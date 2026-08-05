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421 episodes
- Mark 6:1-6
Jesus goes home to Nazareth — and sees the people who watched Him grow up. They know His mother, His brothers, His sisters. Isn't that just the carpenter? They think and when He stands up in the synagogue and teaches with astonishing wisdom, they don't fall to their knees. They fold their arms.
In this episode we walk through the verse that says "And he could do no mighty work there." Was Jesus not strong enough? Not for one second. Kids will learn why the King held back the joy of His kingdom from a town that had shut the door on Him — and why sometimes a big danger isn't doubting Jesus, but getting used to Him.
WHAT KIDS WILL LEARN
"His own country" / "hometown" means Nazareth — the village where Jesus grew up (He was born in Bethlehem, raised in Nazareth)
Being astonished by Jesus is not the same as believing in Jesus
Calling Him "the son of Mary" instead of "the son of Joseph" was a quiet insult
"Could do no mighty work" does not mean Jesus lacked power — it means it would have been wrong for the King to pour out His kingdom's joy on people who had rejected Him
Jesus' miracles are signs, not tricks — windows showing the King has arrived
Faith is a gift from God, not something we work up on our own
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- Mark 10:35–45
In today’s episode, we hear the surprising story of James and John asking Jesus a very big question — and how the other disciples reacted!
Jesus teaches them (and us!) something amazing — true greatness doesn’t come from bossing people around or being first. It comes from serving others, just like Jesus did. He is the King of kings, but He came to help, love, and give His life for us.
At the end, we talk about simple ways kids can follow Jesus’ example this week - to keep their eyes open for ways to be a helper. Helpers serve and whether it’s big or small, it makes a difference.
They are reminded that when you help someone, you are serving — just like Jesus did. He is our perfect example.------------
Want to connect with me or search podcast episodes by topic, scripture, and more, click here: https://www.kbspodcast.com/
Want ad-free episodes, coloring pages, the Bedtime Stories podcast, and more? It's all in the Family Library. 🎁 Plus, you'll join the team helping children hear God's Word in their homes every day.
- 1 Kings 10:1-14, 22-24 & Ecclesiastes 2:1-11
We're pressing pause on our Mark series for our summer series of listener favorites! This episode comes from a much-loved series from our listeners called the Solomon series. If you'd like to start at the beginning, simply go to episode 277.
Today we begin to comprehend just how wealthy Solomon was. With his wealth and his wisdom, Solomon tells us anything he saw and wanted, he got. This might sound incredible, but Solomon learned a very valuable lesson: everything is meaningless without God. Things or fame—none of that will satisfy us fully, because what we are really searching for is God.
The Creator of our souls is the One who satisfies us. The kids will hear examples of this so they can begin to understand how this applies to their own lives.
To connect with me or search podcast episodes by topic, scripture, and more, click here: https://www.kbspodcast.com/
Want to listen to ad-free episodes, get coloring pages, listen to the Bedtime Stories podcast, and more? Check out the Family Library to enjoy all of it!
- Matthew 27:50-56, 2 Chronicles 3:8-14 & Hebrews 4:14, 16
This episode is part of our Solomon series — one of listeners' all-time favorites and one of our most-downloaded series yet! If you'd like to start from the beginning, just search "277" in your podcast app, or head here & search episode 277 to begin from the start of the series.
In our last episode, we heard how Solomon built the temple. Today, we're going to hear about something incredible that happened at that very temple on the day Jesus was crucified.
You've probably talked about Easter with your kids before — today we're going to help them connect the dots between the veil being torn and what Jesus's death and resurrection really means.
Want the coloring pages for this episode (and 100's more)? Enjoy an ad-free listening experience too — head over to our Family Library, home to everything you need for discipling your family, built especially for families raising elementary-aged kids.
- 🐟 Our very first Summer Series episode — and it's a very special one!
This episode was turned into a FREE Read-A-Loud book, complete with page-turning cues so you can follow right along. This beautifully illustrated book can be used on your digital devices OR printed from home, and the PDF is sent straight to your email for you to enjoy — completely free!
This is the story of Jonah and the great fish — BUT told from the fish's perspective! Originally written by Kids Bible Stories, it's a heartwarming tale reminding us that we are all uniquely and purposefully made by God.
To get your free Read-A-Loud book, go here.
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About Kids Bible Stories
Step into the stories of the Bible like never before! Each episode brings God’s Word to life with playful voices, vivid sounds, and artful storytelling. This podcast is perfect for curious hearts and busy mornings. These short adventures help kids see how the Gospel connects to their everyday lives. As Romans 10:17 says, “Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God.” So grab a snack, hop in the car, or cozy up at breakfast—just press play and let the stories begin!Podcast website
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