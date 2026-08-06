As children of the Most High God, we have been granted access to unconditional, tangible, and perfect love. All we need we have in relationship with our Father in heaven. He longs to reveal himself to us as a loving, real Father. He longs for us to live in the fullness of restored relationship with him. He longs for us to experience his vast and limitless affections. May we grow in our understanding and experience of God as our good and loving Father this week as we look at what it is to be his child.

More from First15

Read today's devotional or listen to today's worship song at First15.org/today

Download the First15 app

Donate to First15 at supportfirst15.org

Share a testimony or feedback at podcast@first15.org

Subscribe to First15

Check out our new Guided Prayers podcast - Subscribe for new episodes every Monday!