The Rapture Pre-Mid-Post Tribulation, Why The Debate ?

In this episode, we dive deep into the topic of the rapture, exploring different views such as the pre-tribulation, mid-tribulation, and post-tribulation rapture viewpoints. We discuss the importance of understanding the seven years specifically owed to Israel and the implications of each rapture view on interpreting Bible prophecies. We also touch on the topic of the Antichrist and the mark of the beast. We examine the post-tribulation rapture view and the issues that arise from it, such as the mixing of the church and Israel as the saints, and the lack of deliverance for the church during the tribulation period. We emphasize the importance of being ready for Jesus' return and living out our faith today. Join us as we explore these fascinating topics and provide insight into the different perspectives on the rapture.