It’s not about attending church, doing good works, or performing religious rituals. No matter how righteous you may think you are, you must be born again if you want to experience the forgiveness of sins and receive eternal life. Find out how being born from above is essential to receiving a brand-new heart and life.



00:00 Introduction: Born From Above

01:03 Nicodemus and the New Birth: You Must Be Born Again

02:24 Old Testament Promises: God's Spirit Within You

04:54 The First Born Again Experience: John 20:22

05:51 The Indwelling Spirit: Jesus at the Door of Your Heart

06:46 The Fruit of the Spirit: Love and Supernatural Living

09:52 Family Unity: Care, Vision, and Acknowledgement

13:35 The Roman Believers: A Faith Spoken of Throughout the World

14:46 Paul's Mission to the Gentiles: From Hatred to Love

18:04 Authentic Church vs Generic Church: Being All In



CONNECT WITH PASTOR JACK:

Get Updates via Text: https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast

Website: https://jackhibbs.com/

Instagram: http://bit.ly/2FCyXpO

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2WZBWV0

YouTube: https://bit.ly/437xMHn

Twitter/X: https://x.com/RealJackHibbs

CALLED TO TAKE A BOLD STAND:

https://boldstand.org/

DAZE OF DECEPTION:

https://jackhibbs.com/daze-of-deception/

Did you know we have a Real Life Network? Sign up for free today for more exclusive content:

https://www.reallifenetwork.com/