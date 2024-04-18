Thinking in Public with Albert Mohler

The Sin of Empathy — A Conversation with Joe Rigney
This is Thinking in Public, a program dedicated to intelligent conversation about frontline theological and cultural issues with the people who are shaping them. In this edition of the popular podcast series "Thinking in Public," Albert Mohler speaks with Dr. Joe Rigney, Fellow of Theology at New Saint Andrews College and former president of Bethlehem College and Seminary. They discuss Dr. Rigney's new book, "The Sin of Empathy: Compassion and Its Counterfeits."
Woodrow Wilson Reconsidered — A Conversation with Christopher Cox
In this edition of the popular podcast series "Thinking in Public," Albert Mohler speaks with former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senior Scholar in Residence at the University of California, Irvine, Christopher Cox. They discuss his latest book, "The Light Withdrawn: Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn."
Luther, Calvin, and Economics — A Conversation with Professor Benjamin M. Friedman
In this edition of the popular podcast series "Thinking in Public," Albert Mohler speaks with the William Joseph Maier Professor of Political Economy and former chairman of the Department of Economics at Harvard University, Benjamin M. Friedman. They discuss his latest book, "Religious Influences on Economic Thinking."
The Sexual Revolution and the Radical Redefinition of Feminism — A Conversation with Mary Harrington
In this edition of the popular podcast series "Thinking in Public," Albert Mohler speaks with editor for the online editorial UnHerd, Mary Harrington. They discuss her latest book, "Feminism Against Progress."
Contentious Culture Wars in a Polarized Political Age: A Conversation with Sociologist James Davison Hunter
In this edition of the popular podcast series "Thinking in Public," Albert Mohler speaks with LaBrosse-Levinson Distinguished Professor of Religion, Culture and Social Theory and the Executive Director of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia, James Davison Hunter. They discuss his latest book, "Democracy and Solidarity: On the Cultural Roots of America's Political Crisis."