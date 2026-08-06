Everything Is Energy with Cathy Heller

If you can't stop thinking about the thing you want and your life still isn't reflecting it, the problem may not be your vision. It may be that you need it.

Join Cathy's Circle https://www.cathyheller.com/cathys-circle/

In this episode of Everything Is Energy, Cathy Heller sits down with Tracy Litt, founder of The School of Becoming and international bestselling author of Worthy Human, for a conversation about manifestation, self-abandonment, emotional expression, and what it actually takes to become the version of you who already has it. Tracy is a TEDx speaker licensed in professional coaching, neurology, somatics, and hypnotherapy, and she was named one of SUCCESS Magazine's Top 125 Global Thought Leaders. She went from single mother on food stamps to building a seven-figure company, and her institute integrates consciousness, neuroscience, healing, and energetics. She is also the rare teacher who is both deeply loving and ruthlessly precise, which is why women feel safe enough with her to do the biggest work of their lives. This is not a vision board conversation. It's a look at why desire coming from need repels the thing you want, why the micro moments decide your trajectory, and why rage is holy work.

In this episode, you'll learn:

Why desire registers twice on the frequency scale, once as the lowest state and once as the highest, and how to tell which one you're in

The come from test: if you want it to fix a problem, that is low consciousness dressed up as high consciousness

Connected to everything, attached to nothing, and why letting go of the need is what closes the gap

If you are given a vision, you are a visionary, and why no one else will ever see it the way you do

The habit that undoes your progress: taking ten steps toward the vision and then looking down to check if it's there yet

Why the most powerful healing move is not going back to fix her, it's being the evolved version of you right now

What "decide" actually means, and why deciding from a retreat high is adrenaline, not truth

The reason good vibes only culture is making people sicker, and what suppressed emotion does to the body

Why a woman is not back in her power until she is back in her body

This episode is for the woman who has read the books, done the breathwork, and can name every block she has, and still finds herself saying yes when her body said no. If you have been waiting for permission to want what you want without justifying it, this conversation is it.



Join Cathy's membership This Abundant Life http://cathyheller.com/life

Listen to Everything is Energy on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/2JjyyM1 or Spotify https://spoti.fi/3bKK13W

Follow Cathy on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cathy.heller/

Want to work with Cathy? cathyheller.com/work-with-me

The School of Becoming and The Becoming House https://www.theschoolofbecoming.com/

Download the School of Becoming app free for Tracy's weekly Frequency Shift audios

Follow Tracy on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thetracylitt/

Read Tracy's book Worthy Human

Watch Tracy's TEDx talk, Dear Fear, It's Not You, It's Me



Timestamps

00:00 Why does the thing you want keep not showing up?

05:53 Is it your desire, or are you fixing a problem?

08:17 Connected to everything, attached to nothing

09:05 How The Becoming House got manifested

16:06 What Tracy told every person who touched the property

22:41 If you have a vision, you are a visionary

24:35 The habit that sends you back to square one

28:17 The birthday weekend Cathy almost gave away

33:28 Why telling the truth feels so hard

36:16 The most powerful healing thing you can do

41:19 Can you be spiritual and still want the nice thing?

53:20 What "decide" actually means

1:06:42 The iced tea that changed Cathy's career

1:14:46 Why rage is holy work

1:19:54 What good vibes only is doing to your body

#Manifestation #EmotionalHealing #NervousSystemHealing #SelfLove #PersonalTransformation #HealingJourney #Abundance