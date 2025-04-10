Powered by RND
  • Remembering Francis: A roundtable with Colleen, Gerry and Ricardo
    “We’ve lost a friend on earth—and gained one in heaven,” says Gerard O’Connell as he mourns Pope Francis. In this special Inside the Vatican roundtable, recorded the day after the pope’s death, hosts Gerard O’Connell and Colleen Dulle join their producer, Ricardo da Silva, S.J., for a heartfelt conversation about the life, legacy and final days of a pope who changed the Catholic Church—and changed them. Gerry, who perhaps knew Francis more as a friend than as pope—having shared a personal bond for more than two decades, and whose children were baptized by him—recalls the last time he saw him alive: Easter Sunday, riding through the crowds in his popemobile. “That’s my last image of him,” he says. Colleen reflects on witnessing the pope’s final Urbi et Orbi blessing from the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square and thinking, “He gave his all to the job,” she says. “Really left nothing on the table.” Ricardo remembers the pope’s joy at World Youth Day in Lisbon and the line that has stayed with him: “‘Todos, todos, todos!’ This is the church for all!” Together, they reflect on the global impact of Francis’ papacy: his outreach to migrants and the poor, his advocacy for peace and the planet, and his reforms on synodality and inclusion. Colleen recalls the pope’s final request, recorded in his last testament: It would be “just a simple grave in the ground with a stone over the top that just says Franciscus on it. No extra ornamentation.” Please support this podcast by becoming a digital subscriber to America Media. Further reading Pope Francis, trailblazing Jesuit with a heart for the poor, dies at 88 How Pope Francis changed the place of women in the church Pope Francis never stopped being a Jesuit Trump, Vance and Biden react to the death of Pope Francis A prayer for our beloved Pope Francis Vatican releases Pope Francis’ final testament What happens after a pope dies? Pope Francis died after stroke and heart attack, Vatican says Pope Francis’ funeral set for April 26, first photos of his body released Before picking a new pope, the cardinals will politick In last words, Pope Francis thanked his nurse ‘for bringing me back to the square’ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Pope Francis has died at age 88
    Pope Francis died early this morning at 7:35 a.m. Rome time. He was 88. His death follows a 38-day hospital stay for double pneumonia that ended last month. He died at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican guesthouse where he lived. A brief service was held there, led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo, who now oversees preparations for the next conclave. In announcing the pope’s death, Cardinal Farrell said Francis “taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized.” The cardinals will meet tomorrow, April 22, to set the date of the funeral. Pope Francis will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, likely beginning Wednesday, April 23. We’ll have much more coverage in the days ahead. For now, you can find Gerry’s obituary and our ongoing reporting here: Pope Francis, trailblazing Jesuit with a heart for the poor, dies at 88 Pope Francis never stopped being a Jesuit How Pope Francis changed the place of women in the church Pope Francis pushed the U.S. church to move beyond the culture wars—with mixed results What happens after a pope dies? The official documents of Pope Francis’ papacy Please support this podcast by becoming a digital subscriber to America Media. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Deep Dive: The Council of Nicaea and the struggle for a common date of Easter
    The Nicene Creed, which emerged from the Council of Nicaea, remains a foundational declaration of Christian faith today. But what exactly was Nicaea? Why does it still matter to Christians centuries later?  This special deep dive unravels what made the council groundbreaking and explores how it continues to impact Christian life today. Host Colleen Dulle brings listeners inside its rich history through interviews with experts; theologians, ecumenical scholars and historians. Our guests include: Aristotle (Telly) Papanikolaou, Professor of Theology and the Archbishop Demetrios Chair in Orthodox Theology and Culture at Fordham University  John Chryssavgis, deacon of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and Archdeacon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Donald Bolen, Archbishop of Regina in Canada and a member of the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity  Married professors Ben Hohman, a Roman Catholic, and Claire Koen, an Eastern Orthodox Christian Sandra Beardsall, Professor of Church History and Ecumenics at St. Andrew’s College in Saskatoon, Canada, an ordained United Church minister and a member of the World Council of Churches’ Faith and Order Commission Please support this podcast by becoming a digital subscriber to America Media. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Rise and Fall of Theodore McCarrick
    Former cardinal Theodore McCarrick died on April 3; he was the first cardinal to be removed from the College of Cardinals over sexual abuse and was ultimately laicized. This week, we’re re-presenting “Inside the Vatican”’s 2020 deep dive, “The Rise and Fall of Theodore McCarrick,” which was published just after the Vatican published an unprecedented report into how McCarrick was able to rise through the church’s ranks despite his abuse being an “open secret.” In this episode, America’s Vatican correspondent Gerard O’Connell and host Colleen Dulle explain the rise and fall of Theodore McCarrick, once the most prominent prelates in the U.S. Catholic church. The two unpack the accusations made in Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s incendiary 2018 letter and how those are addressed in the Vatican’s recent report. Gerry gives an up-close view of how the events of the last two years unfolded, and Colleen raises questions about whether this report will usher in a new era of accountability. Please support this podcast by becoming a digital subscriber to America Media. Find a transcript of this episode here. Links for further reading and listening: Inside the Vatican: A 3-minute summary of what the McCarrick Report reveals Disgraced former cardinal Theodore McCarrick dies at 94 Sexual abuse case against defrocked Cardinal McCarrick suspended in Wisconsin Timeline: The allegations against former Cardinal McCarrick Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Pope Francis says he is ‘healing’ in body and soul
    On Mar. 20, Pope Francis said in his written Sunday Angelus address that he was experiencing Lent as a time of “healing” in his body and his soul. In this episode of “Inside the Vatican,” host Colleen Dulle and veteran Vatican correspondent Gerard O’Connell walk us through the pontiff’s recovery, including “slight improvements” in his speech. In the second half of the show, Colleen and Gerry discuss an announcement made by the bishop of Lourdes that the mosaics on the doors of the Lourdes Shrine by alleged abuser Marko Rupnik will be covered up this week. Note: After this episode was recorded, the Sanctuary of Fátima announced that it would no longer use photos of its Rupnik mosaics in promotional materials, however it would leave the artwork on display. Please support this podcast by becoming a digital subscriber to America Media. Find links to further reading here. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Inside The Vatican

Each week, Colleen Dulle goes behind the headlines of the biggest Vatican news stories with America’s Rome correspondent Gerard O’Connell. They'll break down complicated news stories that have a whole lot of history behind them in an understandable, engaging way. Colleen and Gerard will give you the inside scoop on what people inside the Vatican are thinking, saying—and planning.
