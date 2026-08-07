We tend to focus on the challenges of our season. But Nancy wants to help single women see God’s blessings. Get excited! There’s so much purpose for you to embrace in your single years.



As our thanks for your gift of any amount this month:



Finding Beauty in Every Season.

"Finding Beauty in Every System: 30 Reflections to Start Your Day" invites women to begin each morning with quiet encouragement, biblical truth, and reminders of God’s faithfulness through every season of life.



Give today