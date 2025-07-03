Clear Intentions with Diane Boden

Beyond Belief: Unpacking the Role of the Holy Spirit | Margaret Feinberg (EP46)

Note: I have listeners of all faith backgrounds that listen to the podcast. This episode is coming from a christian perspective so if that’s something that doesn’t fit what you’re looking for, check out the other episode that dropped this week or join me back here next Tuesday for a conversation that you don’t want to miss!In this episode, Diane sits down with bestselling author Margaret Feinberg to explore her new book, The God You Need to Know: Experience the Holy Spirit’s Power and Presence Today. Known for her rich biblical insight and accessible storytelling, Margaret shares her personal journey of wrestling with questions about the Holy Spirit—questions shaped by a range of church experiences and years of spiritual curiosity. Together, they discuss the Spirit’s often-overlooked presence in the Old Testament, what it means to be filled with the Spirit today, and how to recognize the Spirit’s work in everyday life. From dreams to divine nudges, Margaret offers practical ways to build a more vibrant, Spirit-led faith. Whether you're new to the topic or seeking a deeper connection, this conversation invites you to rediscover the Holy Spirit not as a mystery of the past—but as a powerful presence active here and now.Links Discussed in This Episode |Book: Scouting the Divine by Margaret FeinburgPrevious Episode: Ready as You Are: Embracing Purpose and Identity | Cassandra Speer (EP08)Connect with Margaret:WebsiteInstagramFacebookPodcast: The Joycast with Margaret FeinburgBook: The God You Need to Know: Experience the Holy Spirit's Power and Presence TodayAbout Margaret|Margaret Feinberg is a beloved Bible teacher and speaker at churches and leading conferences. Her books, including Scouting the Divine, Fight Back With Joy, Taste and See: Discovering God Among Butchers, Bakers and Fresh Food Makers, and their corresponding Bible studies, have sold over one million copies and received critical acclaim and extensive national media coverage from USA Today, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and more.She was recently named one of 50 women most shaping culture and the church today by Christianity Today. Margaret lives out West with her husband, Leif, and their superpup, Zoom. She believes some of the best days are spent around a table with amazing food and friends.Episode Sponsors |Clear Intentions would not be possible without the support of weekly sponsors. Choosing brands that I believe in is important to me. I only want to recommend brands that I believe may help you in your daily life. As always, never feel pressured into buying anything. Remember: if you don't need it, it's not a good deal!Enjoy the Podcast?Post a review and share it! If you enjoyed tuning into this podcast, then do not hesitate to write a review. You can also share this with your fellow mothers so that they can be inspired to think more and do with less. Order (or review) my book, Minimalist Moms: Living & Parenting With Simplicity.Questions |You can contact me through my website, find me on Instagram, Pinterest or like The Minimalist Moms Page on Facebook.Checkout the podcast storefront for recommendations from Diane.If you’ve been struggling with motivation to declutter or work through bad habits that keep you stuck, I’d love to help you achieve your goals! We’ll work together (locally or virtually) to discover what areas in your life are high priority to get you feeling less overwhelmed right away. For more info on my processes, fees, and availability please contact!