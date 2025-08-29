Strengthen Your Love. Restore Your Covenant. Reignite Your Prayer Life.101 Best Prayers for Marriages and Relationships by Major Daughter is your go-to guide for spiritual intimacy, emotional healing, and covenant restoration. Whether you're engaged, newly married, in a long-term relationship, or believing God for reconciliation, this prophetic prayer book offers powerful declarations and Spirit-led intercession to transform your love life.Inside this life-changing devotional, you will discover:💍 Anointed prayers to heal broken trust and emotional wounds💖 Faith-building words that reignite passion and communication🙏 Prophetic declarations to cover your spouse, relationship, and future📖 Scripture-based support for every season—dating, marriage, crisis, and restorationEach prayer is a divine invitation to let God into the center of your relationship. Whether spoken together or in private, these 101 prayers are designed to build lasting love on an unshakable foundation of faith.You don’t just need a relationship—you need a relationship rooted in prayer.Let heaven breathe on your love story. Start praying today!www.majordaughter.com
--------
5:00
--------
5:00
WARNING TO THE LOVELESS CHURCH
www.majordaughter.com
--------
45:35
--------
45:35
We Proclaim Preservation - We Shall Finish Strong
And by a prophet the Lord brought Israel out of Egypt, and by a prophet was he preserved. Hosea 12:13www.majordaughter.com
--------
10:36
--------
10:36
27 Days Until 31ST December 2021
Deep is calling unto Deep www.majordaughter.com
--------
31:49
--------
31:49
FEARFUL & TANGIBLE PRESENCE OF GOD IN NIGERIA
The atmosphere shifted. The anointing was thick, unusual, and overwhelming as Major Daughter and other ministers were caught in the glory. Tongues erupted. Bodies trembled. And then… she disappeared from sight for over 3 seconds. What happened in that moment?Why did seasoned ministers fall into a prophetic trance?And what does this mean for the nations? We are not permitted to share everything yet… but the world MUST hear this next episode.Coming soon on Major Daughter Podcast 2021If God gives you the interpretation of those tongues, send it in. Heaven is speaking…www.majordaughter.com
Major Daughter – The Voice You Can’t Afford to Miss
When Major Daughter speaks, nations listen. From the frontlines of prophetic insight to the heart of global conversations, Major Daughter brings you powerful truths, unfiltered wisdom, and strategies to transform your life by the power of the Holy Ghost.
This is more than a podcast—it’s a global movement of voices rising in faith, truth, and boldness. Whether you’re in the boardroom, behind the pulpit, or chasing your next breakthrough, Major Daughter will ignite your vision and sharpen your destiny.
More on: www.majordaughter.com