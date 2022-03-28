Join the New York Times bestselling author of The Untethered Soul and The Surrender Experiment for this free series of five curated teaching sessions, recorded ... More
S2 E5: Look into the Lake of Life
Who are you in the eyes of the universe? Here, Michael talks about our perceptual relationship with the universe—illuminating how we project ourselves onto the unfolding of reality.
4/25/2022
38:17
S2 E4: Taking Care of Your Inner Environment
A filthy home is an open invitation for rats and roaches to move in. In the same way, Michael reveals that neglected thoughts and emotions attract destructive unconscious behaviors.
4/18/2022
48:44
S2 E3: The Commitment to Stay Conscious
Even when you’ve devoted yourself to spiritual work, it can be difficult to maintain mindful awareness. In this episode, Michael speaks on the difficulty of maintaining consciousness and equanimity when we seem hardwired to be hooked by outside stimuli.
4/11/2022
42:23
S2 E2: The Stages of the Spiritual Path – A Continuum of Letting Go
How do you know when you’re actually walking the path or when you're just strengthening your ego? Here, Michael considers the gateways to and pitfalls of spiritual work.
4/4/2022
49:46
S2 E1: From Fighting to Harmony – Changing Your Relationship with Life
The world’s great wisdom traditions all speak on the value of surrender. In this first episode, Michael discusses what it takes to grow beyond spiritual resistance.
Join the New York Times bestselling author of The Untethered Soul and The Surrender Experiment for this free series of five curated teaching sessions, recorded at the yoga and meditation center known as Temple of the Universe.