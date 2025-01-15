Welcome to The Culture Translator podcast. Today, we are posting an interview with Laila Mickelwait. Laila is the Co-Founder and CEO of the Justice Defense Fund, the Founder and leader of the Traffickinghub movement supported by millions around the world, and the national bestselling author of Takedown: Inside the Fight to Shut Down Pornhub for Child Abuse, Rape, and Sex Trafficking. She has been researching and combating the injustice of sex trafficking since 2006 and is a leading expert in the field. For more parenting resources, go to axis.org
42:09
Roundtable: The Games Are Afoot
Young men are converting to Orthodoxy, Squid Game returns, and the Beast Games are… beastly. Welcome to the Roundtable. Slang of the Week: 0:51 1. The Harder Road: 9:43 2. Squid Game Season 31:19 3. Feed the Beast: 43:20
1:02:51
The Games Are Afoot
Welcome to The Culture Translator Audio Version. This week Young men are converting to Orthodoxy, Squid Game returns, and the Beast Games are… beastly.
6:08
Skye Jethani on Miracles, the Prosperity Gospel, and Re-Enchanting the World
Welcome to The Culture Translator podcast. Today, we are posting an interview with Skye Jethani. An award-winning author, speaker, and co-host of the Holy Post Podcast, Skye has written more than a dozen books, and also served as an editor and executive at Christianity Today for more than a decade. Raised in a religiously and ethnically diverse family, his curiosity about faith led him to study comparative religion before entering seminary and pastoral ministry. We'll be talking today primarily about his series on miracles and wonders, published originally on his With God Daily platform, which provides daily devotionals for people who hate daily devotionals.
43:44
5 Conversation Starters for 2025
As you step into 2025 and start thinking about your goals for your family and how to build deeper connections with your teens—connections that ultimately draw them closer to Jesus— we've put together some conversation starters you can use to jump-start moments of depth and honesty.