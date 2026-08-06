Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsChristianityFirst15 Devotional
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
First15 Devotional
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

First15 Devotional

First15
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
First15 Devotional
Latest episode

3042 episodes

  • First15 Devotional

    A Wealth of Fatherly Affections

    08/06/2026 | 9 mins.
    In the heart of our week on being the child of God, we’re going to take time today to look at how we can position ourselves to receive the wealth of Fatherly affections God has for us. God’s love changes everything. Wherever you need a sense of his love, wherever you have need, I pray that the Father gives you a profound revelation of his love there today.
    More from First15
    Read today's devotional or listen to today's worship song at First15.org/today
    Download the First15 app
    Donate to First15 at supportfirst15.org
    Share a testimony or feedback at podcast@first15.org
    Subscribe to First15
    Check out our new Guided Prayers podcast - Subscribe for new episodes every Monday!
  • First15 Devotional

    Childlike Faith

    08/05/2026 | 9 mins.
    On our third day focusing on what it means to be the child of God, we’re going to look at how we can live with childlike faith. One of the wonders of being children of the Creator and Sustainer of all, is our ability to let go of fear, and live with trust. May you experience peace and courage today as you allow God to take burdens off of your shoulders, and live with childlike faith.
    More from First15
    Read today's devotional or listen to today's worship song at First15.org/today
    Download the First15 app
    Donate to First15 at supportfirst15.org
    Share a testimony or feedback at podcast@first15.org
    Subscribe to First15
    Check out our new Guided Prayers podcast - Subscribe for new episodes every Monday!
  • First15 Devotional

    New Bloodline of Freedom

    08/04/2026 | 9 mins.
    On our second day looking at what it means to be the child of God, we’re going to take time today to look at a new bloodline of freedom we’ve inherited as God’s children. May we live unchained to the terrible effects of sin today as we learn to walk out our new identity in Christ.
    More from First15
    Read today's devotional or listen to today's worship song at First15.org/today
    Download the First15 app
    Donate to First15 at supportfirst15.org
    Share a testimony or feedback at podcast@first15.org
    Subscribe to First15
    Check out our new Guided Prayers podcast - Subscribe for new episodes every Monday!
  • First15 Devotional

    Fully Loved

    08/03/2026 | 10 mins.
    As children of the Most High God, we have been granted access to unconditional, tangible, and perfect love. All we need we have in relationship with our Father in heaven. He longs to reveal himself to us as a loving, real Father. He longs for us to live in the fullness of restored relationship with him. He longs for us to experience his vast and limitless affections. May we grow in our understanding and experience of God as our good and loving Father this week as we look at what it is to be his child.
    More from First15
    Read today's devotional or listen to today's worship song at First15.org/today
    Download the First15 app
    Donate to First15 at supportfirst15.org
    Share a testimony or feedback at podcast@first15.org
    Subscribe to First15
    Check out our new Guided Prayers podcast - Subscribe for new episodes every Monday!
  • First15 Devotional

    God’s Heart Doesn’t Stop with Us

    08/02/2026 | 10 mins.
    As we end our week on knowing God’s heart for us, we’re going to focus on the call to action that God’s heart doesn’t just stop with us, but is meant to be carried through us into the lives of those around us. When you are operating out of God’s love daily secure in his affections for you, God can do miraculous things through you. Just imagine how God could use you to bless and enrich the lives of others – the possibilities are endless.
    Your gift makes First15 possible!
    More from First15
    Read today's devotional or listen to today's worship song at First15.org/today
    Download the First15 app
    Donate to First15 at supportfirst15.org
    Share a testimony or feedback at podcast@first15.org
    Subscribe to First15
    Check out our new Guided Prayers podcast - Subscribe for new episodes every Monday!
More Christianity podcasts
Trending Christianity podcasts
About First15 Devotional
First15 is a daily devotional written to help you connect with God. Each day, the devotional features scripture, a devotional thought, guided prayer, and action steps. For more information, please visit first15.org. To hear the music from the devotional, search for First15 Worship on Spotify or Apple Music. Tags: First15 Devotional, First 15, First15 Worship, Devotional
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

Listen to First15 Devotional, BibleProject and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
First15 Devotional: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 9:42:46 AM
A company fromMADSACK