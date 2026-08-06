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The Gift of Counsel, Given and Received



At that time Jesus withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon. And behold, a Canaanite woman of that district came and called out, “Have pity on me, Lord, Son of David! My daughter is tormented by a demon.” But he did not say a word in answer to her. His disciples came and asked him, “Send her away, for she keeps calling out after us.” Matthew 15:21–23



At first glance, this interaction is surprising. Yet Jesus is performing an act of love toward the Canaanite woman, while at the same time offering an important lesson to His disciples. This act of love and instruction is conveyed through the divine pedagogy—the way God, as a wise and loving Teacher, draws out deeper truths through patient instruction and testing. Jesus leads the woman through a threefold test, each one revealing the increasing depth of her faith.



First Test: The first test comes through Jesus’ silence. The woman cries out from the depths of her heart, “Have pity on me, Lord, Son of David! My daughter is tormented by a demon.” The disciples likely watched closely to see how Jesus would respond. When He did not answer, they misinterpreted His silence as indifference or irritation, saying, “Send her away, for she keeps calling out after us.” Yet the woman does not turn away. She endures His silence, waiting patiently for Him to respond. This shows the first fruit of her faith—perseverance in the face of apparent rejection.



Second Test: Jesus’ next words seem to be a limitation of His mission: “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” As a Canaanite from Tyre and Sidon, the woman is, by all appearances, outside the covenant people of Israel. Yet she does not let this discourage her. Instead, she draws even nearer, does Him homage, and pleads all the more: “Lord, help me.” Her faith perseveres, deepening with greater humility and trust.



Third Test: Finally, Jesus presents the most difficult challenge: “It is not right to take the food of the children and throw it to the dogs.” His harsh words are a further invitation to the woman to reveal her heart. Instead of taking offense or walking away, she accepts the image and turns it into a profession of faith and humility: “Please, Lord, for even the dogs eat the scraps that fall from the table of their masters.” With this, she reveals a beautiful trust in God’s mercy, recognizing that even the smallest grace from Him is enough. This is precisely what Jesus was drawing out of her—a faith that is humble, bold, persistent, and filled with trust. At that moment, Jesus honors the depth of her faith and boldly proclaims it for the disciples to hear: “O woman, great is your faith! Let it be done for you as you wish.” And her daughter was healed instantly.



In this sacred encounter, Jesus reveals the Gift of Counsel in action. This divine gift of the Holy Spirit, perfectly possessed and manifested by Jesus, enables the woman to respond wisely to the mysterious ways of God, especially when those ways are hidden or difficult to understand. The Canaanite woman, moved by divine grace and guided by the wise and loving pedagogy of Jesus, navigates the trials He presents with perseverance, humility, and unwavering trust, ultimately receiving the fullness of God’s mercy. Jesus knew exactly what He was doing. He saw the depth of her heart and, through this gift, skillfully drew that faith to the surface for her own good, for her daughter’s healing, and for the instruction of His disciples. We, too, are called to follow His example, allowing the Holy Spirit to guide us and others through the trials of life with patient and discerning love.



Reflect today on this sacred interaction and ask the Holy Spirit to deepen the Gift of Counsel within you, so that you may always recognize God’s hand at work in moments of silence, testing, or delay, and respond with faith, humility, and perseverance. Seek this gift not only for yourself, but also so that God may use you as an instrument of His loving guidance, leading others closer to Him in ways that only He, in His divine wisdom, can orchestrate.



Lord of Perfect Counsel, You teach us in many ways, always guiding us closer to Yourself. Open my heart to Your divine pedagogy, and teach me to persevere through every trial You permit, so that my faith and trust in You may grow ever deeper. Bestow upon me the Gift of Counsel, so that I may respond wisely to Your promptings and help lead others to Your loving Heart. Use me as Your instrument to draw souls to the truth, in ways that only You can design. Jesus, I trust in You.



Image: Exorcism of the Syrophoenician Woman's Daughter, by Carl and Franz Jobst



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