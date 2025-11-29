Powered by RND
Street Preachers
Phillip Anthony Mitchell & Tim Timberlake
  Live from Charlotte | Street Preachers Podcast Tour | Philip Anthony Mitchell and Tim Timberlake
    LIVE FROM CLTThe Conversation on Prayer ContinuesStreet Team, In this episode, we pick up where we left off and press even deeper into one of our favorite topics — prayer.From real stories to raw moments, from wrestling with God to walking with Him, we explore what prayer actually does in a person, a city, and a generation. This isn't theory… this is practice. This is the kind of conversation that makes you pray different, think different, and live different.If you've been asking God for clarity, strength, or breakthrough — this episode is for you.
    --------  
    49:55
  Live from Raleigh-Durham | Street Preachers Podcast Tour | Philip Anthony Mitchell and Tim Timberlake
    In this episode, we to unpack one of our favorite topics, prayer.Not the polished kind — the kind you pray when life is loud, hope is thin, and God is your only anchor. We talk desperation, discipline, and the kind of prayer that reshapes you from the inside out.Steven Clark:Thank you 🙏 
    --------  
    1:10:46
  Live from Washington DC | Night 2 | Street Preachers Podcast Tour | Philip Anthony Mitchell and Tim Timberlake
    Night Two – Washington, D.C.In the capital of a shaken nation, we're naming the pain and pointing to the only hope that still heals. Suffering is real, truth is louder, and Jesus is not finished with America. This is more than a podcast. This is a wake-up call.
    --------  
    52:40
  Live from Washington DC | Street Preachers Podcast Tour | Philip Anthony Mitchell and Tim Timberlake
    Night One – Washington, D.C.In the capital of a shaken nation, we're naming the pain and pointing to the only hope that still heals. Suffering is real, truth is louder, and Jesus is not finished with America. This is more than a podcast. This is a wake-up call.
    --------  
    1:00:49
  Live from Dallas | Street Preachers Podcast Tour | Philip Anthony Mitchell and Tim Timberlake
    From the heart of Texas, the Street Preachers sit down for a raw, unfiltered conversation about the state of our nation, the urgency of repentance, and the reality of revival.What started as a podcast recording became a holy moment — tears, truth, and the tangible presence of God filling the room.
    --------  
    50:27

About Street Preachers

Street Preachers is a raw, unfiltered podcast from Philip Anthony Mitchell and Tim Timberlake—two bold voices committed to making sure everyone hears the Gospel of Jesus. From street corners to stages, they bring truth with conviction, passion, and power—because revival doesn't wait for a microphone. It starts wherever the Word is spoken.
