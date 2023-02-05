Parenting is friggin' hard and messy, but help is here. With videos and teaching enjoyed by many millions, Sean Donohue - the world famous Family Coach & vi... More
Sean Speaks 6: Labels! Don't Label Me! Don't Judge Me!
If you're looking for ways to build deeper connections with your children, join Sean Donohue on this powerful episode of "Sean Speaks." Learn how to use positive labels, the 5 love languages quiz, and practical techniques for diffusing anger and building connection with your kids. Don't miss this opportunity to become the best parent you can be.Sean discusses the power of labeling children in a positive way. He shows how you can identify their child's unique emotional needs and connect with them on a deeper level. Sean also shares practical tips for diffusing anger and building stronger connections with your kids. By avoiding negative labels and instead focusing on positive affirmations, parents can help their children grow and thrive.Through personal stories and expert advice, Sean explores the ways in which labels can impact a child's self-esteem and limit their potential. He challenges parents to rethink their assumptions about their children and approach them with an open mind and heart. By doing so, parents can create a supportive and loving environment that encourages growth and development.
5/3/2023
19:23
6 Babying Our Kids: Has Our Generation Gone To Far?...and What is Right?
In this episode, Sean Donohue dives into the topic of babying our kids and asks the question, "Has our generation gone too far?" With helicopter parenting on the rise and children being coddled more than ever before, Sean takes a closer look at the potential downsides of overprotective parenting and the impact it can have on children as they grow older.Sean explores the importance of striking a balance between nurturing and challenging our kids. He shares personal anecdotes from his own parenting journey, as well as practical tips for parents looking to find the right balance between nurturing and challenging their kids. Ultimately, Sean emphasizes the importance of trusting our kids' abilities to handle challenges and grow from them, and the role that parents can play in supporting their children's development into confident, independent adults.Tune in to this episode of The Sean Donohue Show to join the conversation on parenting and explore the question of whether our generation has gone too far in babying our kids, and what the right approach may be.
5/2/2023
1:02:56
Sean Speaks 6: How to Manage Your Anger So It Doesn't Manage You
In this episode of The Sean Donohue Show, we dive into the important topic of managing anger, especially for parents. Sean provides valuable insights and practical tips for parents who struggle with anger management and are looking for ways to better manage their emotions so that they don't negatively impact their relationships with their children.From identifying triggers to developing coping mechanisms, Sean shares his expertise and personal experiences to help parents navigate the difficult terrain of anger management. If you're a parent who has ever struggled with controlling your anger, this episode is a must-listen. Sean's guidance and advice can help you create a more positive and peaceful environment for yourself and your family. Tune in to learn how to manage anger so it doesn't anger you.
4/27/2023
23:15
Sean Speaks 5: 3 Keys to Thriving in Marriage and CoParenting
In the latest episode of "The Sean Donohue Show," Sean dives into the topic of marriage and co-parenting, offering three keys to thriving in these important relationships. Drawing from his personal experience and professional expertise, Sean provides valuable insights and practical tips for listeners looking to improve their relationships with their partners and co-parents. Sean covers a range of crucial topics that are sure to resonate with anyone looking to build stronger, healthier relationships. Whether you're a new parent or a seasoned pro, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in thriving in marriage and co-parenting. So tune in and join Sean as he shares his wisdom and experience on this important topic.
4/26/2023
19:24
5 - Thriving With These Friggin’ Screens, Friggin' Everywhere!
Strap in for another episode of The Sean Donohue Show, where we dive deep into the chaos and confusion of modern life. Today's topic? Thriving With These Friggin' Screens, Friggin' Everywhere!Now, we all know that screens are taking over our lives. From our phones to our laptops to our televisions, it seems like we can't escape them. But fear not, my friends, because on this episode, Sean is going to give you all the tips and tricks you need to thrive in this screen-filled world.Whether you're a new parent struggling with screen time battles or a seasoned pro looking for new tips and tricks, this episode is for you. So don't miss out, tune in now and let's get real about parenting in the digital age.
