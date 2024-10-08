Powered by RND
Light + Truth

Desiring God
Classic sermons from John Piper to help you see Christ clearly and treasure him truly. Five days a week, 20 minutes per episode. Hosted by Dan Cruver.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

  • The Bold Preacher
    What fueled George Whitefield’s passionate preaching? In this episode of Light + Truth, John Piper explores Whitefield’s dramatic style in light of his deep conviction about the gospel’s reality.
    --------  
    26:32
  • Anointed by God
    Why did God use George Whitefield so powerfully? In this episode of Light + Truth, John Piper examines Whitefield’s life, highlighting the sovereign work of God through his preaching of the gospel.
    --------  
    22:08
  • Where Confidence Comes From
    How does Christ give us the confidence to love, even at great cost? In this episode of Light + Truth, John Piper opens Hebrews 10:32–39 to reveal the source of sacrificial love.
    --------  
    23:15
  • Choose to Share in Suffering
    How can we become people who embrace risk-taking love? In this episode of Light + Truth, John Piper turns to Hebrews 10:32–39 to explore the faith that fuels sacrificial love.
    --------  
    24:56
  • God Is a Consuming Fire
    Who can rescue us at the final judgment? In this episode of Light + Truth, John Piper opens Hebrews 10:26–31 to reveal our sole hope for salvation on the last day.
    --------  
    24:05

About Light + Truth

