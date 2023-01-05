Everything Is Energy with Cathy Heller

What worlds can you create when you're in a place of self agency and integrity? Cathy walks you through 2 exercises that will help you release the shame around your dark side, become free of codependency, allow people to exit your circle without worrying what they'll think, and choose belonging to yourself. - Join Cathy's free 5 day Most Abundant Week workshop! Cathyheller.com/abundant Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

How can we foster more joy and optimism for ourselves and others? Rainn Wilson, NYT bestselling author, Emmy nominated actor, producer, podcaster, and cofounder of SoulPancake is back to share the spiritual explorations in his new book, Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution. He reveals how to come to peace with your shadow side, how he lost and rediscovered himself once his career skyrocketed from The Office, how to keep hope alive, and what simple acts we can do to bring more healing, light, love and connection into the world. - Join Cathy's Free 5 Day workshop, May 8-12th! Cathyheller.com/abundant - Get your copy of Rainn's new book, Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution https://soulboom.com/ - Follow Rainn on Instagram @rainnwilson Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

How can you find liberation and wholeness within your own being? Dr. Shefali, clinical psychologist, NYT bestselling author, CEO of Conscious Coaching Institute, and an expert in family dynamics, and personal development is on a mission to help others learn conscious parenting and mindful living so they can heal the next generation and themselves. She teaches you how to use mindfulness to tap into your expansiveness, why you shouldn't try to do everything, how to let go of the illusion of your identity, and how to shift from a victim's mentality into a thriving mentality. - Join Cathy's Free 5 Day Challenge, May 8-12th! Cathyheller.com/abundant - Follow Dr. Shefali on Instagram @doctorshefali - Get your copy of Dr. Shefali's books, A Radical Awakening and The Parenting Map - More of Dr. Shefali's other books, courses, and conscious parenting coaching at https://www.drshefali.com/ - Dr. Shefali's Luminous group (that she co-leads with one of our amazing students, Suzi Lula!) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Cathy Heller Podcast

Life is too short to be building someone else's dream. On the Cathy Heller Podcast, top ranking podcast host, business and spiritual coach, and bestselling author Cathy Heller gives you the tools to change your frequency, allow in new possibilities, and become the director of your life. You'll learn how to get unstuck from your fears and self doubt, find your confidence, change your subconscious program, shift your mindset, and build an abundant dream life where you can make an impact and get paid to be authentically you. This show features coaching calls and heart-to-heart conversations with successful authors, celebrities, entrepreneurs, spiritual leaders, experts, and everyday heroes about what led them to the biggest moments in their lives, and how you too can create a new reality that you can't wait to wake up to every single day. You've got so much to contribute and Cathy is here to help you do it. Follow Cathy @cathy.heller on Instagram for daily sparks of inspiration. Subscribe to the Cathy Heller Podcast and share the show with someone who needs to hear it.