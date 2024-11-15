Powered by RND
In this podcast, Trent Horn gives you an entertaining, informative, and practical explanation of the Catholic faith as well as interviews with the best writers ...
  • #963 - Transgenderism's Most Manipulative Tactic
    In this episode, Trent examine a common tactic among transgender advocates that manipulates people into agreeing with a harmful view of the human person.
    13:23
  • #962 - FFAF: My 2024 Election Rant
    In this free-for-all-Friday, Trent finally lets loose what he's been thinking about in the previous election.
    26:24
  • #961 - What's Making Young Women So Liberal?
    In this episode, Trent reveals why women under the age of 30 are more liberal and pro-abortion than they've ever been in history.
    20:22
  • #960 - "One Bible Verse DESTROYS The Catholic Church" (REBUTTED)
    In this episode Trent takes on Greg at Bible Flock Box's argument against Peter being the Rock upon which the Church is built.
    14:00
  • #959 - FFAF: I'm Sick of Catholic Commentary (Luce!)
    In this free-for-all-Friday Trent talks about the Vatican's "Luce" mascot and why he is sick of online Catholic commentary about these kinds of stories.
    15:36

