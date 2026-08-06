Everything Is Energy with Cathy Heller

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1047 episodes
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What if the reason your life does not feel like yours is not that you need more, but that you have spent so long becoming who everyone else needed you to be?
In this episode of Everything Is Energy Cathy sits down with Rachael Blumberg Chiprut, founder of PLATEFIT, coach, spiritual adviser, and speaker, for an honest conversation about what happens when a life that looks successful on the outside no longer feels true on the inside.
At 41, Rachael had the family, the businesses, the friends, and the life she thought she was supposed to want, but she was miserable. She shares the decision that began to change everything: taking alcohol out of her life, sitting with herself, and becoming radically honest about the fear, resentment, and beliefs that had kept her disconnected from who she really was.
Cathy and Rachael talk about why meditation needs to feel safe for your nervous system, how changing your inner world begins to reshape your outer one, and why manifestation is less about collecting things and more about deciding how you want to feel. They also explore the courage it takes to become visible, the unexpected gift inside judgment, and what becomes possible when you stop performing and allow yourself to be fully seen.
This episode is for you if your life looks good on paper but something still feels missing, you are afraid to use your voice or be seen, you are ready to release a habit or identity that no longer fits, or you want a simple way to begin creating a life that actually feels like yours.
Follow Cathy on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/cathy.heller/
Work with Cathy
https://cathyheller.com/work-with-me
Connect with Rachael on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/rachaelblumbergchiprut/
Read Rachael’s Substack
https://rachaelblumberg.substack.com/
Explore Rachael’s Circles and Coaching
https://stan.store/Rachaelblumbergchiprut
- Join Our Community:
https://app.cathyheller.com/
What if rejection isn’t proof that something went wrong, but the Divine Navigation System rerouting you toward what your soul is actually here to receive?
In this episode of Everything Is Energy, Cathy sits down with Yehuda Ashkenazi, senior teacher at The Kabbalah Centre, musician, composer, and creator of Sacred Sounds. Yehuda explains what it means to be a vessel for the Light: like the moon, we receive light not only for ourselves, but so we can reflect and reveal it to others.
They explore the difference between a partner who makes you comfortable and one who makes you better, and how relationships can support our transformation.
This episode is for you if life isn’t going according to plan, you’re making sense of a rejection or ending, or you’re ready to stop searching outside yourself for the wisdom and certainty already within you.
Connect with Yehuda:
https://linktr.ee/Ashke72
Timestamps
0:00 The universal navigation system that reroutes you
1:58 What it means to be a vessel
3:57 How to access your soul when you feel alone
6:41 The dark side that's always litigating against you
9:00 Turning a problem into a challenge
10:31 When God wants to make you David, he sends Goliath
11:20 What Passover and freedom really mean for you
14:10 Certainty beyond logic
16:43 Praying for clear rejection, not a maybe
18:36 The mercy behind every "wrong turn"
19:19 Soul contracts, divorce, and staying friends
20:51 Mitzvot: advice, not commandments
23:04 What actually makes someone your soulmate
25:14 Finding peace in a world that never stops scrolling
27:35 Where to keep learning with Yehuda
Join Cathy’s Circle:
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- In this episode, you'll learn:
Why the greatest chronic stress isn't work or money, it's being inauthentic, saying yes when your whole body means no
How to take the most important meeting of your day, the five minutes with yourself and God before the day hijacks you and you lose agency over it
The exact morning prayer Cathy uses, asking God to open her eyes and send the receipts, the divine wink, within the next 24 hours
The light bulb principle for hard seasons, why darkness isn't less light, it's a 45 watt vessel being asked to hold 1000 watts
The out loud practice of saying "this is the best thing that ever happened" and then hunting for the evidence that proves it
Why the Torah says every single person is a whole world, so impacting one person a day can quietly change everything
The Hebrew word ratzon, desire, and why gaslighting yourself out of what you actually want lands you in someone else's destiny
Why when God wants to make you David, he sends you a Goliath, and the lesson of the spies who couldn't see what they were a match for
This is for you if you have been taking care of everyone but yourself and can't remember what you prefer anymore. This is for you if you can't tell your own voice from the voice of what other people expect you to want. This is for you if you're facing a hard set of cards, illness, loss, a season that makes no sense, and you need a bigger frame to stand inside. This is for you if you want your intuition to get louder and you're finally ready to trust it, even when it's inconvenient.
Join Cathy's membership This Abundant Life http://cathyheller.com/life
Listen to Everything is Energy on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/2JjyyM1 or Spotify https://spoti.fi/3bKK13W
Follow Cathy on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cathy.heller/
Want to work with Cathy? cathyheller.com/work-with-me
Guest links:
Read LA Mom Magazine https://www.lamommagazine.com/
Follow Shirin on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/lamommagazine/
Watch the Moms Matter talk show with Shirin Yadegar: https://www.youtube.com/@momsmattertv/videosMore of Shirin's Link: https://linktr.ee/lamommagazine?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQPOTM2NjE5NzQzMzkyNDU5AAGn-7hovJDF7HHKQtLCTVBLKwxe5WKeIa8XlI-OoXDn77b7AS09eCHLiAI7wUY_aem_mya_0oSZ_J-nHrrc_sVc0g
Timestamps
00:00 Why Cathy is replaying this conversation
02:46 The cost of taking care of everyone but yourself
04:50 You're not becoming someone new, you're remembering who you are
05:30 What your chart reveals about your soul assignment
06:15 Hidden in plain sight, your authentic design
07:20 The number one cause of chronic stress
07:41 The hairstylist story that will give you chills
09:58 Make the main thing the main thing
10:23 Why every single person is a whole world
12:16 The most important meeting of your day
13:08 Want what you actually want
14:16 The morning prayer that opens your eyes
15:18 The sign at the store
15:48 How to face cancer, loss, and adversity
16:10 The light bulb and the vessel for the light
17:03 This is the best thing that ever happened
18:10 Amy Purdy chose to come back
19:13 You can't see the whole painting up close
19:49 When God wants to make you David, he sends Goliath
20:16 Fix your eyes, the lesson of the spies
22:15 What to do today if you doubt yourself
23:13 Divine Download live in LA, August 2 and 3
#Authenticity #Manifestation #Intuition #SpiritualGrowth #RememberingWhoYouAre #DivineTiming #FaithAndHealing #EverythingIsEnergy
- Join Cathy's membership This Abundant Life http://cathyheller.com/life
- Listen to Everything is Energy on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/2JjyyM1 or Spotify https://spoti.fi/3bKK13W
- Follow Cathy on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cathy.heller/
- Want to work with Cathy? cathyheller.com/work-with-me
- If you can't stop thinking about the thing you want and your life still isn't reflecting it, the problem may not be your vision. It may be that you need it.
Join Cathy's Circle https://www.cathyheller.com/cathys-circle/
In this episode of Everything Is Energy, Cathy Heller sits down with Tracy Litt, founder of The School of Becoming and international bestselling author of Worthy Human, for a conversation about manifestation, self-abandonment, emotional expression, and what it actually takes to become the version of you who already has it. Tracy is a TEDx speaker licensed in professional coaching, neurology, somatics, and hypnotherapy, and she was named one of SUCCESS Magazine's Top 125 Global Thought Leaders. She went from single mother on food stamps to building a seven-figure company, and her institute integrates consciousness, neuroscience, healing, and energetics. She is also the rare teacher who is both deeply loving and ruthlessly precise, which is why women feel safe enough with her to do the biggest work of their lives. This is not a vision board conversation. It's a look at why desire coming from need repels the thing you want, why the micro moments decide your trajectory, and why rage is holy work.
In this episode, you'll learn:
Why desire registers twice on the frequency scale, once as the lowest state and once as the highest, and how to tell which one you're in
The come from test: if you want it to fix a problem, that is low consciousness dressed up as high consciousness
Connected to everything, attached to nothing, and why letting go of the need is what closes the gap
If you are given a vision, you are a visionary, and why no one else will ever see it the way you do
The habit that undoes your progress: taking ten steps toward the vision and then looking down to check if it's there yet
Why the most powerful healing move is not going back to fix her, it's being the evolved version of you right now
What "decide" actually means, and why deciding from a retreat high is adrenaline, not truth
The reason good vibes only culture is making people sicker, and what suppressed emotion does to the body
Why a woman is not back in her power until she is back in her body
This episode is for the woman who has read the books, done the breathwork, and can name every block she has, and still finds herself saying yes when her body said no. If you have been waiting for permission to want what you want without justifying it, this conversation is it.
Join Cathy's membership This Abundant Life http://cathyheller.com/life
Listen to Everything is Energy on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/2JjyyM1 or Spotify https://spoti.fi/3bKK13W
Follow Cathy on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cathy.heller/
Want to work with Cathy? cathyheller.com/work-with-me
The School of Becoming and The Becoming House https://www.theschoolofbecoming.com/
Download the School of Becoming app free for Tracy's weekly Frequency Shift audios
Follow Tracy on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thetracylitt/
Read Tracy's book Worthy Human
Watch Tracy's TEDx talk, Dear Fear, It's Not You, It's Me
Timestamps
00:00 Why does the thing you want keep not showing up?
05:53 Is it your desire, or are you fixing a problem?
08:17 Connected to everything, attached to nothing
09:05 How The Becoming House got manifested
16:06 What Tracy told every person who touched the property
22:41 If you have a vision, you are a visionary
24:35 The habit that sends you back to square one
28:17 The birthday weekend Cathy almost gave away
33:28 Why telling the truth feels so hard
36:16 The most powerful healing thing you can do
41:19 Can you be spiritual and still want the nice thing?
53:20 What "decide" actually means
1:06:42 The iced tea that changed Cathy's career
1:14:46 Why rage is holy work
1:19:54 What good vibes only is doing to your body
#Manifestation #EmotionalHealing #NervousSystemHealing #SelfLove #PersonalTransformation #HealingJourney #Abundance
- Get your ticket to Cathy Heller Live: Divine Download in LA, August 2-3 cathyheller.com/summit
What if the moments that feel like setbacks are actually the most perfectly orchestrated ones of your life? In this solo episode I'm sharing three ideas that I keep coming back to: breaking old identities, taking courageous action, and choosing certainty over logic. I also share some of my favorite stories about divine timing, including how getting lost in Orlando after missing a person I drove hours to see ended up changing the entire direction of my life, how missing a train by two minutes may have saved me from a derailment, and what happened the night I paid for a stranger's first date after losing my dad. This one is about what it looks like to stop scanning for what's wrong and start trusting that you are always exactly where you are supposed to be.
• Join Cathy's Circle https://www.cathyheller.com/cathys-circle/
• Follow Cathy on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cathy.heller/
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About Everything Is Energy with Cathy Heller
At the deepest level of who you are, you are not separate from the Divine. You are a vessel through which the Light of the Creator longs to flow. The spiritual roots of Judaism, and the ancient wisdom of Kabbalah, teach that there is a sacred intelligence animating the universe—an endless current of Light moving through every moment of existence. The blessings we seek—clarity, love, abundance, creativity, even miracles—are not created out of thin air. They already exist within this field of Divine possibility. The question is not whether they are available. The question is how open our vessel is to receive them. Hosted by Cathy Heller, Everything Is Energy explores the spiritual laws that shape how life unfolds. Through conversations with thought leaders, artists, healers, and entrepreneurs, along with Cathy’s own teachings, the podcast reveals how expanding our consciousness changes what we perceive, what we allow, and ultimately what we receive. Drawing from the spiritual essence of Judaism and the mystical teachings of Kabbalah, Cathy shares how the Light is always flowing and how certainty becomes the key that expands the vessel. Fear contracts it. Self-doubt clouds it. But when we cultivate certainty in the Divine intelligence guiding our lives, our awareness expands—and with it, our capacity to receive more goodness, opportunity, and grace. Each episode offers a path back to alignment. You’ll learn how to regulate your nervous system so it can hold more Light, how to shift the beliefs that keep you small, and how to attune your energy to the deeper intelligence already guiding your life. Cathy also explores the spiritual rhythm woven into time itself, revealing how each month carries its own energetic invitation for growth, clarity, and breakthroughs when we learn how to move with the current rather than against it. Everything Is Energy isn’t about forcing outcomes or chasing success. It’s about remembering who you truly are: a masterpiece, a piece of the Master. It’s about expanding your consciousness, strengthening your certainty, and becoming a clearer vessel for the Light that is always seeking to reach you. Because when the vessel expands, the Light can enter. And when the Light enters, what once felt impossible can unfold with the grace of a miracle.Podcast website
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