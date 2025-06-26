From Gay to Trans to Saved! Kyle Hacker Testimony

Join host Becket Cook for an inspiring and heartfelt interview with Kyle Hacker on The Becket Cook Show! In this powerful episode, Kyle shares his incredible journey from a life marked by instability, addiction, and identity struggles to finding true freedom and purpose in Jesus Christ. Growing up, Kyle faced challenges that led him down a path of seeking meaning through social media, pornography, astrology, and identifying as gay, trans, and queer. From his early exposure to harmful influences online to pursuing a child acting career in Los Angeles, Kyle's story is a raw and honest look at the struggles many face in today's world. He opens up about the allure of false identities, the impact of a hyper-sexualized culture, and the spiritual void that left him searching for answers in all the wrong places. But God had other plans. Through a series of divine interventions, including a life-changing encounter with his father and the unwavering truth of the Gospel, Kyle experienced a radical transformation. He shares how he turned away from his past, embraced repentance, and discovered the imperishable joy of an identity rooted in Christ. Now married and living a redeemed life, Kyle's testimony is a beacon of hope for anyone feeling trapped by their circumstances or searching for true meaning. The Becket Cook Show Ep. 203