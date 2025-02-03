Many problems kids deal with today didn't exist in their parent's generation. It can be scary for both, but we must navigate them together.In this episode of the All Pro Dad Podcast, host Ted Lowe and co-host Bobby Lewis explore the modern challenges kids face that were less common in previous generations. They discuss cyberbullying, screen addiction, information overload, identity crises, and the impact of a stationary lifestyle.Important Episode Timestamps:● (00:00) Introduction and Host Welcome● (00:38) Meet Bobby Lewis● (01:06) Question of the Week: Modern Challenges for Kids● (02:20) The Online World and Cyberbullying● (07:32) Screen Addiction: A Growing Concern● (12:24) Information Overload: Too Much Data● (15:10) Identity Crisis: Who Am I?● (18:28) Lack of Exercise: The Stationary Lifestyle● (21:16) Pro Move of the Week and ConclusionAPD Pro Move:“Resist the urge to compare your childhood to your kids. Both of us have unique challenges. Don't ignore theirs because it's not yours.”Sponsor: The All Pro Dad Podcast is proudly brought to you by Family First, a nonprofit dedicated to equipping parents with resources to strengthen their families. Learn more at FamilyFirst.net.Related Episodes:Ep. 44 - How Is Your Phone Use Affecting Your Kid?Connect with Us:● Connect with Ted Lowe● Connect with Bobby Lewis● Subscribe to the All Pro Dad Podcast on Apple Podcasts● Watch the Full Episode on YouTubeDon’t forget to leave us a review on your favorite podcast app!We love feedback, but can't reply without your email address. Message us your thoughts and contact info!EXTRAS: Follow us: Instagram | Facebook | X (Twitter)Join 200,000+ other dads by subscribing to the All Pro Dad Play of the Day. Get daily fatherhood ideas, insight, and inspiration straight to your inbox.This episode's blog can also be viewed here on AllProDad.com. Like the All Pro Dad gear and mugs? Get your own in the All Pro Dad store.Get great content for moms at iMOM.com
--------
22:56
Tony Dungy: How Do I Help My Kid Handle the Unexpected?
Family First Founder & CEO Mark Merrill and legendary football coach Tony Dungy discuss how children are handling the unexpected things in their lives.In this episode of the All Pro Dad Podcast, host Ted Lowe is joined by Mark Merrill and Tony Dungy to discuss how dads can help their children handle life’s unexpected challenges. The conversation highlights the importance of resilience, maintaining a positive attitude, and using faith and prayer to navigate the surprises of life. Important Episode Timestamps:● (00:00) Introduction to All Pro Dad● (00:24) Meet the Guests: Mark Merrill and Tony Dungy● (00:56) The Origin of All Pro Dad● (04:18) Handling the Unexpected: Personal Stories● (16:04) Lessons from Our Fathers● (22:12) Pro Move of the Week● (23:13) Conclusion and Final ThoughtsAPD Pro Move:" When confronted with an unexpected moment, or a difficult situation, take the time to pause and think about your reaction. Think about what your reaction is going to say to your family and then respond."Sponsor: The All Pro Dad Podcast is proudly brought to you by Family First, a nonprofit dedicated to equipping parents with resources to strengthen their families. Learn more at FamilyFirst.net.Connect with Us:● Connect withTony Dungy● Connect withMark Merrill● Connect withTed Lowe● Subscribe to the All Pro Dad Podcast onApple Podcasts● Watch the Full Episode onYouTubeDon’t forget to leave us a review on your favorite podcast app! We love feedback, but can't reply without your email address. Message us your thoughts and contact info!EXTRAS: Follow us: Instagram | Facebook | X (Twitter)Join 200,000+ other dads by subscribing to the All Pro Dad Play of the Day. Get daily fatherhood ideas, insight, and inspiration straight to your inbox.This episode's blog can also be viewed here on AllProDad.com. Like the All Pro Dad gear and mugs? Get your own in the All Pro Dad store.Get great content for moms at iMOM.com
--------
24:25
How Do We Inspire Motivation In Our Kids?
In this episode of the All Pro Dad Podcast, host Ted Lowe and co-host Bobby Lewis dive into the challenges of motivating kids. They explore why children sometimes seem unmotivated, the role of self-confidence and stress, and how ADHD impacts motivation. The conversation offers practical strategies, including the 'Three M’s' approach: Mention, Motivate, and Model, to help dads inspire their kids effectively.Key topics include emphasizing effort over results, balancing rewards with expectations, and modeling the behaviors you want to see in your children. Packed with personal stories and actionable advice, this episode is a must-listen for dads looking to foster motivation and resilience in their kids.Important Episode Timestamps:(00:00) Introduction to the All Pro Dad Podcast(00:20) Meet the Co-Host: Bobby Lewis(00:47) Question of the Episode: Why Aren't Our Kids Motivated?(01:08) Understanding Kids' Motivation Issues(03:36) Exploring ADHD and Motivation(04:56) The Importance of Effort Over Results(06:05) Real-Life Examples and Strategies(14:35) The Three M’s: Mention, Motivate, Model(16:16) Conclusion and Pro Move of the EpisodeAPD Pro Move:" Try the three Ms this week with your child. Mention, Motivate, and Model, and see how that changes their effort."Sponsor:The All Pro Dad Podcast is proudly brought to you by Family First, a nonprofit dedicated to equipping parents with resources to strengthen their families. Learn more at FamilyFirst.net.Connect with Us:Connect with Ted LoweConnect with Bobby LewisWe love feedback, but can't reply without your email address. Message us your thoughts and contact info!EXTRAS: Follow us: Instagram | Facebook | X (Twitter)Join 200,000+ other dads by subscribing to the All Pro Dad Play of the Day. Get daily fatherhood ideas, insight, and inspiration straight to your inbox.This episode's blog can also be viewed here on AllProDad.com. Like the All Pro Dad gear and mugs? Get your own in the All Pro Dad store.Get great content for moms at iMOM.com
--------
17:59
Should I Foster or Adopt?
In this heartfelt episode of the All Pro Dad Podcast, host Ted Lowe is joined by Graham Barber and Mark Merrill to explore the transformative journey of fostering and adoption. Drawing from their personal experiences, the trio dives into the challenges, rewards, and emotional complexities of welcoming children in need into their homes.Ted, Graham, and Mark share compelling stories, valuable insights, and practical advice for dads considering fostering or adoption. They highlight the importance of creating stable, loving environments for children, addressing challenges like trust issues, behavioral struggles, and the impact on family dynamics. This episode offers inspiration and guidance for parents navigating the foster and adoption process or supporting those who do. Important Episode Timestamps:(00:00) Welcome to the All Pro Dad Podcast(00:39) Introducing the Topic: Fostering and Adoption(01:26) Graham's Fostering Journey(02:47) Mark's Adoption Story(07:35) Ted's Adoption Experience(08:54) Challenges in Fostering and Adoption(15:44) Overcoming Trust Issues(17:49) Language and Identity in Foster Care(19:54) Unexpected Joys of Foster Care(21:41) Lessons Learned from Adoption(23:53) Parenting Challenges and Creative Solutions(27:12) Balancing Marriage and Parenting(29:50) Rapid Fire: Pause or Move Forward?(32:48) Supporting Foster and Adoptive Families(34:03) The Hope of Adoption and FosteringAPD Pro Move:“ Pro Move of the Week, which we give you every week is to ask yourself, what is one thing you'd be willing to give up to change a life forever?.”Sponsor:The All Pro Dad Podcast is proudly brought to you by Family First, a nonprofit dedicated to equipping parents with resources to strengthen their families. You can learn more at FamilyFirst.net.Connect with Us:Connect with Graham BarberConnect with Mark MerrillConnect with Ted LoweLearn more on our Fostering & Adoption ArchivesQuestions to ConnectThe No More FoundationDon’t forget to leave us a review on your favorite podcast app!We love feedback, but can't reply without your email address. Message us your thoughts and contact info!EXTRAS: Follow us: Instagram | Facebook | X (Twitter)Join 200,000+ other dads by subscribing to the All Pro Dad Play of the Day. Get daily fatherhood ideas, insight, and inspiration straight to your inbox.This episode's blog can also be viewed here on AllProDad.com. Like the All Pro Dad gear and mugs? Get your own in the All Pro Dad store.Get great content for moms at iMOM.com
--------
22:53
Dale Alexander: What Should Dads Know About Managing Money? Part 2
In this episode of the All Pro Dad Podcast, host Ted Lowe and co-host Bobby Lewis are joined by Dale Alexander, a financial expert passionate about empowering dads to lead their families toward financial success. The conversation dives into financial mistakes, the joy of giving, and the power of compound interest.Key takeaways include understanding the difference between looking wealthy and being wealthy, the importance of teaching kids about money early, and actionable strategies for dads to avoid financial drift while building a secure financial future.Important Episode Timestamps:(00:00) Welcome to the All Pro Dad Podcast(00:36) Meet Bobby Lewis(01:00) Introducing Dale Alexander(02:01) Worst Purchases and Financial Regrets(03:10) Lessons from Our Fathers(04:31) The Importance of Teaching Kids About Money(05:40) Dale's Passion for Financial Education(07:21) The Reality of Financial Stress(10:50) The Illusion of Wealth(12:21) Financial Awareness and Drifting(14:15) Smart Money Management Tips(14:53) Understanding Stock Market Risks(16:13) Getting Started with Mutual Funds(19:38) The Power of Compound Interest(22:22) The Joy of Giving(26:15) Teaching Kids About Money(28:44) Final Thoughts and ResourcesAPD Pro Move:"Start modeling good financial behavior today by sitting down and setting a financial goal so you don't get set adrift."Sponsor:The All Pro Dad Podcast is proudly brought to you by Family First, a nonprofit dedicated to equipping parents with resources to strengthen their families. Learn more at FamilyFirst.net.Connect with Us:Connect with Dale AlexanderConnect with Ted LoweConnect with Bobby LewisDon’t forget to leave us a review on your favorite podcast app!We love feedback, but can't reply without your email address. Message us your thoughts and contact info!EXTRAS: Follow us: Instagram | Facebook | X (Twitter)Join 200,000+ other dads by subscribing to the All Pro Dad Play of the Day. Get daily fatherhood ideas, insight, and inspiration straight to your inbox.This episode's blog can also be viewed here on AllProDad.com. Like the All Pro Dad gear and mugs? Get your own in the All Pro Dad store.Get great content for moms at iMOM.com
On average, men switch jobs every four years, but one role guys will never outgrow, is dad. It’s a serious responsibility that lasts a lifetime and comes with highs, lows, and a ton of questions. It’s okay not to have all the answers… but the most committed dads are always chasing them. The All Pro Dad podcast helps men navigate their toughest parenting problems. Experienced dads discuss what has worked for them, tackle scary topics, and learn to love their kids well. We do it all with a combination of humor and humility. If you have more questions than answers, this is the place to be. Today’s the perfect day to become an All Pro Dad.