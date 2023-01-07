First15 is a daily devotional written to help you connect with God. Each day, the devotional features scripture, a devotional thought, guided prayer, and action...
Understanding
Today we’ll explore how leaning on the Lord for truth and understanding relates to trust. Where do you look for wisdom? God promises us that when we look to him, he will deliver all the wisdom and understanding we need for any circumstance. May you find the understanding you need for your situation today as you learn to trust the Father and lean into him. Our Scripture for today comes from Proverbs 3:5, and today's worship is Lean Back by Capital City Music ft. Dion Davis. -- God is the only One who can bring lasting transformation to our world as he transforms people’s hearts into the likeness of Christ. It’s for this reason that we pray you’ll help reach the $216,584 Summer Initiative goal — knowing a $20,000 matching grant will DOUBLE your best gift to usher more people into God’s presence so they can be transformed by his grace and truth. So please give today and please pray for our Summer Initiative!
7/5/2023
7:12
Obedience
As we focus this week on growing in trusting God, today we’ll explore the concept of obedience. Trust and obedience are directly related. Willing, joyful obedience comes from a place of deep-rooted trust in the character and intentions of your God. When we learn to trust the heart of the Father, obedience is a natural response to whatever he asks. May you grow today in your willingness and excitement to quickly obey the Lord as you learn of his love and goodness. Our Scripture for today comes from Isaiah 1:19, and today's worship is I Have Decided by Forerunner Music feat. Jaye Thomas. -- Thanks for listening to today’s First15 Podcast. If you haven’t downloaded our brand new First15 app, make sure to click the link in today’s show notes to check it out! One of the new features that you can enjoy when you download the app is our Guided Prayers. We are adding new prayers to our library every month, so if you need a moment of peace with God, let these prayers be your guide! In today’s First15 Podcast, we want to offer an excerpt of a new Guided Prayer that our friend Peyton Garland wrote, titled, “Anxious About Life’s Extras.” Peyton reminds us of Matthew 6:30, when Jesus encourages his followers to remember that if he clothes the flowers of the fields, he will provide for his beloved too. Today’s fast-paced society often leaves us anxious about finances and future plans, but this prayer encourages believers to not be consumed with pursuing overabundance and trust God’s perfect, balanced provision instead.
7/4/2023
10:14
Trustworthy
Trust is something we are not created to give away lightly. We value trust like we value our own lives, constantly scrutinizing others to see if they’re worthy of our trust. But still we are made to do life with help. We are made to place our trust in that which will provide us with more life, joy, and peace. I pray that this week you and I will discover how trustworthy our heavenly Father is. I pray that we will willingly hand over control of our lives to a capable, loving, and near God. And I pray we will experience the abundant life that can only come through placing our trust in a God who gives up everything for relationship with us. Our Scripture for today comes from Psalm 22:4-5, and today's worship is I Will Trust by Red Rocks Worship. – Changed Lives = A Changed Culture. This is what our First15 Summer Initiative is all about! First15 has just launched a $216,584 Summer Initiative with the goal of connecting more people to God. And today your gift can be DOUBLED up to a total of $20,000! We hope you will help us reach our goal of $216,584!
7/3/2023
7:31
God’s Heart to Meet with Man: John on Patmos
As we wrap up our week on God’s heart to meet with man, today we’ll look at the encouraging story of John on the island of Patmos. Right when we think we’re unusable, a season is too dry or we’re past our prime, God comes and speaks fresh life and vision. If you find yourself like John on Patmos today, I pray God brings a new word of courage and life to you despite your season. Our Scripture for today comes from Revelation 1:17-19. Today's worship is Communion by Bryan McCleery. . -- A First15 reader, Kim, recently shared with us, “Thank you for this blessing. It is like a balm to my soul. You are bringing the love of Christ to me.” When you help reach the $216,584 Summer Initiative goal, you’ll be a part of connecting more people like Kim with God. And when you give today, your gift can be DOUBLED up to $20,000! When you help reach the $216,584 Summer Initiative goal, you’ll be a part of connecting more people like Kim with God. If you haven’t given yet — or you’re led to give again — please do so today.
7/2/2023
8:33
God’s Heart to Meet with Man at Pentecost
As we near the end of our week on God’s heart to meet with man, we look today at Pentecost. The day of Pentecost was a major fulfillment of God’s desire to meet with us. On that day, his Holy Spirit flooded the earth and was poured out on ordinary people, just like you and me. We see God’s desire to dwell with a people satisfied as his Spirit fills them and remains with them forever. May you be encouraged today as you look more deeply at God’s overwhelming desire to be one with you in your day to day life. Our Scripture for today comes from Acts 2:1-4, and today's worship is Come Again by Elevation Worship & Maverick City. -- Thank you for listening to today’s podcast. Tomorrow we’re wrapping up our series on the marks of a true Christian by exploring how we can overcome evil with good. Make sure to subscribe so you won’t miss this wrap up of our series. And if this series has been especially meaningful for you in some way, consider taking a moment to write about your experience in a review. Ratings and reviews are how people find this free space for God’s presence, and your story could be just what someone needs to start spending meaningful time alone with their Creator. Have a wonderful rest of your day, and may God bless you as you seek him.
First15 is a daily devotional written to help you connect with God. Each day, the devotional features scripture, a devotional thought, guided prayer, and action steps. For more information, please visit first15.org. To hear the music from the devotional, search for First15 Worship on Spotify or Apple Music.
Tags: First15 Devotional, First 15, First15 Worship, Devotional