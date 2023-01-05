Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Available Episodes

  • Two Women Used by God, Ep. 2
    How would you respond if you found out you were going to be the mother of the Messiah, but it would come at the cost of your reputation?
    5/4/2023
  • Two Women Used by God, Ep. 1
    Nancy shares about two individuals in the New Testament who could never have predicted the way things worked out but were used by God in amazing ways.
    5/3/2023
  • God Brought Afghanistan to Her
    God gave Brooke the opportunity to help hundreds of Afghan people in great need. She’s been able to share the love of Jesus with them in remarkable ways.
    5/2/2023
  • Freedom, Fullness, and Fruitfulness in Latin America
    Would you travel to another country to gather with other believers and hear from God’s Word? That’s exactly what many women did.
    5/1/2023
  • Unleashing the Power of Prayer, Ep. 2
    We pray at meals. We pray for hardships. We pray when we’re desperate. But are we using prayer as the true gift it is?
    4/28/2023

About Revive Our Hearts

Are you a woman who wants to know God and live life His way? If so, Revive Our Hearts can help you. The host, Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth, has an incredible passion and love for Jesus Christ and for women. Listen in to this nationally syndicated radio program heard each weekday on nearly 1,000 radio station outlets as Nancy interviews guests and teaches directly from God's Word. This is more than just a program--get ready for a personal, counter-cultural revolution in your heart and home!
