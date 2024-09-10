Christine Caine's Life & Leadership Podcast with Propel Women

Powered by RND
Christine Caine's Propel Women Life & Leadership Podcast shares faith-fueled stories from lea...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • EP 52 with Priscilla Shirer: How to Give God Your All, Without Holding Back
    Lead with purpose with a degree from Trevecca. Find out more here. In this episode, Christine Caine and Priscilla Shirer offer a wealth of wisdom about surrendering our lives fully to the plan and purposes of God, no matter the call or the cost. We often find ourselves wondering if we are hearing from God correctly, if we are overthinking, and what might happen if we “get it wrong.” In today’s conversation, Christine and Priscilla bring practical methods for checking-in with God and moving forward with confidence. SHOW NOTES: Daily Surrender Jesus says, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me” (Luke 9:23). Priscilla remarks that to take up our cross “means something has to die. We have to be willing to loosen our grip on the things that we hold dear for the sake of making sure that nothing and no one is in first place over him.” An Anchored Soul Christine asks how we can know if something has taken first place in our lives. Priscilla gives us three practical indicators: 1. Our time. If we aren’t spending time with the Lord it’s because he’s not a priority, not because we don’t have time. 2. Our treasures. Are we giving to the Lord and his work? 3. Our significance. What have I tied myself to and how can I ask the Lord to help me recalibrate? A Mother’s Prayer For mothers, surrendering their children can be hard. Priscilla reminds us that we don’t have control over older children, but we can pray the Holy Spirit speaks to them, works in them, protects them, and transforms their hearts in ways only God can. Prayer calls down heaven’s power onto our earthly circumstances, reaping a mighty harvest from the petitions sown. Follow Priscilla @PriscillaShirer and check out her new movie, The Forge. Her newest book, I Surrender All, is available wherever books are sold. Follow Christine @ChristineCaine Get your FREE reflection guide for journaling prompts or use it as a discussion guide with your community at PropelWomen.org/Podcast. Subscribe now so you don’t miss an episode, and don’t forget to leave a review! See you next week on the Propel Women Life & Leadership Podcast. You can connect with us further at PropelWomen.org or on Instagram, Facebook, X, and Threads @PropelWomen. We can’t wait to hang out with you in your car, during your workout, or wherever you listen to podcasts! — Propel Women is an initiative of Equip & Empower Ministries founded by Christine Caine. We EMPOWER women with biblical wisdom and encouragement, EQUIP women with practical training and education, and MOBILIZE women by providing hands-on leadership opportunities. No matter where a woman has influence – in an office, in her community, at home with her family, or in ministry – Propel is driven by a calling to equip and mobilize women to become effective co-laborers with Christ and make a difference within their unique spheres of influence.
    --------  
    35:03
  • EP 51 Q&A with Christine Caine: Information, Knowledge, and Wisdom: There’s a Big Difference
    Lead with purpose with a degree from Trevecca. Find out more here. Listen in as Christine Caine discusses the difference between information, knowledge, and wisdom. She reminds us that the “fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge” (Proverbs 1:7) and challenges us to ask God for the wisdom (James 1:5) needed to live a godly life. If you find yourself overwhelmed by the amount of information at our fingertips and have a hunger to hear from God, listen in and find tips and encouragement to pursue Jesus today. SHOW NOTES: Wisdom Deficiency Our world is saturated with information, necessitating the priority of seeking God’s wisdom above all else–because wisdom provides the insight needed to apply knowledge properly. Heart of Wisdom Given the opportunity to ask God for anything, Solomon petitioned for a “discerning heart to govern” Israel (1 Kings 3:9). God answered his request because wise actions flow from a wise heart (Proverbs 4:23). Ask for Wisdom How many times do we go to Google before we go to God? We have questions or need insight, and instead of seeking the Lord, we search the internet. We are wise to remember that supernatural knowledge supersedes earthly insight—but we have to ask God (James 1:5)! Follow Mattie @Mattie.Meese Follow Christine @ChristineCaine Get your FREE reflection guide for journaling prompts or use it as a discussion guide with your community at PropelWomen.org/Podcast. Subscribe now so you don’t miss an episode, and don’t forget to leave a review! See you next week on the Propel Women Life & Leadership Podcast. You can connect with us further at PropelWomen.org or on Instagram, Facebook, X, and Threads @PropelWomen. We can’t wait to hang out with you in your car, during your workout, or wherever you listen to podcasts! — Propel Women is an initiative of Equip & Empower Ministries founded by Christine Caine. We EMPOWER women with biblical wisdom and encouragement, EQUIP women with practical training and education, and MOBILIZE women by providing hands-on leadership opportunities. No matter where a woman has influence – in an office, in her community, at home with her family, or in ministry – Propel is driven by a calling to equip and mobilize women to become effective co-laborers with Christ and make a difference within their unique spheres of influence.
    --------  
    16:01
  • EP 50 Q&A with Christine Caine: Does Having Friends Matter? Spoiler Alert: Yes.
    Lead with purpose with a degree from Trevecca. Find out more here. When work, family, ministry, and extracurriculars start to pack your schedule, it’s easy to let friendships fade. In this episode, Christine Caine gets open and honest about the importance of maintaining friendships in every season, no matter how demanding schedules become. She will encourage you to make time for friends, be a good friend, and know when to let go of unhealthy relationships. You don’t want to miss this Q&A! SHOW NOTES: Be Friendly Scripture teaches that if we want friends we must be friendly (Proverbs 18:24). Nick and Christine live by this verse as friendly, godly people who exemplify the importance of prioritizing friendship in every season of life. Intentionally Invest in Others Just like we can’t talk to the Lord once a week and have a healthy, vibrant spiritual life—talking to friends at our convenience won’t cultivate strong relationships. Christ-centered love is sacrificial, selflessly valuing others above yourself (Philippians 2:3). Cultivate a Close Circle Paul tells us to carry each other’s burdens (Galatians 6:2) because sometimes life is too much to shoulder alone. Christine encourages us to have a close circle of trustworthy, like-minded friends with whom we can confide. Follow Mattie @Mattie.Meese Follow Christine @ChristineCaine Get your FREE reflection guide for journaling prompts or use it as a discussion guide with your community at PropelWomen.org/Podcast. Subscribe now so you don’t miss an episode, and don’t forget to leave a review! See you next week on the Propel Women Life & Leadership Podcast. You can connect with us further at PropelWomen.org or on Instagram, Facebook, X, and Threads @PropelWomen. We can’t wait to hang out with you in your car, during your workout, or wherever you listen to podcasts! — Propel Women is an initiative of Equip & Empower Ministries founded by Christine Caine. We EMPOWER women with biblical wisdom and encouragement, EQUIP women with practical training and education, and MOBILIZE women by providing hands-on leadership opportunities. No matter where a woman has influence – in an office, in her community, at home with her family, or in ministry – Propel is driven by a calling to equip and mobilize women to become effective co-laborers with Christ and make a difference within their unique spheres of influence.
    --------  
    22:06
  • EP 49 Q&A with Christine Caine: How to Make Prayer Your First Response
    Lead with purpose with a degree from Trevecca. Find out more here. Today, on the podcast, we kick off a mini-series of Q&A with Christine Caine, hosted by Equip & Empower team member, Mattie Meese. In this episode, Christine Caine shares how prayer is the foundation of her life and ministry. Listen in to find encouragement today if you’ve ever wrestled with how to pray or struggled with unanswered prayers. SHOW NOTES: First Response For Christine and Nick, prayer has become a first response when navigating challenging situations in life, but it’s also their first response when things are going well. Prayer is not regulated only for times of crisis but also for times of praise. “Open Mouth. Pray” A Christian speaker from South Korea forever impacted Christine when she challenged an audience to not overcomplicate prayer. She said you simply need to open your mouth, then pray. Dependency Upon God Christine shares that she cannot provide the breakthroughs needed in her life and ministry. However, prayer invites God’s divine activity into our lives, expressing our utter dependence upon the Lord and our need for his intervention. Follow Mattie @Mattie.Meese Follow Christine @ChristineCaine Get your FREE reflection guide for journaling prompts or use it as a discussion guide with your community at PropelWomen.org/Podcast. Subscribe now so you don’t miss an episode, and don’t forget to leave a review! See you next week on the Propel Women Life & Leadership Podcast. You can connect with us further at PropelWomen.org or on Instagram, Facebook, X, and Threads @PropelWomen. We can’t wait to hang out with you in your car, during your workout, or wherever you listen to podcasts! — Propel Women is an initiative of Equip & Empower Ministries founded by Christine Caine. We EMPOWER women with biblical wisdom and encouragement, EQUIP women with practical training and education, and MOBILIZE women by providing hands-on leadership opportunities. No matter where a woman has influence – in an office, in her community, at home with her family, or in ministry – Propel is driven by a calling to equip and mobilize women to become effective co-laborers with Christ and make a difference within their unique spheres of influence.
    --------  
    21:19
  • EP 48 with Debra Fileta: Why Faith-Forward Counseling Matters
    Lead with purpose with a degree from Trevecca. Find out more here. Today on the podcast, Christine Caine interviews licensed professional counselor, Debra Fileta. The two discuss the importance of integrating faith and psychology, and the implications learning to do so can have on your life and leadership. If you have a dream in your heart but feel like you’re lacking the time and energy needed to execute the plan, Debra will encourage you, from her own experience, to give God the moments you do have and watch him work in inexplicable ways. SHOW NOTES: Shifting with Seasons Whether past trauma or learned behaviors from childhood, everyone has things they need to confront to be a healthy adult. As Debra says, “Sometimes the things that served us in one season sabotage us in another season.” Love Yourself Yes, Scripture teaches us to “deny ourselves,” but we are also called to “love your neighbor as you love yourself.” While it’s wrong to be obsessed with self, it’s also wrong not to love yourself and care for the body and soul God gave you. Invitation to Heal Past pain or trauma can resurface during busy seasons when we feel our capacity is maxed. Debra encourages us not to shrink back or give up but to lean into the pain so we can heal. Follow Debra @DebraFileta, and learn about her books, speaking engagements, and Christian counseling network at DebraFileta.com. Follow Christine @ChristineCaine Get your FREE reflection guide for journaling prompts or use it as a discussion guide with your community at PropelWomen.org/Podcast. Subscribe now so you don’t miss an episode, and don’t forget to leave a review! See you next week on the Propel Women Life & Leadership Podcast. You can connect with us further at PropelWomen.org or on Instagram, Facebook, X, and Threads @PropelWomen. We can’t wait to hang out with you in your car, during your workout, or wherever you listen to podcasts! — Propel Women is an initiative of Equip & Empower Ministries founded by Christine Caine. We EMPOWER women with biblical wisdom and encouragement, EQUIP women with practical training and education, and MOBILIZE women by providing hands-on leadership opportunities. No matter where a woman has influence – in an office, in her community, at home with her family, or in ministry – Propel is driven by a calling to equip and mobilize women to become effective co-laborers with Christ and make a difference within their unique spheres of influence.
    --------  
    36:51

About Christine Caine's Life & Leadership Podcast with Propel Women

Lead with purpose with a degree from Trevecca. Find out more here. Christine Caine's Propel Women Life & Leadership Podcast shares faith-fueled stories from leaders all over the globe to help you fulfill your God-given purpose. In each episode, Christine interviews friends from across the world to bring you big laughs along with life and leadership principles in theology, spiritual formation, and missional living. You’ll walk away with practical application to begin living into your purpose in the boardroom, the playroom, and everywhere in between. Download weekly reflection guides at propelwomen.org/podcast. Subscribe now so you don’t miss an episode, and don’t forget to leave a review! 
