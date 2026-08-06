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Jack Hibbs Podcast

JackHibbs.com
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Jack Hibbs Podcast
Latest episode

458 episodes

  • Jack Hibbs Podcast

    37 Things That Happen During The Tribulation

    08/06/2026 | 49 mins.
    Join Pastor Jack as he uses Scripture to share 37 significant events that will take place during the seven-year Tribulation. Through clear, verse-by-verse biblical teaching, you'll gain a deeper understanding of God's prophetic timeline, the Book of Revelation, end-times prophecy, the Antichrist, God's judgment, and the hope found in Jesus.

    00:00 Introduction: 37 Things That Happen During The Tribulation
    05:14 Israel Reborn: The 1948 Fulfillment of Isaiah 66
    06:24 The Antichrist Revealed and Global Religion Rises
    09:38 The Two Witnesses and 144,000 Jewish Evangelists
    11:35 Tribulation Saints: Mass Conversions and Persecution
    14:47 The Antichrist Destroys the Global Religious System
    18:37 The Mark of the Beast and Image Introduced
    20:00 Jewish Remnant Flees to Petra for Protection
    22:27 Nations Rise Against the Antichrist
    23:49 The Great Tribulation: Intense Jewish Persecution
    27:13 Armies Gather for Armageddon
    28:46 Babylon Judged and Jerusalem Under Siege
    32:59 All Israel Saved: The Remnant Believes
    34:50 The Antichrist Unites Armies Against Christ's Return
    35:33 Jesus Rescues the Jewish Remnant at Petra
    37:10 Antichrist and False Prophet Cast Into Lake of Fire
    38:24 Judgment of Nations: The Sheep and Goats Separated
    40:21 Understanding the 1260 Days: The Biblical Calendar
    44:12 Bible Consistency Brings Bible Confidence
    48:49 Closing: The Bible Works With or Without Technology

    CONNECT WITH PASTOR JACK:
    Get Updates via Text:  https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast
    Website: https://jackhibbs.com/
    Instagram: http://bit.ly/2FCyXpO
    Facebook: https://bit.ly/2WZBWV0
    YouTube: https://bit.ly/437xMHn
    Twitter/X: https://x.com/RealJackHibbs
    CALLED TO TAKE A BOLD STAND:
    https://boldstand.org/
    DAZE OF DECEPTION:
    https://jackhibbs.com/daze-of-deception/
    Did you know we have a Real Life Network? Sign up for free today for more exclusive content:
    https://www.reallifenetwork.com/
  • Jack Hibbs Podcast

    Born From Above

    08/03/2026 | 23 mins.
    It’s not about attending church, doing good works, or performing religious rituals. No matter how righteous you may think you are, you must be born again if you want to experience the forgiveness of sins and receive eternal life. Find out how being born from above is essential to receiving a brand-new heart and life.

    00:00 Introduction: Born From Above
    01:03 Nicodemus and the New Birth: You Must Be Born Again
    02:24 Old Testament Promises: God's Spirit Within You
    04:54 The First Born Again Experience: John 20:22
    05:51 The Indwelling Spirit: Jesus at the Door of Your Heart
    06:46 The Fruit of the Spirit: Love and Supernatural Living
    09:52 Family Unity: Care, Vision, and Acknowledgement
    13:35 The Roman Believers: A Faith Spoken of Throughout the World
    14:46 Paul's Mission to the Gentiles: From Hatred to Love
    18:04 Authentic Church vs Generic Church: Being All In

    CONNECT WITH PASTOR JACK:
    Get Updates via Text:  https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast
    Website: https://jackhibbs.com/
    Instagram: http://bit.ly/2FCyXpO
    Facebook: https://bit.ly/2WZBWV0
    YouTube: https://bit.ly/437xMHn
    Twitter/X: https://x.com/RealJackHibbs
    CALLED TO TAKE A BOLD STAND:
    https://boldstand.org/
    DAZE OF DECEPTION:
    https://jackhibbs.com/daze-of-deception/
    Did you know we have a Real Life Network? Sign up for free today for more exclusive content:
    https://www.reallifenetwork.com/
  • Jack Hibbs Podcast

    Are We Losing It?

    07/30/2026 | 27 mins.
    Once our freedoms are lost, we won't get them back. As America faces growing political and cultural battles, what does it mean for Christians to stand for truth, defend their communities, and faithfully steward the freedoms God has given us? In this episode, we explore this unusual time we find ourselves in through a biblical lens and discuss why now is the time for believers to engage with courage, conviction, and faith.

    00:00 Introduction: Are We Losing It?
    01:10 The Freedom We Take for Granted
    02:08 The Leaders You Don't Know
    03:28 The Reality Check: Why People Tune Out
    04:11 The Biblical Mandate: Do You Really Believe?
    04:41 The Movement to Silence Christians
    06:18 Jeremiah 29:7 - Pray for Your City
    07:43 1 Timothy 2 - Pray for Those in Authority
    08:40 The Christian's Marching Orders
    09:03 Faith Over Comfort: Facing Reality With God

    CONNECT WITH PASTOR JACK:
    Get Updates via Text:  https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast
    Website: https://jackhibbs.com/
    Instagram: http://bit.ly/2FCyXpO
    Facebook: https://bit.ly/2WZBWV0
    YouTube: https://bit.ly/437xMHn
    Twitter/X: https://x.com/RealJackHibbs
    CALLED TO TAKE A BOLD STAND:
    https://boldstand.org/
    DAZE OF DECEPTION:
    https://jackhibbs.com/daze-of-deception/
    Did you know we have a Real Life Network? Sign up for free today for more exclusive content:
    https://www.reallifenetwork.com/
  • Jack Hibbs Podcast

    Beyond Religion

    07/27/2026 | 22 mins.
    Some might be surprised to hear a pastor say that religion is not good enough, but Pastor Jack dives into God’s Word to show us that we must go beyond doctrine and dogma to enter into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Learn how to step beyond religion into a place of intimacy with the Savior on today’s episode.

    00:00 Introduction: Living and Breathing the Gospel
    01:23 Paul's Resume: From Misery to Mission
    02:40 Beware of Legalism: The Danger of Adding to the Gospel
    04:52 Righteousness Through Faith: Not Your Own Works
    06:13 Transformed Lives: Sunday Christians vs Real Believers
    07:06 Confident in the Brethren: The Roman Church Example
    08:52 Parenting in Perilous Times: Raising Resilient Kids
    11:39 Goodness and Knowledge: Being God-Like in Action
    13:48 Experiential Knowledge: Knowing God Personally
    16:33 Quality Time With God: The Secret Place
    19:29 Doers of the Word: Stop Deceiving Yourself
    21:27 Closing: The Mirror of Scripture and Transformation

    CONNECT WITH PASTOR JACK:
    Get Updates via Text:  https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast
    Website: https://jackhibbs.com/
    Instagram: http://bit.ly/2FCyXpO
    Facebook: https://bit.ly/2WZBWV0
    YouTube: https://bit.ly/437xMHn
    Twitter/X: https://x.com/RealJackHibbs
    CALLED TO TAKE A BOLD STAND:
    https://boldstand.org/
    DAZE OF DECEPTION:
    https://jackhibbs.com/daze-of-deception/
    Did you know we have a Real Life Network? Sign up for free today for more exclusive content:
    https://www.reallifenetwork.com/
  • Jack Hibbs Podcast

    World News, Christian Worldview

    07/23/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this episode, Pastor Jack reacts to recent world news, breaking headlines, and current events, providing biblical commentary and practical insight for Christians seeking to understand the news through a biblical worldview. Join Pastor Jack as he explores global events, prophecy, faith, and the relevance of Scripture in today's rapidly changing world.

    00:00 Introduction: World News Through a Christian Worldview
    02:59 Israel's West Bank Settlements: Understanding the Real Story
    04:14 The Truth About U.S. Aid to Israel
    08:27 The Pope, Islam, and the Real History of the Crusades
    13:35 Gaza Stabilization: Kosovo Troops and the Board of Peace
    17:41 American Jews and Netanyahu: A Lack of Wisdom
    20:31 Brazil Jails Homeschooling Parents: Gender Theory Tyranny
    24:44 Netanyahu's Warning to Iran and U.S. Constraints
    25:42 Transgender Violence: The Netherlands Tragedy
    27:44 Closing: Stand Strong in the Word During Perilous Times

    CONNECT WITH PASTOR JACK:
    Get Updates via Text:  https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast
    Website: https://jackhibbs.com/
    Instagram: http://bit.ly/2FCyXpO
    Facebook: https://bit.ly/2WZBWV0
    YouTube: https://bit.ly/437xMHn
    Twitter/X: https://x.com/RealJackHibbs
    CALLED TO TAKE A BOLD STAND:
    https://boldstand.org/
    DAZE OF DECEPTION:
    https://jackhibbs.com/daze-of-deception/
    Did you know we have a Real Life Network? Sign up for free today for more exclusive content:
    https://www.reallifenetwork.com/
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About Jack Hibbs Podcast
Jack Hibbs fearlessly tackles modern issues and false doctrines through his bold preaching and insightful podcast. Founder of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills and host of Real Life, he challenges, encourages, and equips you to deepen your relationship with Christ and impact the world. Dive deeper at https://jackhibbs.com and get text updates by visiting: https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast
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