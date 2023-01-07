God’s Heart to Meet with Man at Pentecost

As we near the end of our week on God's heart to meet with man, we look today at Pentecost. The day of Pentecost was a major fulfillment of God's desire to meet with us. On that day, his Holy Spirit flooded the earth and was poured out on ordinary people, just like you and me. We see God's desire to dwell with a people satisfied as his Spirit fills them and remains with them forever. May you be encouraged today as you look more deeply at God's overwhelming desire to be one with you in your day to day life. Our Scripture for today comes from Acts 2:1-4, and today's worship is Come Again by Elevation Worship & Maverick City.