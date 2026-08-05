Mark 6:1-6



Jesus goes home to Nazareth — and sees the people who watched Him grow up. They know His mother, His brothers, His sisters. Isn't that just the carpenter? They think and when He stands up in the synagogue and teaches with astonishing wisdom, they don't fall to their knees. They fold their arms.



In this episode we walk through the verse that says "And he could do no mighty work there." Was Jesus not strong enough? Not for one second. Kids will learn why the King held back the joy of His kingdom from a town that had shut the door on Him — and why sometimes a big danger isn't doubting Jesus, but getting used to Him.



WHAT KIDS WILL LEARN



"His own country" / "hometown" means Nazareth — the village where Jesus grew up (He was born in Bethlehem, raised in Nazareth)



Being astonished by Jesus is not the same as believing in Jesus



Calling Him "the son of Mary" instead of "the son of Joseph" was a quiet insult



"Could do no mighty work" does not mean Jesus lacked power — it means it would have been wrong for the King to pour out His kingdom's joy on people who had rejected Him



Jesus' miracles are signs, not tricks — windows showing the King has arrived



Faith is a gift from God, not something we work up on our own



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Thanks to today's sponsor, GoMinno!! You'll want to check out this great resource for your family.



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