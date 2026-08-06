Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
3042 episodes
- In the heart of our week on being the child of God, we’re going to take time today to look at how we can position ourselves to receive the wealth of Fatherly affections God has for us. God’s love changes everything. Wherever you need a sense of his love, wherever you have need, I pray that the Father gives you a profound revelation of his love there today.
More from First15
Read today's devotional or listen to today's worship song at First15.org/today
Download the First15 app
Donate to First15 at supportfirst15.org
Share a testimony or feedback at podcast@first15.org
Subscribe to First15
Check out our new Guided Prayers podcast - Subscribe for new episodes every Monday!
- On our third day focusing on what it means to be the child of God, we’re going to look at how we can live with childlike faith. One of the wonders of being children of the Creator and Sustainer of all, is our ability to let go of fear, and live with trust. May you experience peace and courage today as you allow God to take burdens off of your shoulders, and live with childlike faith.
More from First15
Read today's devotional or listen to today's worship song at First15.org/today
Download the First15 app
Donate to First15 at supportfirst15.org
Share a testimony or feedback at podcast@first15.org
Subscribe to First15
Check out our new Guided Prayers podcast - Subscribe for new episodes every Monday!
- On our second day looking at what it means to be the child of God, we’re going to take time today to look at a new bloodline of freedom we’ve inherited as God’s children. May we live unchained to the terrible effects of sin today as we learn to walk out our new identity in Christ.
More from First15
Read today's devotional or listen to today's worship song at First15.org/today
Download the First15 app
Donate to First15 at supportfirst15.org
Share a testimony or feedback at podcast@first15.org
Subscribe to First15
Check out our new Guided Prayers podcast - Subscribe for new episodes every Monday!
- As children of the Most High God, we have been granted access to unconditional, tangible, and perfect love. All we need we have in relationship with our Father in heaven. He longs to reveal himself to us as a loving, real Father. He longs for us to live in the fullness of restored relationship with him. He longs for us to experience his vast and limitless affections. May we grow in our understanding and experience of God as our good and loving Father this week as we look at what it is to be his child.
More from First15
Read today's devotional or listen to today's worship song at First15.org/today
Download the First15 app
Donate to First15 at supportfirst15.org
Share a testimony or feedback at podcast@first15.org
Subscribe to First15
Check out our new Guided Prayers podcast - Subscribe for new episodes every Monday!
- As we end our week on knowing God’s heart for us, we’re going to focus on the call to action that God’s heart doesn’t just stop with us, but is meant to be carried through us into the lives of those around us. When you are operating out of God’s love daily secure in his affections for you, God can do miraculous things through you. Just imagine how God could use you to bless and enrich the lives of others – the possibilities are endless.
Your gift makes First15 possible!
More from First15
Read today's devotional or listen to today's worship song at First15.org/today
Download the First15 app
Donate to First15 at supportfirst15.org
Share a testimony or feedback at podcast@first15.org
Subscribe to First15
Check out our new Guided Prayers podcast - Subscribe for new episodes every Monday!
More Christianity podcasts
- BibleProjectChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Unashamed with the Robertson FamilyChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, History, Religion & Spirituality
- The Briefing with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- WHOA That's Good PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- followHIMChristianity, Courses, Education, Religion & Spirituality
- Relatable with Allie Beth StuckeyChristianity, News, News Commentary, Religion & Spirituality
- Live Free with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in LifeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
Trending Christianity podcasts
- Imagine Heaven Podcast with John BurkeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- AfterMassChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Leader’s Cut with Preston MorrisonBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Theology in the RawChristianity, News, Politics, Religion & Spirituality
- The God Shot with Tara-Leigh CobbleChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The PorchChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Intentional FatherhoodChristianity, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Dad TiredChristianity, Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality
- The Daily Office PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- UNSHACKLED! Audio DramasChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Thinking in Public with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Thomistic InstituteChristianity, Philosophy, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Knowing FaithChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Seeking JesusChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Everything Belongs: Living the Teachings of Richard Rohr ForwardChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Ask Pastor JohnChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Abiding TogetherChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality
- The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Wake-Up CallChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Jennie Allen PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The NXR PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
About First15 Devotional
First15 is a daily devotional written to help you connect with God. Each day, the devotional features scripture, a devotional thought, guided prayer, and action steps. For more information, please visit first15.org. To hear the music from the devotional, search for First15 Worship on Spotify or Apple Music. Tags: First15 Devotional, First 15, First15 Worship, DevotionalPodcast website
Listen to First15 Devotional, BibleProject and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
First15 Devotional
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
First15 Devotional: Podcasts in Family