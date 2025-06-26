He Had to Choose... Jesus OR Homosexuality: Chad Brandt Testimony
Support The Becket Cook Show on Patreon! NOTE: When you sign up for Patreon, PLEASE do it through a web browser (Safari, Chrome, etc.) and NOT an app on your iPhone. The Apple app charges 30% !!! If you just click on the link above, it should be fine. Join Becket Cook for this conversation with Chad Brandt as he shares his incredible journey of faith, identity, and transformation. Raised in a Christian household, Chad faced the challenges of same-sex attraction from a young age, navigating feelings of isolation, societal pressures, and personal struggles. From his early realizations and family dynamics to a life-changing HIV diagnosis and a powerful return to faith, Chad’s story is a testament to God’s grace, redemption, and the freedom found in surrendering to Christ. This raw and honest interview explores the tension between identity and belief, the healing power of scripture, and the hope that comes with choosing a life aligned with God’s design. Don’t miss this moving testimony of resilience, love, and purpose—perfect for anyone seeking hope or wrestling with their own journey. Please pray for Chad and his wife as they continue to walk in faith! The Becket Cook Show Ep. 204 This Episode of The Becket Cook Show is available on YouTube Join the Patreon! Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
From Gay to Trans to Saved! Kyle Hacker Testimony
Join host Becket Cook for an inspiring and heartfelt interview with Kyle Hacker on The Becket Cook Show! In this powerful episode, Kyle shares his incredible journey from a life marked by instability, addiction, and identity struggles to finding true freedom and purpose in Jesus Christ. Growing up, Kyle faced challenges that led him down a path of seeking meaning through social media, pornography, astrology, and identifying as gay, trans, and queer. From his early exposure to harmful influences online to pursuing a child acting career in Los Angeles, Kyle's story is a raw and honest look at the struggles many face in today's world. He opens up about the allure of false identities, the impact of a hyper-sexualized culture, and the spiritual void that left him searching for answers in all the wrong places. But God had other plans. Through a series of divine interventions, including a life-changing encounter with his father and the unwavering truth of the Gospel, Kyle experienced a radical transformation. He shares how he turned away from his past, embraced repentance, and discovered the imperishable joy of an identity rooted in Christ. Now married and living a redeemed life, Kyle's testimony is a beacon of hope for anyone feeling trapped by their circumstances or searching for true meaning. The Becket Cook Show Ep. 203 This Episode of The Becket Cook Show is available on YouTube
Gay London Man Comes to Christ: Stelian Palau Testimony
In today's episode, join Becket Cook for an inspiring and heartfelt episode featuring Stelian Palau, a young man from a small village in Romania whose journey from a traditional Catholic upbringing to a life-changing encounter with faith will leave you in awe. In this powerful testimony, Stelian shares his deeply personal story of grappling with same-sex attraction, battling depression, and navigating a world of identity and loss after moving to London at 19. From the darkness of trauma and fleeting pleasures to a transformative moment of discovering God's love through a university Christian group, Stelian's story is a testament to the power of grace, redemption, and the courage to seek truth. He candidly discusses his struggles, his path to faith, and founding the "Let God Be True" ministry to support others. This episode is a must-watch for anyone seeking hope, purpose, or understanding in their own journey. Don't miss Stelian's advice to those in the LGBTQ community and his incredible story of finding eternal life in Christ. The Becket Cook Show Ep. 202 This Episode of The Becket Cook Show is available on YouTube
Strong Evidence of Miracles: Billy Hallowell Interview
In today's episode, join Becket Cook for an inspiring interview with Billy Hallowell, investigative journalist, author, and podcaster, as he discusses his powerful documentary Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles with CBN. In this heartfelt conversation, Billy shares how the film came to life through divine opportunities, exploring modern-day miracles, scientific evidence, and insights from scholars like Lee Strobel and Craig Keener. Hear compelling stories, including a neuroscientist's miraculous recovery from a brain tumor, a police officer's healing from paralysis, and a doctor's journey through loss and resurrection. Discover why miracles still happen, the challenges of spiritual warfare, and how this project transformed Billy's faith. Stream the documentary at CBN.com/supernatural and share your miracle stories at BillyHallowell.com. Don't miss this uplifting talk on faith, healing, and God's power! The Becket Cook Show Ep. 201 This Episode of The Becket Cook Show is available on YouTube
He Read My Book and "It Completely Broke Me" Joshua Loper Testimony
In this powerful episode, Becket Cook talks to Joshua who shares his incredible journey from growing up in a Christian home to embracing a homosexual lifestyle, and ultimately finding freedom and redemption through faith in Christ. From the challenges of same-sex attraction in high school to the toxic cycles of relationships in Savannah, Georgia, Joshua opens up about the struggles, pressures, and pivotal moments that led him back to God. His story is a testament to God's mercy, grace, and transformative power. Don't miss this moving testimony of hope, healing, and the joy of living for Christ! The Becket Cook Show Ep. 200 This Episode of The Becket Cook Show is available on YouTube
The Becket Cook Show was created by Becket Cook to discuss relevant topics and to crush the lies of culture with truth. Becket Cook was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from college, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of writing and acting, finding success in both. He eventually became a production designer working on fashion shoots for brands such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Gap, L'Oréal Paris, and Nike. Becket lived as a gay man until 2009, when he reluctantly agreed to attend a church service at which he was transformed by the gospel and gave his life to Christ. He also knew that homosexuality was a sin and that he could no longer live that life. Becket spends much of his time in ministry speaking at churches, universities, and conferences helping people understand this issue biblically, theologically, culturally, and personally. Becket graduated from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University in 2017 with a Master of Arts in Theology.