Skye Jethani on Miracles, the Prosperity Gospel, and Re-Enchanting the World

Welcome to The Culture Translator podcast. Today, we are posting an interview with Skye Jethani. An award-winning author, speaker, and co-host of the Holy Post Podcast, Skye has written more than a dozen books, and also served as an editor and executive at Christianity Today for more than a decade. Raised in a religiously and ethnically diverse family, his curiosity about faith led him to study comparative religion before entering seminary and pastoral ministry. We’ll be talking today primarily about his series on miracles and wonders, published originally on his With God Daily platform, which provides daily devotionals for people who hate daily devotionals. For more parenting resources, go to axis.org