Clear Intentions with Diane Boden

Ancient Wisdom, Modern Practice | Pema Sherpa (EP45)
Diane sits down with Pema Sherpa, co-author of The Daily Buddhist, to explore how ancient Buddhist wisdom can bring more clarity, calm, and intention to daily life. Pema shares how she and her husband Brendan turned deep spiritual teachings into accessible, bite-sized reflections—while navigating pregnancy, postpartum, and personal transformation. From mindfulness and emotional regulation to spiritual overlap and practical micro-practices, this episode offers gentle, grounded insight for anyone seeking more peace and purpose in their everyday routine.In this episode, you'll hear about:The story behind The Daily Buddhist and how it came to lifeThe beauty of micro-practices and why small moments matterPractical tools for managing emotions and staying presentPema's journey growing up in Nepal and studying at Harvard Divinity SchoolWriting a book during motherhood and finding mindfulness in difficult seasonsThe universal wisdom in Buddhist teachings—accessible to everyoneLinks Discussed in This Episode |Book: Marcus Aurelius - MeditationsBook: Living Buddha, Living Christ Book: Taking the Leap: Freeing Ourselves from Old Habits and FearsConnect with Pema:Book: The Daily Buddhist: 366 Days of Wisdom for Happiness, Inner Freedom, and Mindful LivingAbout Pema|Pema Sherpa is an author, keynote speaker, meditation teacher, and Buddhist scholar. Born and raised in Nepal, she was introduced to Tibetan Buddhism at a young age, and has practiced for decades under the guidance of revered masters such as Dudjom Tenzin Yeshe Dorje Rinpoche. After moving to the U.S., she studied psychology and earned a master's degree in Buddhist philosophy at Harvard Divinity School. She co-founded Brema Solutions with her husband Brendan Barca where she teaches mindfulness, meditation, and Buddhist principles to employees at corporations worldwide. Together, Pema and Brendan wrote their first book, The Daily Buddhist, and also run their popular newsletter of the same name. Pema lives with her husband and daughter Samaya in Brooklyn, NY.