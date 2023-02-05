6 Babying Our Kids: Has Our Generation Gone To Far?...and What is Right?

In this episode, Sean Donohue dives into the topic of babying our kids and asks the question, "Has our generation gone too far?" With helicopter parenting on the rise and children being coddled more than ever before, Sean takes a closer look at the potential downsides of overprotective parenting and the impact it can have on children as they grow older.Sean explores the importance of striking a balance between nurturing and challenging our kids. He shares personal anecdotes from his own parenting journey, as well as practical tips for parents looking to find the right balance between nurturing and challenging their kids. Ultimately, Sean emphasizes the importance of trusting our kids' abilities to handle challenges and grow from them, and the role that parents can play in supporting their children's development into confident, independent adults.Tune in to this episode of The Sean Donohue Show to join the conversation on parenting and explore the question of whether our generation has gone too far in babying our kids, and what the right approach may be.Sign up for FREE Parenting help here!Follow "The Family Coach" on Tik TokFollow Jordan Steel on InstagramFind MORE shows to inspire you to live a strong and courageous life on The Brave Podcast Network