Hear the Bible presented to children through engaging and artful storytelling. These short episodes teach young children about Jesus and helps them apply the Go... More
Available Episodes
5 of 260
#282: Solomon, don't Wander from God: Solomon part VI
1 Kings 8:1-24, 54-56, & 1 Kings 9: 1-9
We are continuing our Solomon series. If you’ve missed a few, I'd highly recommend you go back and listen as they build upon themselves.Today's episode picks up after Solomon completed the temple (episode # 280). We listen in as Solomon prays to the Lord and hear what the Lord says to Solomon in return. The Lord warns him and his descendants not to turn away from Him, not to wander and serve other gods. The kids will begin to understand that out of His love, God gives us rules and consequences. When he tells us to do something it's because it's for our own good! He wants to protect us and He offers us things that are real, lasting, and loving versus other things that have fake promises. I try to help the children connect these dots with real life examples they can understand.
Thanks for tuning in & helping teach the Bible to your children.
To connect with me, go to https://www.kbspodcast.com/
5/3/2023
15:40
#281: The Veil is Torn: Solomon part V
Matthew 27:50-56, 2 Chronicles 3:8-14 & Hebrews 4:14, 16
In our last episode, we heard Solomon built the temple. Today, we are going to hear something really important that happened at the temple on the day Jesus was crucified. We just celebrated Easter so I think this is a perfect time to discuss the significance of the veil being torn. I hope your kids enjoy it!
To connect with me, go to https://www.kbspodcast.com/
4/26/2023
11:29
#280: Solomon Builds the Temple: Solomon part IV
1 Kings 5:1-10, 6:1-20,29-38, 1 Samuel 16:7, & 1 John 4:19 Today we hear Solomon build a magnificent temple for the Lord. Below, there are links you can visit to see a video of what Solomon's temple looked like. We hear how marvelous Solomon's temple was but the kids are reminded that Solomon didn't need to earn God's love and neither do we. 1 John 4:19 "We love because He first loved us." God chose to love us first, we didn’t have to earn it by becoming rich and famous or building the most impressive building. Sometimes people will only be kind or loving if they are first shown that. For example, you will only share your bike if they first share their rollerblades. That's not how God works. He shares His love with us first! I hope you enjoy today's continuation of our Solomon series.To see a video of Solomon's temple go here : https://youtu.be/y2tha7ogpecTo see more about the significance of the rooms, carvings, location, and all of the meanings, search "Solomon's Temple Explained" on YouTube.To connect with me, go to https://www.kbspodcast.com/
4/19/2023
13:47
#279 Wisdom: Solomon part III
1Kings 3:1-15, 1Kings 4:20-34 , & Proverbs 3:14-15
If you missed last weeks episode, make sure to go back and listen so you understand how we got to where we are. Today we hear Solomon ask God for wisdom. This pleases God and God not only gives him wisdom but riches. We will learn that Solomon wrote some of this wisdom down in the book of Proverbs and read a verse showing the value of wisdom. In this world you may hear people call something wise when actually it’s the opposite, it's foolish. This is why It's important we always go back to our Bibles to see what it says about Godly wisdom.
I hope your family enjoys this episode in our Solomon series.
To connect with me, simply go to https://www.kbspodcast.com/
3/15/2023
13:10
#278: Solomon Crowned King: Solomon part II
1Kings1:28-53, 1 Kings2:1-4,10-12,& Chronicles 22:7-10
If you missed last week, we began the Solomon series. I highly recommend you go back and listen as the episodes build upon themselves. Today, we hear King David give important instructions to Solomon before he passes. Adonijah's status of king is short lived when Solomon is crowned king.
We remember that long ago, God said all of this would happen. The kids will hear us discussing this important fact that God's plans can never be messed up. We also note that David made some terrible decisions but turned to God and asked him for forgiveness. The kids will be reminded that even our mistakes can be used in God's plan and even though David had some huge mess ups, it did not disqualify him from God's love or God's plan. That brings us peace and encouragement! To be age appropriate, we are not discussing certain details about David's sin, but if it's something your family is ready to discuss, please do so.
Tune in next week to hear what Solomon will do as the new king.
To connect with me, go to https://www.kbspodcast.com/
Hear the Bible presented to children through engaging and artful storytelling. These short episodes teach young children about Jesus and helps them apply the Gospel to their own lives. "Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God" Romans 10:17. May your children hear the Word through this podcast. Simply click play and enjoy listening during car rides or breakfast.