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Jesus said to his disciples, “Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me. For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.” Matthew 16:24–25
Today’s Gospel begins with a triple command that forms the foundation of authentic Christian living: We must deny ourselves, take up our cross, and follow Jesus. Let us consider the implications of these commands.
First, it is important to note that Jesus uses the word “must.” This is more than an invitation—it is a divine law, given for our eternal good. The Greek word for “must” is “dei,” a term that carries the connotation of necessity, obligation, and divine appointment. It is frequently used in Scripture to express what is required by God’s saving plan. More than a suggestion or an ideal for devout souls, it is an absolute necessity for all who wish to follow Christ.
Jesus never asks anything of us that He Himself has not already done. Just prior to today’s Gospel, Jesus declared that “the Son of Man must suffer greatly” (Matthew 16:21)—and He did. In the same way, we must deny ourselves, take up our cross, and follow Him. This is the narrow path that leads to life, the only path that conforms us to Christ and brings us to the glory of His Resurrection. To ignore this necessity is to reject the path of true discipleship.
Denying ourselves is, first and foremost, a renunciation of self-centeredness. We must get out of the way so that Christ may reign in us. This means placing God’s will above our preferences, ambitions, and desires. Such self-denial is not an end in itself but is a necessary clearing of the soul, making room for divine love to govern our lives. In Heaven, this purification will be complete, making it easy to choose God’s will alone. But during our earthly pilgrimage, we face a continual interior battle in which we must repeatedly renounce all that is not of God’s will.
Today, Christians rightly venerate the Cross as a sacred image of our salvation. However, in Jesus’ time, the cross was seen only as a brutal Roman instrument of execution—an image of excruciating suffering and utter humiliation. To take up our cross, therefore, is to embrace what naturally repels us, what evokes fear, and what requires courage, sacrifice, and surrender. This embrace also demands supernatural trust. Only God can bring forth good from such suffering. When we understand this and entrust ourselves to Him, we are able to accept—without rebellion—all that He permits: sufferings, trials, sacrifices, and even death itself, uniting these with the redemptive suffering of Christ.
Of the three “musts,” following Jesus might seem the easiest, at least on the surface. Yet true discipleship goes far deeper than simply walking behind Him, being kind, and enjoying life. To follow Christ is to walk in Him, allowing our lives to be conformed to His. It is a lifelong journey of transformation—a participation in His life, death, and resurrection. It requires the daily decision to walk the narrow path of fidelity, humility, and love.
Because this triple command is challenging, Jesus offers a divine paradox to help: “For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.” This offers immediate hope in the face of following Jesus’ commands. He further softens the challenge by asking, “What profit would there be for one to gain the whole world and forfeit his life?” The “world” and all its enticements cannot compare to the glory achieved by the sacrificial life to which we are called.
Reflect today on Jesus lovingly telling you what you must do to inherit eternal life. Once we understand the reward, the means become much easier to accept. Deny yourself, take up your cross, and follow Jesus. Do it today and every day of your life and you will find your life alive and glorified in Christ for all eternity.
My selfless and sacrificial Lord, You not only commanded us to deny ourselves and take up our crosses, You first walked that path Yourself, enabling us to follow You as we live in union with You. Free me from every fear of the Cross. Help me to see beyond the immediate hardships it brings, to the glory that awaits those who live a life of sacrifice with You. Jesus, I trust in You.
Image: Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry the cross, by Philipp Schumacher
Source: Free RSS feed from catholic-daily-reflections.com — Copyright © 2026 My Catholic Life! Inc. All rights reserved. This content is provided solely for personal, non-commercial use. Redistribution, republication, or commercial use — including use within apps with advertising — is strictly prohibited without written permission.
August 6, Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord (Year A) - Glory and Mystery Combined08/05/2026 | 7 mins.Read Online
Jesus took Peter, James, and his brother, John, and led them up a high mountain by themselves. And he was transfigured before them; his face shone like the sun and his clothes became white as light. And behold, Moses and Elijah appeared to them, conversing with him. Matthew 17:1–3
Jesus’ Transfiguration, which we celebrate today, is cloaked in glory and mystery. Only Peter, James, and John were invited to witness the event. One might think that if our Lord were going to do something so spectacular, He would have invited great crowds to ascend the mountain and witness the splendor of His divine glory. Such a public manifestation would surely convince all who saw it that Jesus was indeed the Christ, the Son of God, the promised Messiah. But that’s not what He did. Why not?
It is also quite mysterious that both Moses and Elijah were present. These two figures were among the greatest spiritual giants in the history of Israel. Why would they appear and converse with Jesus? And why, when the voice of the Father spoke from the cloud, were the apostles “very much afraid”? One might think that the voice of God would inspire jubilation, not fear.
Though we often seek answers to such questions, it is sometimes more fruitful to approach the mysterious aspects of Christ’s life not as a problem solver, but in wonder and awe—acknowledging the mystery as something glorious that will never be solved, only entered into with admiration and love. Let us consider these three mysteries of the Transfiguration through that lens.
First, consider the great blessing these three apostles received in spending this sacred time with Jesus. They were given a glimpse of His divine glory that undoubtedly strengthened their faith for what lay ahead. Rather than focus on why others were not present, we are invited to stand in awe of the grace shown to them and to recognize that we, too, are invited through faith, contemplation, and the Sacraments to ascend the mountain of prayer and behold the Lord’s glory in hidden ways God ordains.
Second, rather than trying to figure out why Moses and Elijah were present, consider the Transfiguration from their perspective. They were privileged to speak to the Son of God face-to-face. Both had encountered God on Mount Sinai (also known as Horeb), and now, once again, they found themselves on a mountain, summoned by God, in the Person of the Incarnate Son of God, to behold the fulfillment of all they had proclaimed. It must have been an unspeakable joy to witness firsthand the glory of the One whom they had foreshadowed.
Finally, consider the holy fear that overtook the apostles at the sound of the Father’s voice. Though fear may seem contrary to joy, this was not fear of punishment but of overwhelming awe before the mystery and holiness of God. It was the fear that arises when one realizes he is standing in the presence of the Eternal. And when Jesus touched them and said, “Rise, and do not be afraid,” He was not dismissing that awe but transforming it into a confident love. The mystery remained, but now it was a mystery embraced.
When you read Scripture, do you approach it more as a problem solver or as a contemplative? While both approaches have their place, the contemplative always draws us more deeply into communion with God. Why? Because God is the greatest Mystery of all. He cannot be reduced to concepts or fully grasped by reason alone. We will never “figure out” God; we can only come to know and love Him as He chooses to reveal Himself.
Reflect today on how you approach divine mysteries. Receive them not merely with your intellect but with your heart. Savor what He gives, treasure the glimpses of His glory, and remain in humble awe before the mystery. For in reverent contemplation, we are not solving God, we are being drawn into His divine life.
My Transfigured Lord, I stand in awe before You—before Your majesty, Your glory, and the radiant splendor of Your divine presence. I rejoice in the great Mystery of who You are. Grant me the gifts of wisdom, knowledge, and understanding, so that I may enter more deeply into all the mysteries of faith. But above all, fill my soul with wonder and awe, so that I may never cease to marvel at You, now and for all eternity. Jesus, I trust in You.
Image: The Transfiguration of the Lord, by Dominicus Nollet
Source: Free RSS feed from catholic-daily-reflections.com — Copyright © 2026 My Catholic Life! Inc. All rights reserved. This content is provided solely for personal, non-commercial use. Redistribution, republication, or commercial use — including use within apps with advertising — is strictly prohibited without written permission.
Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time - The Gift of Counsel, Given and Received08/04/2026 | 8 mins.Read Online
The Gift of Counsel, Given and Received
At that time Jesus withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon. And behold, a Canaanite woman of that district came and called out, “Have pity on me, Lord, Son of David! My daughter is tormented by a demon.” But he did not say a word in answer to her. His disciples came and asked him, “Send her away, for she keeps calling out after us.” Matthew 15:21–23
At first glance, this interaction is surprising. Yet Jesus is performing an act of love toward the Canaanite woman, while at the same time offering an important lesson to His disciples. This act of love and instruction is conveyed through the divine pedagogy—the way God, as a wise and loving Teacher, draws out deeper truths through patient instruction and testing. Jesus leads the woman through a threefold test, each one revealing the increasing depth of her faith.
First Test: The first test comes through Jesus’ silence. The woman cries out from the depths of her heart, “Have pity on me, Lord, Son of David! My daughter is tormented by a demon.” The disciples likely watched closely to see how Jesus would respond. When He did not answer, they misinterpreted His silence as indifference or irritation, saying, “Send her away, for she keeps calling out after us.” Yet the woman does not turn away. She endures His silence, waiting patiently for Him to respond. This shows the first fruit of her faith—perseverance in the face of apparent rejection.
Second Test: Jesus’ next words seem to be a limitation of His mission: “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” As a Canaanite from Tyre and Sidon, the woman is, by all appearances, outside the covenant people of Israel. Yet she does not let this discourage her. Instead, she draws even nearer, does Him homage, and pleads all the more: “Lord, help me.” Her faith perseveres, deepening with greater humility and trust.
Third Test: Finally, Jesus presents the most difficult challenge: “It is not right to take the food of the children and throw it to the dogs.” His harsh words are a further invitation to the woman to reveal her heart. Instead of taking offense or walking away, she accepts the image and turns it into a profession of faith and humility: “Please, Lord, for even the dogs eat the scraps that fall from the table of their masters.” With this, she reveals a beautiful trust in God’s mercy, recognizing that even the smallest grace from Him is enough. This is precisely what Jesus was drawing out of her—a faith that is humble, bold, persistent, and filled with trust. At that moment, Jesus honors the depth of her faith and boldly proclaims it for the disciples to hear: “O woman, great is your faith! Let it be done for you as you wish.” And her daughter was healed instantly.
In this sacred encounter, Jesus reveals the Gift of Counsel in action. This divine gift of the Holy Spirit, perfectly possessed and manifested by Jesus, enables the woman to respond wisely to the mysterious ways of God, especially when those ways are hidden or difficult to understand. The Canaanite woman, moved by divine grace and guided by the wise and loving pedagogy of Jesus, navigates the trials He presents with perseverance, humility, and unwavering trust, ultimately receiving the fullness of God’s mercy. Jesus knew exactly what He was doing. He saw the depth of her heart and, through this gift, skillfully drew that faith to the surface for her own good, for her daughter’s healing, and for the instruction of His disciples. We, too, are called to follow His example, allowing the Holy Spirit to guide us and others through the trials of life with patient and discerning love.
Reflect today on this sacred interaction and ask the Holy Spirit to deepen the Gift of Counsel within you, so that you may always recognize God’s hand at work in moments of silence, testing, or delay, and respond with faith, humility, and perseverance. Seek this gift not only for yourself, but also so that God may use you as an instrument of His loving guidance, leading others closer to Him in ways that only He, in His divine wisdom, can orchestrate.
Lord of Perfect Counsel, You teach us in many ways, always guiding us closer to Yourself. Open my heart to Your divine pedagogy, and teach me to persevere through every trial You permit, so that my faith and trust in You may grow ever deeper. Bestow upon me the Gift of Counsel, so that I may respond wisely to Your promptings and help lead others to Your loving Heart. Use me as Your instrument to draw souls to the truth, in ways that only You can design. Jesus, I trust in You.
Image: Exorcism of the Syrophoenician Woman's Daughter, by Carl and Franz Jobst
Source: Free RSS feed from catholic-daily-reflections.com — Copyright © 2026 My Catholic Life! Inc. All rights reserved. This content is provided solely for personal, non-commercial use. Redistribution, republication, or commercial use — including use within apps with advertising — is strictly prohibited without written permission.
Tuesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time (Year A) - Reviving Religious Habits08/03/2026 | 7 mins.Read Online
Reviving Religious Habits
He summoned the crowd and said to them, “Hear and understand. It is not what enters one’s mouth that defiles that person; but what comes out of the mouth is what defiles one.” Then his disciples approached and said to him, “Do you know that the Pharisees took offense when they heard what you said?” Matthew 15:10–12
Jesus’ words would have stunned His Jewish listeners because He challenged deeply rooted religious beliefs about purity and impurity. He was not denying the value of external practices when they are rightly understood and ordered. Rather, He was reorienting the discussion toward the interior life—toward the heart, the true source of either moral purity or corruption.
This teaching came in response to a question posed by the Pharisees and scribes: “Why do your disciples break the tradition of the elders? They do not wash their hands when they eat a meal” (Matthew 15:2). The “tradition of the elders” referred to a body of oral interpretations and applications of the Mosaic Law, developed over generations. Though intended to safeguard the Law, these traditions had, over time, begun to obscure the heart of God’s commandments by placing excessive emphasis on external observances.
Jesus responds by shifting the focus to the interior life. What defiles a person, He says, is not the ritual neglect of external customs but the disordered desires, thoughts, and words that proceed from a corrupted heart. Sin is rooted in erroneous thinking and interior disorder, not in ritual nonconformity.
Notably, though the disciples expressed concern that Jesus had offended the Pharisees, He remained unmoved. He says of them, “They are blind guides” (Matthew 15:14). Their leadership was detached from the heart of divine truth and the Father’s will. Anything not planted by His heavenly Father will be uprooted. Traditions and practices that are not grounded in God’s will cannot endure.
In this case, the tradition in question—ritually washing hands before meals—was neither good nor evil in itself. Cleanliness, of course, can be a good habit. However, when a symbolic act is treated as if it possesses power to bestow grace or confer purity, apart from one’s interior disposition, it becomes a stumbling block. The external act, separated from inner faith and intention, undermines its original purpose.
Though the specific customs of first-century Judaism may no longer be practiced, the same principle applies today. Consider, for example, the practice of saying grace before meals. This is a beautiful and commendable habit—but only when it is truly a prayer. Reciting words without thought, attention, or gratitude does not glorify God. Nor does it bring about the blessing we seek. Prayer must always come from a sincere and devout heart.
What do you cling to the most—customs, traditions, and habits, or the very heart of God’s will? Often, faithfully following God requires that we evaluate, reorder, and strengthen certain habitual practices—even good ones.
This especially applies to religious habits: making the Sign of the Cross, praying the Hail Mary or the Our Father, donating to charity, or even attending Sunday Mass. These actions have great spiritual value, but only when united with intentional faith and love. The Mass is indeed the source and summit of our faith, but if we are only externally present while interiorly disengaged from the sacred Mystery before us, we will not receive the fruits of grace that God desires to bestow.
Reflect today on the religious habits you practice. Are they merely external customs, or do they express a living faith? Seek to reintegrate heart and habit, so that every prayer, every gesture, every act of charity, and every act of worship flows from a soul sincerely united to the will of God.
Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, everything You did flowed from the perfection of love that flooded Your Heart. You did not act out of mere custom or habit, but intentionally and sincerely, doing each act with love that glorified Your Heavenly Father. Please make my heart like Yours, so that all that I do bears fruit and gives You eternal glory. Jesus, I trust in You.
Image via Adobe Stock
Source: Free RSS feed from catholic-daily-reflections.com — Copyright © 2026 My Catholic Life! Inc. All rights reserved. This content is provided solely for personal, non-commercial use. Redistribution, republication, or commercial use — including use within apps with advertising — is strictly prohibited without written permission.
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The Storms of Life
Jesus made the disciples get into the boat and precede him to the other side, while he dismissed the crowds. After doing so, he went up on the mountain by himself to pray. When it was evening he was there alone. Meanwhile the boat, already a few miles offshore, was being tossed about by the waves, for the wind was against it. During the fourth watch of the night, he came toward them, walking on the sea. Matthew 14:22–25
Only God, in His perfect Wisdom, could convey profound spiritual meaning through Jesus’ human actions. Though His miracles reveal His divinity and His teachings articulate divine mysteries, so does every subtle movement He makes—each one working together to prophetically depict the full Gospel. The Church, from her earliest centuries, has come to recognize and contemplate these deeper layers through what is known as the allegorical and spiritual sense of Scripture.
On the surface, today’s Gospel reveals Jesus’ divinity simply through His walking on the water. Yet beneath the surface, other mysteries are unveiled. The mountain, the solitude, the prayer, the storm, the boat, the fear, and Jesus’ words all communicate something of Christ’s saving mission and of our journey through life with Him.
Jesus goes up the mountain alone to pray. In Scripture, mountains are places of divine encounter—Moses and Elijah encountered God on Mount Sinai, and Jesus was transfigured before the disciples on Mount Tabor. In today’s Gospel, the mountain signifies Jesus’ communion and heavenly intercession with the Father. He ascends alone, leaving the disciples behind, just as He would ascend to the Father after the Resurrection—remaining with us spiritually while we, the Church, continue our pilgrimage through the storms of this world.
While Jesus is in prayer, the disciples struggle in the boat, tossed by waves, with the wind against them. The boat represents the Church amid the turmoil of the world. The waves symbolize trials, temptations, and fears that rise without warning. And though Jesus seems physically distant, He is never inattentive. In fact, it is precisely in the hour of greatest distress that He draws near.
Jesus comes to them in the fourth watch of the night—the final and darkest stretch before dawn. This is the hour of the soul’s deepest desolation, when one feels most abandoned, most vulnerable, most helpless. Yet it is also the very moment when divine help arrives. Jesus walks toward them on the sea, using the very waves that threatened to destroy them as the path of His approach. The storm does not hinder Him; He walks above it, showing His authority over chaos and His power to transform even the fiercest trials into a means of His presence.
But the disciples do not recognize Him. They cry out in fear, thinking He is a ghost. This reveals a spiritual truth: In our moments of fear and confusion, we can misperceive even the presence of Christ. When our hearts are unsettled and our faith is shaken, we may not see clearly the One who comes to save us.
Then Jesus speaks words that echo through every age: “Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid.” In Greek, the phrase “it is I”—egō eimi—is the divine Name revealed to Moses: “I AM.” This is not only reassurance, it is a revelation of Jesus’ divine identity. With this declaration, Jesus does more than calm the sea—He calms the soul, inviting the disciples to place their trust not only in what He does, but in who He is.
Reflect today on any storm in your life in which you feel God is absent and the waves are overwhelming. Imagine Jesus walking toward you on those very waves. Though His presence may not be immediately clear, look with eyes of faith and listen for His voice: “Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid.” Welcome Him in, and trust that His grace is sufficient for every trial and tribulation God permits you to endure.
Most miraculous Lord, You speak to me day and night—through the Scriptures, inspirations, signs, and sacred symbols. Yet too often I fail to perceive Your presence, especially amid the storms of life. Open my eyes to recognize You, even when You come in unexpected ways. Help me to welcome You into the boat of my soul with faith and joy, so that You may bring order to the chaos I endure and fill me with Your abiding peace. Jesus, I trust in You.
Image: Walking on Water, by Ivan Aivazovsky
Source: Free RSS feed from catholic-daily-reflections.com — Copyright © 2026 My Catholic Life! Inc. All rights reserved. This content is provided solely for personal, non-commercial use. Redistribution, republication, or commercial use — including use within apps with advertising — is strictly prohibited without written permission.
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About Catholic Daily Reflections
My Catholic Life! presents the beauty and splendor of our Catholic faith in a down to earth and practical way. These daily audio reflections come from the "Catholic Daily Reflections Series" which is available in online format from our website. They are also available in e eBook or paperback format. May these reflections assist you on your journey of personal conversion!Podcast website
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