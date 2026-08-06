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356 episodes
- The pathless path is the practice of accepting and handling reality exactly as it appears rather than trying to resist or cling to it. Every experience that disturbs us reveals stored energy patterns inside us that life brings forward for healing and release. Spiritual growth comes from relaxing through these energies, allowing them to pass through, and using every moment of life for your liberation. In essence, life is your guru.
© Sounds True Inc. Episodes: © 2026 Michael A. Singer. All Rights Reserved.
- True spiritual growth occurs when we shift our focus from external forms—relationships, possessions, and passing circumstances—to the inner flow of spiritual energy (Shakti). Happiness and love do not come from controlling life; they arise naturally when we stop blocking the inner energy flow through resisting life’s experiences. Every experience in life, pleasant or unpleasant, offers an opportunity for spiritual growth if we remain open. Once we learn to honor the natural movement of inner energy, we can live with greater joy, love, freedom, and continuous spiritual awakening.
© Sounds True Inc. Episodes: © 2026 Michael A. Singer. All Rights Reserved.
- While we do not create objective reality itself, we do create our personal experience of reality through the psychological filters formed by our past experiences. Every event that we resist or cling to becomes an internal impression that shapes future perceptions and strengthens the ego’s preferences about how life should unfold. Spiritual freedom comes from letting experiences pass through without resistance, and allowing consciousness to experience life directly, openly, and joyfully as it unfolds in the present moment.
© Sounds True Inc. Episodes: © 2026 Michael A. Singer. All Rights Reserved.
- Both modern quantum physics and ancient spirituality point to a universe arising from an underlying field of energy. Spirituality goes one step further: the source of that field is an omnipresent, omnipotent, omniscient field of consciousness. It is that very consciousness that is observing our thoughts, emotions, and experiences. Human suffering begins when we resist what we are experiencing, store those resisted impressions, and build a self-concept around what we have stored. Spiritual growth comes through learning to relax through life’s experiences without resistance, letting impressions pass through rather than storing them, and thereby allowing consciousness to return to its natural state of freedom, unity, and divine awareness.
© Sounds True Inc. Episodes: © 2026 Michael A. Singer. All Rights Reserved.
- We suffer when reality fails to conform to what we want or gives us what we don’t want. Instead of trying to manipulate the external world, spirituality involves becoming conscious of our inner reactions, learning to relax through uncomfortable experiences, and allowing stored emotional pain to pass through rather than suppressing it. The realities of everyday life simply unfold according to natural laws, both physical and psychological, while the mind creates problems by insisting that life should be what we want based on our past experiences. Spiritual growth comes from becoming aware of the limiting effect of our preferences and gradually expanding them to include all of life so that love, joy, and inner freedom can naturally arise.
© Sounds True Inc. Episodes: © 2026 Michael A. Singer. All Rights Reserved.
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About Michael Singer Podcast
Join the New York Times bestselling author of The Untethered Soul, The Surrender Experiment, and Living Untethered for this free series of curated teaching sessions, recorded at his Temple of the Universe yoga and meditation center. For more information, go to michaelsingerpodcast.com. Sounds True Inc. Episodes: © 2025 Michael A. Singer. All Rights Reserved.
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