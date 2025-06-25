Nervous System Masterclass with Kristin Leal

If you’re an Uplifted alumni you’ll recognize today’s guest from inside the training…Kristin Leal!! 🎉I could talk to Kristin about anatomy and the nervous system for hours, and I’m so excited that she came on the podcast to enlighten us all with her vast knowledge. Kristin is going to delve into the complexities of the nervous system, particularly focusing on the autonomic nervous system and its two branches: the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems. She’ll discuss the complexities of the human stress response and the importance of understanding these systems in the context of yoga to help regulate your nervous system. Get your notebook ready and learn: 🔹How the nervous system is interconnected with all bodily systems. 🔹What Vagal tone is and how it’s an important indicator of overall health and well-being. 🔹The way burnout manifests as inactivity or excessive rest without true recovery. ✨ Make your yoga practice 2x more potent in 1/2 the time with my Free Yoga Transformational Portal GUEST EXPERT: Kristin Leal | @metaanatomy Kristin is in love with how esoteric anatomy links so effortlessly to Western anatomy, and her MetaAnatomy™ trainings blend serious scientific knowledge with a sense of humor and a deep connection to the divine within us all. As the creator of the Kaya Yoga 200- and 300-hour teacher training, she’s certified over 5,000 yoga teachers since 2005. Kristin also holds certifications in Reiki, Thai massage, neuromuscular and myofascial release, and is a co-author of the book The Yoga Fan (2003) and the author of MetaAnatomy™ (2014). Explore Kristin’s Offerings: https://www.kristinleal.com/ Get Kristin’s Books: MetaAnatomy Yoga Fan: Practice Guide For Everyday FREE Practice: Somatic Release Meditation for Trauma | Vagus Nerve Reset to Gently Free Trapped Emotions Relevant Blog: 3 Easy Somatic Exercises To Soothe Your Nervous System Relevant to Today’s Episode: 🐍 Kundalini 200-hour YTT ✅ 200-hour Online Yoga Teacher Training 🔮 300-hour Online Yoga Teacher Training 💫 Somatic Certification 🎧 Also Listen to: #311 – Embodiment, Expression & Femininity with Alexandra Roxo #345 – Somatic Shaking: What Is It? Why Does it Work? #350 – Do a “Yoga Life Makeover” with Corinne Maples © 2025 Uplifted Yoga | BrettLarkin.com