Should I Foster or Adopt?

In this heartfelt episode of the All Pro Dad Podcast, host Ted Lowe is joined by Graham Barber and Mark Merrill to explore the transformative journey of fostering and adoption. Drawing from their personal experiences, the trio dives into the challenges, rewards, and emotional complexities of welcoming children in need into their homes.Ted, Graham, and Mark share compelling stories, valuable insights, and practical advice for dads considering fostering or adoption. They highlight the importance of creating stable, loving environments for children, addressing challenges like trust issues, behavioral struggles, and the impact on family dynamics. This episode offers inspiration and guidance for parents navigating the foster and adoption process or supporting those who do. Important Episode Timestamps:(00:00) Welcome to the All Pro Dad Podcast(00:39) Introducing the Topic: Fostering and Adoption(01:26) Graham's Fostering Journey(02:47) Mark's Adoption Story(07:35) Ted's Adoption Experience(08:54) Challenges in Fostering and Adoption(15:44) Overcoming Trust Issues(17:49) Language and Identity in Foster Care(19:54) Unexpected Joys of Foster Care(21:41) Lessons Learned from Adoption(23:53) Parenting Challenges and Creative Solutions(27:12) Balancing Marriage and Parenting(29:50) Rapid Fire: Pause or Move Forward?(32:48) Supporting Foster and Adoptive Families(34:03) The Hope of Adoption and FosteringAPD Pro Move:“ Pro Move of the Week, which we give you every week is to ask yourself, what is one thing you'd be willing to give up to change a life forever?.”Sponsor:The All Pro Dad Podcast is proudly brought to you by Family First, a nonprofit dedicated to equipping parents with resources to strengthen their families. You can learn more at FamilyFirst.net.Connect with Us:Connect with Graham BarberConnect with Mark MerrillConnect with Ted LoweLearn more on our Fostering & Adoption ArchivesQuestions to ConnectThe No More FoundationDon’t forget to leave us a review on your favorite podcast app!We love feedback, but can't reply without your email address. Message us your thoughts and contact info!EXTRAS: Follow us: Instagram | Facebook | X (Twitter)Join 200,000+ other dads by subscribing to the All Pro Dad Play of the Day. Get daily fatherhood ideas, insight, and inspiration straight to your inbox.This episode's blog can also be viewed here on AllProDad.com. Like the All Pro Dad gear and mugs? Get your own in the All Pro Dad store.Get great content for moms at iMOM.com