Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThinking in Public with Albert Mohler
Listen to Thinking in Public with Albert Mohler in the App
Listen to Thinking in Public with Albert Mohler in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Thinking in Public with Albert Mohler

Podcast Thinking in Public with Albert Mohler
R. Albert Mohler, Jr.
Thinking in Public is a forum for extended intelligent conversation about important theological and cultural issues with the people who are shaping them.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

5 of 195
  • The Sin of Empathy — A Conversation with Joe Rigney
    This is Thinking in Public, a program dedicated to intelligent conversation about frontline theological and cultural issues with the people who are shaping them.In this edition of the popular podcast series “Thinking in Public,” Albert Mohler speaks with Dr. Joe Rigney, Fellow of Theology at New Saint Andrews College and former president of Bethlehem College and Seminary. They discuss Dr. Rigney’s new book, “The Sin of Empathy: Compassion and Its Counterfeits.”If you enjoyed this episode of Thinking in Public, you can find many more of these conversations here.You can purchase “The Sin of Empathy: Compassion and Its Counterfeits” here.Sign up to receive every new Thinking in Public release in your inbox.Follow Dr. Mohler:X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTubeFor more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.
    --------  
    1:05:16
  • Woodrow Wilson Reconsidered — A Conversation with Christopher Cox
    This is Thinking in Public, a program dedicated to intelligent conversation about frontline theological and cultural issues with the people who are shaping them.In this edition of the popular podcast series “Thinking in Public,” Albert Mohler speaks with former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senior Scholar in Residence at the University of California, Irvine, Christopher Cox. They discuss his latest book, “The Light Withdrawn: Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn.”If you enjoyed this episode of Thinking in Public, you can find many more of these conversations here.You can purchase “Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn” here.Sign up to receive every new Thinking in Public release in your inbox.Follow Dr. Mohler:X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTubeFor more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.
    --------  
    1:00:36
  • Luther, Calvin, and Economics — A Conversation with Professor Benjamin M. Friedman
    This is Thinking in Public, a program dedicated to intelligent conversation about frontline theological and cultural issues with the people who are shaping them.In this edition of the popular podcast series “Thinking in Public,” Albert Mohler speaks with the William Joseph Maier Professor of Political Economy and former chairman of the Department of Economics at Harvard University, Benjamin M. Friedman. They discuss his latest book, “Religious Influences on Economic Thinking.”If you enjoyed this episode of Thinking in Public, you can find many more of these conversations here.You can purchase “Religious Influences on Economic Thinking” here.Sign up to receive every new Thinking in Public release in your inbox.Follow Dr. Mohler:X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTubeFor more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.
    --------  
    55:17
  • The Sexual Revolution and the Radical Redefinition of Feminism — A Conversation with Mary Harrington
    This is Thinking in Public, a program dedicated to intelligent conversation about frontline theological and cultural issues with the people who are shaping them.In this edition of the popular podcast series “Thinking in Public,” Albert Mohler speaks with editor for the online editorial UnHerd, Mary Harrington. They discuss her latest book, “Feminism Against Progress.”If you enjoyed this episode of Thinking in Public, you can find many more of these conversations here.You can purchase “Feminism Against Progress” here.Sign up to receive every new Thinking in Public release in your inbox.Follow Dr. Mohler:X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTubeFor more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.
    --------  
    39:47
  • Contentious Culture Wars in a Polarized Political Age: A Conversation with Sociologist James Davison Hunter
    This is Thinking in Public, a program dedicated to intelligent conversation about frontline theological and cultural issues with the people who are shaping them.In this edition of the popular podcast series “Thinking in Public,” Albert Mohler speaks with LaBrosse-Levinson Distinguished Professor of Religion, Culture and Social Theory and the Executive Director of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia, James Davison Hunter. They discuss his latest book, “Democracy and Solidarity: On the Cultural Roots of America’s Political Crisis.”If you enjoyed this episode of Thinking in Public, you can find many more of these conversations here.You can purchase “Democracy and Solidarity” here. Sign up to receive every new Thinking in Public release in your inbox.Follow Dr. Mohler:X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTubeFor more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.
    --------  
    1:05:30

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Thinking in Public with Albert Mohler

Thinking in Public is a forum for extended intelligent conversation about important theological and cultural issues with the people who are shaping them.
Podcast website

Listen to Thinking in Public with Albert Mohler, The Rosary in a Year (with Fr. Mark-Mary Ames) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Thinking in Public with Albert Mohler: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/20/2025 - 10:57:56 PM