Clear Intentions with Diane Boden
Clear Intentions with Diane Boden

Diane Boden
Education
Clear Intentions with Diane Boden
  • The Bible, Simplified | Zach Windahl (EP48)
    Note: I have listeners of all faith backgrounds that listen to the podcast. This episode is coming from a christian perspective so if that’s something that doesn’t fit what you’re looking for, check out the other episode that dropped this week or join me back here next Tuesday for a conversation that you don’t want to miss!Feeling lost when it comes to reading the Bible? You're not alone. In this encouraging conversation, Diane sits down with Zach Windahl, author of The Bible Simplified, to talk about moving from confusion to confidence in your faith. Zach shares his own journey of falling away from Christianity—and how rediscovering the Bible transformed everything. Together, they explore why Scripture can feel overwhelming, how to approach it as a love story instead of a rule book, and practical tips for building a consistent, meaningful reading habit. Perfect for new believers or anyone looking to reconnect with Scripture in a more accessible way.Links Discussed in This Episode |Connect with Zach:WebsiteInstagramFacebookPodcast: The Joycast with Margaret FeinburgBook: The Bible, Simplified: Learn the Story, Live the Story About Zach|Zach Windahl is an author and content creator focused on helping his audience grow in their faith. He is the founder and former CEO of The Brand Sunday, a company that creates tools and resources to hold your hand as you read through the Bible for yourself. Marrying his passion for entrepreneurship and making faith simple and attainable has landed Zach in a unique place in the Christian landscape, where he reaches hundreds of thousands of followers on social media every day. He wrote his latest book, “The Bible, Simplified” to help others be less overwhelmed by the Bible and more confident in their faith.Episode Sponsors |Clear Intentions would not be possible without the support of weekly sponsors. Choosing brands that I believe in is important to me. I only want to recommend brands that I believe may help you in your daily life. As always, never feel pressured into buying anything. Remember: if you don't need it, it's not a good deal!Enjoy the Podcast?Post a review and share it! If you enjoyed tuning into this podcast, then do not hesitate to write a review. You can also share this with your fellow mothers so that they can be inspired to think more and do with less. Order (or review) my book, Minimalist Moms: Living & Parenting With Simplicity.Questions |You can contact me through my website, find me on Instagram, Pinterest or like The Minimalist Moms Page on Facebook.Checkout the podcast storefront for recommendations from Diane.If you’ve been struggling with motivation to declutter or work through bad habits that keep you stuck, I’d love to help you achieve your goals! We’ll work together (locally or virtually) to discover what areas in your life are high priority to get you feeling less overwhelmed right away.  For more info on my processes, fees, and availability please contact!
  • From Numbing to Thriving: A Year of Radical Habit Change | Katie Day (EP47)
    Diane sits down with Katie Day to explore her powerful journey of radical habit transformation. A former theater kid and improv comedian, Katie opens up about how the COVID-19 pandemic became a turning point—pushing her to reevaluate not only her routines but her sense of identity and purpose. Katie shares what happened when she eliminated alcohol, sugar, social media, and negativity for a full year. Through that bold experiment, she discovered the transformative impact of intentional living, the brain’s capacity for change, and the freedom that comes from breaking away from habits that no longer serve us. Whether you're feeling stuck in your habits or simply curious about the art of personal reinvention, this episode offers practical tools and heartfelt encouragement for becoming who you’re truly meant to be.In this episode, you’ll hear:Katie’s year of eliminating alcohol, sugar, social media, and negativityThe science and strategy behind radical habit changeHow to use intention and experimentation to create meaningful shiftsHow to know when to abstain vs. moderateLinks Discussed in This Episode |The Four Tendencies Quiz (Gretchen Rubin)Connect with Katie:WebsiteInstagramHabit LabEpisode Sponsors |Clear Intentions would not be possible without the support of weekly sponsors. Choosing brands that I believe in is important to me. I only want to recommend brands that I believe may help you in your daily life. As always, never feel pressured into buying anything. Remember: if you don't need it, it's not a good deal!Enjoy the Podcast?Post a review and share it! If you enjoyed tuning into this podcast, then do not hesitate to write a review. You can also share this with your fellow mothers so that they can be inspired to think more and do with less. Order (or review) my book, Minimalist Moms: Living & Parenting With Simplicity.Questions |You can contact me through my website, find me on Instagram, Pinterest or like The Minimalist Moms Page on Facebook.Checkout the podcast storefront for recommendations from Diane.If you’ve been struggling with motivation to declutter or work through bad habits that keep you stuck, I’d love to help you achieve your goals! We’ll work together (locally or virtually) to discover what areas in your life are high priority to get you feeling less overwhelmed right away.  For more info on my processes, fees, and availability please contact!
  • Beyond Belief: Unpacking the Role of the Holy Spirit | Margaret Feinberg (EP46)
    Note: I have listeners of all faith backgrounds that listen to the podcast. This episode is coming from a christian perspective so if that’s something that doesn’t fit what you’re looking for, check out the other episode that dropped this week or join me back here next Tuesday for a conversation that you don’t want to miss!In this episode, Diane sits down with bestselling author Margaret Feinberg to explore her new book, The God You Need to Know: Experience the Holy Spirit’s Power and Presence Today. Known for her rich biblical insight and accessible storytelling, Margaret shares her personal journey of wrestling with questions about the Holy Spirit—questions shaped by a range of church experiences and years of spiritual curiosity. Together, they discuss the Spirit’s often-overlooked presence in the Old Testament, what it means to be filled with the Spirit today, and how to recognize the Spirit’s work in everyday life. From dreams to divine nudges, Margaret offers practical ways to build a more vibrant, Spirit-led faith. Whether you're new to the topic or seeking a deeper connection, this conversation invites you to rediscover the Holy Spirit not as a mystery of the past—but as a powerful presence active here and now.Links Discussed in This Episode |Book: Scouting the Divine by Margaret FeinburgPrevious Episode: Ready as You Are: Embracing Purpose and Identity | Cassandra Speer (EP08)Connect with Margaret:WebsiteInstagramFacebookPodcast: The Joycast with Margaret FeinburgBook: The God You Need to Know: Experience the Holy Spirit's Power and Presence TodayAbout Margaret|Margaret Feinberg is a beloved Bible teacher and speaker at churches and leading conferences. Her books, including Scouting the Divine, Fight Back With Joy, Taste and See: Discovering God Among Butchers, Bakers and Fresh Food Makers, and their corresponding Bible studies, have sold over one million copies and received critical acclaim and extensive national media coverage from USA Today, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and more.She was recently named one of 50 women most shaping culture and the church today by Christianity Today. Margaret lives out West with her husband, Leif, and their superpup, Zoom. She believes some of the best days are spent around a table with amazing food and friends.Episode Sponsors |Clear Intentions would not be possible without the support of weekly sponsors. Choosing brands that I believe in is important to me. I only want to recommend brands that I believe may help you in your daily life. As always, never feel pressured into buying anything. Remember: if you don't need it, it's not a good deal!Enjoy the Podcast?Post a review and share it! If you enjoyed tuning into this podcast, then do not hesitate to write a review. You can also share this with your fellow mothers so that they can be inspired to think more and do with less. Order (or review) my book, Minimalist Moms: Living & Parenting With Simplicity.Questions |You can contact me through my website, find me on Instagram, Pinterest or like The Minimalist Moms Page on Facebook.Checkout the podcast storefront for recommendations from Diane.If you’ve been struggling with motivation to declutter or work through bad habits that keep you stuck, I’d love to help you achieve your goals! We’ll work together (locally or virtually) to discover what areas in your life are high priority to get you feeling less overwhelmed right away.  For more info on my processes, fees, and availability please contact!
  • Ancient Wisdom, Modern Practice | Pema Sherpa (EP45)
    Diane sits down with Pema Sherpa, co-author of The Daily Buddhist, to explore how ancient Buddhist wisdom can bring more clarity, calm, and intention to daily life. Pema shares how she and her husband Brendan turned deep spiritual teachings into accessible, bite-sized reflections—while navigating pregnancy, postpartum, and personal transformation. From mindfulness and emotional regulation to spiritual overlap and practical micro-practices, this episode offers gentle, grounded insight for anyone seeking more peace and purpose in their everyday routine.In this episode, you’ll hear about:The story behind The Daily Buddhist and how it came to lifeThe beauty of micro-practices and why small moments matterPractical tools for managing emotions and staying presentPema’s journey growing up in Nepal and studying at Harvard Divinity SchoolWriting a book during motherhood and finding mindfulness in difficult seasonsThe universal wisdom in Buddhist teachings—accessible to everyoneLinks Discussed in This Episode |Book: Marcus Aurelius - MeditationsBook: Living Buddha, Living Christ Book: Taking the Leap: Freeing Ourselves from Old Habits and FearsConnect with Pema:Book: The Daily Buddhist: 366 Days of Wisdom for Happiness, Inner Freedom, and Mindful LivingAbout Pema|Pema Sherpa is an author, keynote speaker, meditation teacher, and Buddhist scholar. Born and raised in Nepal, she was introduced to Tibetan Buddhism at a young age, and has practiced for decades under the guidance of revered masters such as Dudjom Tenzin Yeshe Dorje Rinpoche. After moving to the U.S., she studied psychology and earned a master’s degree in Buddhist philosophy at Harvard Divinity School. She co-founded Brema Solutions with her husband Brendan Barca where she teaches mindfulness, meditation, and Buddhist principles to employees at corporations worldwide. Together, Pema and Brendan wrote their first book, The Daily Buddhist, and also run their popular newsletter of the same name. Pema lives with her husband and daughter Samaya in Brooklyn, NY.Episode Sponsors |Clear Intentions would not be possible without the support of weekly sponsors. Choosing brands that I believe in is important to me. I only want to recommend brands that I believe may help you in your daily life. As always, never feel pressured into buying anything. Remember: if you don't need it, it's not a good deal!Enjoy the Podcast?Post a review and share it! If you enjoyed tuning into this podcast, then do not hesitate to write a review. You can also share this with your fellow mothers so that they can be inspired to think more and do with less. Order (or review) my book, Minimalist Moms: Living & Parenting With Simplicity.Questions |You can contact me through my website, find me on Instagram, Pinterest or like The Minimalist Moms Page on Facebook.Checkout the podcast storefront for recommendations from Diane.If you’ve been struggling with motivation to declutter or work through bad habits that keep you stuck, I’d love to help you achieve your goals! We’ll work together (locally or virtually) to discover what areas in your life are high priority to get you feeling less overwhelmed right away.  For more info on my processes, fees, and availability please contact!Read less
  • Underestimated but Unstoppable | Mary Marantz (EP44)
    What if the very things that once made you feel small were actually the source of your greatest strength? In this powerful episode, I’m thrilled to speak with author, speaker, and business coach Mary Marantz for an inspiring conversation around her new book, Underestimated: The Surprisingly Simple Shift to Quit Playing Small, Name the Fear, and Move Forward Anyway.From growing up in a trailer in rural West Virginia to graduating from Yale Law, Mary’s story is proof that your beginnings don’t define your potential. We talk about what it really takes to stop living to prove your worth and start showing up from a place of confidence, clarity, and purpose. If you’re feeling stuck, small, or like you’re constantly trying to measure up - this episode is for you! Links Discussed in This Episode |Book: Dirt by Mary MarantzDr. Alison CookConnect with Mary:https://marymarantz.com/underestimated https://www.instagram.com/marymarantzhttps://www.facebook.com/groups/marymarantzshowBook: Underestimated: The Surprisingly Simple Shift to Quit Playing Small, Name the Fear, and Move Forward Anyway About Mary|Mary Marantz is the bestselling author of Dirt and Underestimated, as well as the host of the popular podcast The Mary Marantz Show. She grew up in a trailer in rural West Virginia and was the first in her family to go to college before going on to Yale for law school. Her work has been featured on CNN, MSN, Business Insider, Bustle, Thrive Global, Southern Living, Hallmark Home & Family and more. She and her husband Justin live in an 1880s fixer-upper by the sea in New Haven, Connecticut, with their two very fluffy golden retrievers, Goodspeed and Atticus. Learn more at MaryMarantz.com.Episode Sponsors |Clear Intentions would not be possible without the support of weekly sponsors. Choosing brands that I believe in is important to me. I only want to recommend brands that I believe may help you in your daily life. As always, never feel pressured into buying anything. Remember: if you don't need it, it's not a good deal!Enjoy the Podcast?Post a review and share it! If you enjoyed tuning into this podcast, then do not hesitate to write a review. You can also share this with your fellow mothers so that they can be inspired to think more and do with less. Order (or review) my book, Minimalist Moms: Living & Parenting With Simplicity.Questions |You can contact me through my website, find me on Instagram, Pinterest or like The Minimalist Moms Page on Facebook.Checkout the podcast storefront for recommendations from Diane.If you’ve been struggling with motivation to declutter or work through bad habits that keep you stuck, I’d love to help you achieve your goals! We’ll work together (locally or virtually) to discover what areas in your life are high priority to get you feeling less overwhelmed right away.  For more info on my processes, fees, and availability please contact!
About Clear Intentions with Diane Boden

"Clear Intentions" is an interview-based podcast where guests (such as Ginny Yurich, John Kim, Charles Duhigg, Jinger Duggar, Justin Whitmel Earley and more) share their personal stories and hard-earned expertise, offering listeners deeper insight into life’s most meaningful pursuits.Each episode invites you to reflect on your own path, using these powerful narratives as a guide for personal growth and clarity.
Education

