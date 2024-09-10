Christine Caine's Life & Leadership Podcast with Propel Women

EP 52 with Priscilla Shirer: How to Give God Your All, Without Holding Back

In this episode, Christine Caine and Priscilla Shirer offer a wealth of wisdom about surrendering our lives fully to the plan and purposes of God, no matter the call or the cost. We often find ourselves wondering if we are hearing from God correctly, if we are overthinking, and what might happen if we "get it wrong." In today's conversation, Christine and Priscilla bring practical methods for checking-in with God and moving forward with confidence. SHOW NOTES: Daily Surrender Jesus says, "Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me" (Luke 9:23). Priscilla remarks that to take up our cross "means something has to die. We have to be willing to loosen our grip on the things that we hold dear for the sake of making sure that nothing and no one is in first place over him." An Anchored Soul Christine asks how we can know if something has taken first place in our lives. Priscilla gives us three practical indicators: 1. Our time. If we aren't spending time with the Lord it's because he's not a priority, not because we don't have time. 2. Our treasures. Are we giving to the Lord and his work? 3. Our significance. What have I tied myself to and how can I ask the Lord to help me recalibrate? A Mother's Prayer For mothers, surrendering their children can be hard. Priscilla reminds us that we don't have control over older children, but we can pray the Holy Spirit speaks to them, works in them, protects them, and transforms their hearts in ways only God can. Prayer calls down heaven's power onto our earthly circumstances, reaping a mighty harvest from the petitions sown. Follow Priscilla @PriscillaShirer and check out her new movie, The Forge. Her newest book, I Surrender All, is available wherever books are sold.