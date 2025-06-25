Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe Uplifted Yoga Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Uplifted Yoga Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Uplifted Yoga Podcast

Brett Larkin | BrettLarkin.com
Religion & SpiritualityBuddhism
The Uplifted Yoga Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 373
  • Can the Sutras Make Space for Pleasure? (Sutra 1.15 Explained)
    What happens when ancient yogic wisdom meets modern embodiment? 🤔One of my students recently asked how Sutra 1.15’s focus on non-attachment aligns with Somatic Yoga’s emphasis on pleasure and healing. This episode unpacks that question with heart, humor, and a whole lot of nuance. We’ll explore: 🔹 Whether pleasure is a distraction—or a doorway to healing 🔹 What Patanjali really meant by non-attachment 🔹 How to reconcile classical teachings with modern self-care If you’ve ever wondered whether embracing joy is spiritual enough, this one’s for you. 🎁 Get my FREE $67 Somatic Self Healing Workshop => https://www.brettlarkin.com/ffy?utm_medium=social&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=ffy    📖 Different translations mentioned: Edwin F Bryant: https://www.amazon.com/Yoga-Sutras-Pata%C3%B1jali-Translation-Commentary/dp/0865477361  Sri Swami Satchidananda: https://www.amazon.com/Yoga-Sutras-Patanjali-Swami-Satchidananda/dp/1938477073  Alan Finger: https://www.amazon.com/Tantra-Yoga-Sutras-Essential-Awareness/dp/1611806151  BKS Iyengar: https://www.amazon.com/Light-Yoga-Sutras-Patanjali-Iyengar/dp/1855382253    FREE Practice: Divine Feminine Yoga for Beginners | TANTRA AND SACRED SEXUALITY Relevant Blog: Understanding Divine Feminine Energy In Your Life   Relevant to Today’s Episode: 🐍 History of Yoga 📖 Yoga Life Book  ✅ 200-hour Online Yoga Teacher Training 🌀 Somatic Yoga Life Coaching  💫 Somatic Certification 🎧 Also Listen to: #271 – What is Kriya Yoga? How Does it Work? #297 – What is Samkhya Philosophy and How is it Different from Yoga? #352 – Redefining Feminine Energy in Yoga & Ayurveda with Katie Silcox   © 2025 Uplifted Yoga | BrettLarkin.com  
    --------  
    40:44
  • Stop Trying to Be Calm: Kali & the Stress Cycle
    What if your inner chaos is sacred? When I first pictured a yogi, I imagined someone always calm, serene… maybe even a little untouchable. But the more I’ve learned—through somatics, spirituality, and lived experience—the more I believe that true healing means feeling everything. Even rage. In this episode, we dive deep into: 🔹 Why stress isn’t an emotion (and how that changes everything) 🔹 How Kali represents sacred rage, transformation, and nervous system completion 🔹 The trap of spiritual bypassing and the myth of “staying calm” 🔹 How to embrace the full spectrum of your emotions—and finally close the stress cycle If you’ve ever felt like you were “failing” at healing because you weren’t calm enough… this one’s for you. 💮Sign Up Free: KALI YOGA CHALLENGE Get my Kali Guidebook as an instant download.   FREE Practice: Easy Beginner Yoga to Connect with Feminine Energy | Yoga for Soft Feminine Energy with Music Relevant Blog: Female Archetype Quiz: What Female Archetype Are You?   Relevant to Today’s Episode: 🐍 Yoga for Self Mastery 💖 Uplifted Membership 🌀 Somatic Yoga Life Coaching  💫 Somatic Certification 🎧 Also Listen to: #324 – The Importance of Emotional Processing and Regulation: DENT Model Trauma #325 – Archetypes, Dreams & Why Nightmares are Good with Kari Hohne #345 – Somatic Shaking: What Is It? Why Does it Work?   © 2025 Uplifted Yoga | BrettLarkin.com  
    --------  
    28:47
  • Yoga’s Messy Origins: Understanding Yoga’s Historical Context
    Many students seek the unbroken lineage of yoga, and as someone who has extensively explored the origins and evolution of yoga I want to tell you… it’s time to let that notion go. Yoga has a rich and diverse history that has been shaped through social and historical contexts. It has evolved from a spiritual endeavor to its modern physical interpretations with large impact from the industrial revolution. It’s so important to understand the historical and cultural influences on yoga today, and how this practice has changed over time. So that’s what I’ll dive into in today’s episode. Listen to learn: 🔹Misconceptions around unbroken lineages in yoga. 🔹How yoga has evolved significantly since the industrial revolution. 🔹The way historical and social context has always influenced yoga. Loved this episode and want to know more about yoga’s origins? Grab my History of Yoga course on sale now => https://www.brettlarkin.com/history-of-yoga-course/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=hoy FREE Practice: 15 Minute Power Morning Vinyasa Flow For Strength Relevant Blog: Where Did Yoga Originate: A Brief History of Yoga   Relevant to Today’s Episode: 💖 History of Yoga 📖 Yoga Life Book  ✅ 200-hour Online Yoga Teacher Training 🔮 Yoga for Self Mastery 🎧 Also Listen to: #279 – Yoga Sutras of Patanjali Summary – BOOK ONE Explained #283 – Dismantling the Kleshas: The Actual Aim of Yoga #358 – Intro to The Bhagavad Gita: How Do You Navigate Moral Dilemmas?   © 2025 Uplifted Yoga | BrettLarkin.com  
    --------  
    30:22
  • Nervous System Masterclass with Kristin Leal
    If you’re an Uplifted alumni you’ll recognize today’s guest from inside the training…Kristin Leal!! 🎉I could talk to Kristin about anatomy and the nervous system for hours, and I’m so excited that she came on the podcast to enlighten us all with her vast knowledge. Kristin is going to delve into the complexities of the nervous system, particularly focusing on the autonomic nervous system and its two branches: the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems. She’ll discuss the complexities of the human stress response and the importance of understanding these systems in the context of yoga to help regulate your nervous system.  Get your notebook ready and learn: 🔹How the nervous system is interconnected with all bodily systems. 🔹What Vagal tone is and how it’s an important indicator of overall health and well-being. 🔹The way burnout manifests as inactivity or excessive rest without true recovery. ✨ Make your yoga practice 2x more potent in 1/2 the time with my Free Yoga Transformational Portal   GUEST EXPERT: Kristin Leal | @metaanatomy Kristin is in love with how esoteric anatomy links so effortlessly to Western anatomy, and her MetaAnatomy™ trainings blend serious scientific knowledge with a sense of humor and a deep connection to the divine within us all. As the creator of the Kaya Yoga 200- and 300-hour teacher training, she’s certified over 5,000 yoga teachers since 2005. Kristin also holds certifications in Reiki, Thai massage, neuromuscular and myofascial release, and is a co-author of the book The Yoga Fan (2003) and the author of MetaAnatomy™ (2014). Explore Kristin’s Offerings: https://www.kristinleal.com/  Get Kristin’s Books:  MetaAnatomy Yoga Fan: Practice Guide For Everyday   FREE Practice: Somatic Release Meditation for Trauma | Vagus Nerve Reset to Gently Free Trapped Emotions Relevant Blog: 3 Easy Somatic Exercises To Soothe Your Nervous System   Relevant to Today’s Episode: 🐍 Kundalini 200-hour YTT ✅ 200-hour Online Yoga Teacher Training 🔮 300-hour Online Yoga Teacher Training 💫 Somatic Certification 🎧 Also Listen to: #311 – Embodiment, Expression & Femininity with Alexandra Roxo #345 – Somatic Shaking: What Is It? Why Does it Work? #350 – Do a “Yoga Life Makeover” with Corinne Maples © 2025 Uplifted Yoga | BrettLarkin.com
    --------  
    45:37
  • The 8 Limbs of Yoga for Personal Growth
    We’ve talked about what the eight limbs of yoga are and where they came from (if you missed that episode just scroll a few back) but what is each limb's practical, energetic, and spiritual significance in modern life? From the ethical and personal observances of Yama and Niyama, respectively, to the physical aspects of Asana, the breath control of Pranayama, and the mental focus of Dharana. And of course how it all culminates in the exploration of Dhyana and Samadhi. The Eight Limbs are here to help you cut through the noise and come back to what really matters, this episode will explain how. Listen and learn: 🔹How each limb of yoga serves a unique purpose in personal growth 🔹What it means to “live your yoga” through these teachings 🔹The practical ways the 8 limbs help you reclaim your scattered energy 💖 Curious about the Uplifted membership and want to know more? Check it out here => https://www.brettlarkin.com/uplifted/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=uplifted FREE Practice: Relaxing Meditation: Chandra Bhedana Pranayama to Calm Down Relevant Blog: The 5 Niyamas of Yoga: The Second Path of Yoga’s Eight Limbs   Relevant to Today’s Episode: 📖 Yoga Life Book  ✅ 200-hour Online Yoga Teacher Training 💖 Uplifted Membership 🎧 Also Listen to: #276 – What are Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras - What Every Yogi Should Know #279 – Yoga Sutras of Patanjali Summary – BOOK ONE Explained #282 – Yoga Sutras of Patanjali Summary – BOOK TWO Explained #364 – Dissecting The 8 Limbs and Their Origins   © 2025 Uplifted Yoga | BrettLarkin.com  
    --------  
    24:12

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Uplifted Yoga Podcast

Uplift your personal life and accelerate your yoga career leveraging yoga’s ancient wisdom. Explore yoga philosophy from the Yoga Sutras, the Vedas, psychology, kundalini and self-help. Brett Larkin helps you get closer to making consistent daily yoga a reality, while empowering you to acknowledge your role as a leader and healer of others. Whether you’re experiencing a kundalini awakening, resolving unprocessed trauma, suffering as a “hidden healer,” in a cycle of self-sabotage, feeling “imposter syndrome,” or stuck trying to grow your wellness business, the Uplifted Yoga podcast is where you come to slay your mindset blocks and indulge in yoga’s rich philosophy in a way that’s practical and fun. ✨Pre-Order Brett’s Book on Amazon ✨Make your yoga practice 2x more potent in 1/2 the time here ✨Download four free yoga business plan Become a member at brettlarkin.com/uplifted For daily inspiration, be sure to check out our blog: http://www.SivanaEast.com Shop our store at: http://www.SivanaSpirit.com
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityBuddhismHinduismSpirituality

Listen to The Uplifted Yoga Podcast, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/28/2025 - 1:39:21 PM