcj.org/who-we-are__ It’s up to us to bring God’s truth back into our culture. It may feel like an impossible assignment, but there’s much we can do. Join Pastor Allen Jackson as he discusses today’s issues from a biblical perspective. Find thought-provoking insight from Pastor Allen and his guests, equipping you to lead with your faith in your home, your school, your community, and wherever God takes you. Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3JsyO6ysUVGOIV70xAjtcm?si=6805fe488cf64a6d Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/culture-christianity-the-allen-jackson-podcast/id1729435597