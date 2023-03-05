#278: Solomon Crowned King: Solomon part II

1Kings1:28-53, 1 Kings2:1-4,10-12,& Chronicles 22:7-10 If you missed last week, we began the Solomon series. I highly recommend you go back and listen as the episodes build upon themselves. Today, we hear King David give important instructions to Solomon before he passes. Adonijah's status of king is short lived when Solomon is crowned king. We remember that long ago, God said all of this would happen. The kids will hear us discussing this important fact that God's plans can never be messed up. We also note that David made some terrible decisions but turned to God and asked him for forgiveness. The kids will be reminded that even our mistakes can be used in God's plan and even though David had some huge mess ups, it did not disqualify him from God's love or God's plan. That brings us peace and encouragement! To be age appropriate, we are not discussing certain details about David's sin, but if it's something your family is ready to discuss, please do so. Tune in next week to hear what Solomon will do as the new king. To connect with me, go to https://www.kbspodcast.com/