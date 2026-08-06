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458 episodes
- Join Pastor Jack as he uses Scripture to share 37 significant events that will take place during the seven-year Tribulation. Through clear, verse-by-verse biblical teaching, you'll gain a deeper understanding of God's prophetic timeline, the Book of Revelation, end-times prophecy, the Antichrist, God's judgment, and the hope found in Jesus.
00:00 Introduction: 37 Things That Happen During The Tribulation
05:14 Israel Reborn: The 1948 Fulfillment of Isaiah 66
06:24 The Antichrist Revealed and Global Religion Rises
09:38 The Two Witnesses and 144,000 Jewish Evangelists
11:35 Tribulation Saints: Mass Conversions and Persecution
14:47 The Antichrist Destroys the Global Religious System
18:37 The Mark of the Beast and Image Introduced
20:00 Jewish Remnant Flees to Petra for Protection
22:27 Nations Rise Against the Antichrist
23:49 The Great Tribulation: Intense Jewish Persecution
27:13 Armies Gather for Armageddon
28:46 Babylon Judged and Jerusalem Under Siege
32:59 All Israel Saved: The Remnant Believes
34:50 The Antichrist Unites Armies Against Christ's Return
35:33 Jesus Rescues the Jewish Remnant at Petra
37:10 Antichrist and False Prophet Cast Into Lake of Fire
38:24 Judgment of Nations: The Sheep and Goats Separated
40:21 Understanding the 1260 Days: The Biblical Calendar
44:12 Bible Consistency Brings Bible Confidence
48:49 Closing: The Bible Works With or Without Technology
CONNECT WITH PASTOR JACK:
Get Updates via Text: https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast
Website: https://jackhibbs.com/
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CALLED TO TAKE A BOLD STAND:
https://boldstand.org/
DAZE OF DECEPTION:
https://jackhibbs.com/daze-of-deception/
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- It’s not about attending church, doing good works, or performing religious rituals. No matter how righteous you may think you are, you must be born again if you want to experience the forgiveness of sins and receive eternal life. Find out how being born from above is essential to receiving a brand-new heart and life.
00:00 Introduction: Born From Above
01:03 Nicodemus and the New Birth: You Must Be Born Again
02:24 Old Testament Promises: God's Spirit Within You
04:54 The First Born Again Experience: John 20:22
05:51 The Indwelling Spirit: Jesus at the Door of Your Heart
06:46 The Fruit of the Spirit: Love and Supernatural Living
09:52 Family Unity: Care, Vision, and Acknowledgement
13:35 The Roman Believers: A Faith Spoken of Throughout the World
14:46 Paul's Mission to the Gentiles: From Hatred to Love
18:04 Authentic Church vs Generic Church: Being All In
CONNECT WITH PASTOR JACK:
Get Updates via Text: https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast
Website: https://jackhibbs.com/
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2FCyXpO
Facebook: https://bit.ly/2WZBWV0
YouTube: https://bit.ly/437xMHn
Twitter/X: https://x.com/RealJackHibbs
CALLED TO TAKE A BOLD STAND:
https://boldstand.org/
DAZE OF DECEPTION:
https://jackhibbs.com/daze-of-deception/
Did you know we have a Real Life Network? Sign up for free today for more exclusive content:
https://www.reallifenetwork.com/
- Once our freedoms are lost, we won't get them back. As America faces growing political and cultural battles, what does it mean for Christians to stand for truth, defend their communities, and faithfully steward the freedoms God has given us? In this episode, we explore this unusual time we find ourselves in through a biblical lens and discuss why now is the time for believers to engage with courage, conviction, and faith.
00:00 Introduction: Are We Losing It?
01:10 The Freedom We Take for Granted
02:08 The Leaders You Don't Know
03:28 The Reality Check: Why People Tune Out
04:11 The Biblical Mandate: Do You Really Believe?
04:41 The Movement to Silence Christians
06:18 Jeremiah 29:7 - Pray for Your City
07:43 1 Timothy 2 - Pray for Those in Authority
08:40 The Christian's Marching Orders
09:03 Faith Over Comfort: Facing Reality With God
CONNECT WITH PASTOR JACK:
Get Updates via Text: https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast
Website: https://jackhibbs.com/
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2FCyXpO
Facebook: https://bit.ly/2WZBWV0
YouTube: https://bit.ly/437xMHn
Twitter/X: https://x.com/RealJackHibbs
CALLED TO TAKE A BOLD STAND:
https://boldstand.org/
DAZE OF DECEPTION:
https://jackhibbs.com/daze-of-deception/
Did you know we have a Real Life Network? Sign up for free today for more exclusive content:
https://www.reallifenetwork.com/
- Some might be surprised to hear a pastor say that religion is not good enough, but Pastor Jack dives into God’s Word to show us that we must go beyond doctrine and dogma to enter into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Learn how to step beyond religion into a place of intimacy with the Savior on today’s episode.
00:00 Introduction: Living and Breathing the Gospel
01:23 Paul's Resume: From Misery to Mission
02:40 Beware of Legalism: The Danger of Adding to the Gospel
04:52 Righteousness Through Faith: Not Your Own Works
06:13 Transformed Lives: Sunday Christians vs Real Believers
07:06 Confident in the Brethren: The Roman Church Example
08:52 Parenting in Perilous Times: Raising Resilient Kids
11:39 Goodness and Knowledge: Being God-Like in Action
13:48 Experiential Knowledge: Knowing God Personally
16:33 Quality Time With God: The Secret Place
19:29 Doers of the Word: Stop Deceiving Yourself
21:27 Closing: The Mirror of Scripture and Transformation
CONNECT WITH PASTOR JACK:
Get Updates via Text: https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast
Website: https://jackhibbs.com/
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2FCyXpO
Facebook: https://bit.ly/2WZBWV0
YouTube: https://bit.ly/437xMHn
Twitter/X: https://x.com/RealJackHibbs
CALLED TO TAKE A BOLD STAND:
https://boldstand.org/
DAZE OF DECEPTION:
https://jackhibbs.com/daze-of-deception/
Did you know we have a Real Life Network? Sign up for free today for more exclusive content:
https://www.reallifenetwork.com/
- In this episode, Pastor Jack reacts to recent world news, breaking headlines, and current events, providing biblical commentary and practical insight for Christians seeking to understand the news through a biblical worldview. Join Pastor Jack as he explores global events, prophecy, faith, and the relevance of Scripture in today's rapidly changing world.
00:00 Introduction: World News Through a Christian Worldview
02:59 Israel's West Bank Settlements: Understanding the Real Story
04:14 The Truth About U.S. Aid to Israel
08:27 The Pope, Islam, and the Real History of the Crusades
13:35 Gaza Stabilization: Kosovo Troops and the Board of Peace
17:41 American Jews and Netanyahu: A Lack of Wisdom
20:31 Brazil Jails Homeschooling Parents: Gender Theory Tyranny
24:44 Netanyahu's Warning to Iran and U.S. Constraints
25:42 Transgender Violence: The Netherlands Tragedy
27:44 Closing: Stand Strong in the Word During Perilous Times
CONNECT WITH PASTOR JACK:
Get Updates via Text: https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcast
Website: https://jackhibbs.com/
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2FCyXpO
Facebook: https://bit.ly/2WZBWV0
YouTube: https://bit.ly/437xMHn
Twitter/X: https://x.com/RealJackHibbs
CALLED TO TAKE A BOLD STAND:
https://boldstand.org/
DAZE OF DECEPTION:
https://jackhibbs.com/daze-of-deception/
Did you know we have a Real Life Network? Sign up for free today for more exclusive content:
https://www.reallifenetwork.com/
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About Jack Hibbs Podcast
Jack Hibbs fearlessly tackles modern issues and false doctrines through his bold preaching and insightful podcast. Founder of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills and host of Real Life, he challenges, encourages, and equips you to deepen your relationship with Christ and impact the world. Dive deeper at https://jackhibbs.com and get text updates by visiting: https://text.whisp.io/jack-hibbs-podcastPodcast website
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