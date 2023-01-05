Jack Hibbs is dedicated to proclaiming truth. Standing boldly in opposition to false doctrines designed to distort the Word of God and the character of Christ. ... More
What’s The Difference Between The 2 “Comings” Of Jesus Christ?
Get ready for an enlightening discussion on the rapture of the church, the multiple comings of Jesus Christ, and the various perspectives surrounding these events. We'll examine the significance of Jesus' first arrival on Palm Sunday and explore how our beliefs about the rapture ultimately pale in comparison to our trust in Jesus Christ for salvation and our dedication to following Him today.
Join us as we dive deeper into the seven-year tribulation period, the Antichrist's deception, and the earth's judgment. We'll also discuss the importance of the Olivet Discourse in understanding these events, as well as the "Braxton Hicks" contractions we see in the world today. This conversation will challenge you to reevaluate your beliefs and gain a deeper understanding of biblical prophecy – don't miss this opportunity to strengthen your faith and knowledge!
5/4/2023
33:52
The New World Order And The Great Reset with Charlie Kirk
Does the idea of a coming one-world order fill you with panic? God gave us prophecy to not only warn us, but to assure us that He has everything under control. Learn more about these things with Charlie Kirk and Pastor Jack!
5/1/2023
22:12
The Rapture Pre-Mid-Post Tribulation, Why The Debate ?
In this episode, we dive deep into the topic of the rapture, exploring different views such as the pre-tribulation, mid-tribulation, and post-tribulation rapture viewpoints. We discuss the importance of understanding the seven years specifically owed to Israel and the implications of each rapture view on interpreting Bible prophecies. We also touch on the topic of the Antichrist and the mark of the beast. We examine the post-tribulation rapture view and the issues that arise from it, such as the mixing of the church and Israel as the saints, and the lack of deliverance for the church during the tribulation period. We emphasize the importance of being ready for Jesus' return and living out our faith today.
4/27/2023
23:17
The Great Reset with Charlie Kirk
What is the Great Reset, and why should today’s Christians be aware of it? Pastor Jack talks with Charlie Kirk about globalization and how it fits into end-times prophecy.
4/24/2023
21:05
The Rapture: Pre Tribulation, when will Christ Return?
In this episode, we dive deep into the various views and understandings of the rapture, its implications for believers, and how it relates to the New Testament doctrine. We discuss the promise of deliverance given by Jesus in Revelation, the pre-tribulation rapture theory, and the importance of relying on scripture rather than influential figures. As we continue to explore the rapture, we'll also discuss the challenges of being a Christian during these times and the importance of being prepared for Jesus' return.
Jack Hibbs is dedicated to proclaiming truth. Standing boldly in opposition to false doctrines designed to distort the Word of God and the character of Christ. Jack’s voice challenges today’s generation to both understand and practice an authentic Christian worldview.
Jack is the founder and senior pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Southern California and the voice of the Real Life television and radio broadcasts.
His bold preaching will encourage and embolden you to walk with Jesus. Unwilling to cower to the culture’s demands or to tickle listening ears with a watered-down gospel, the Jack Hibbs Podcast discusses relevant topics of the day with Christian thought leaders and addresses key topics that will challenge you to deepen your relationship with Christ and make an effective impact on the world around you.