We suffer when reality fails to conform to what we want or gives us what we don’t want. Instead of trying to manipulate the external world, spirituality involves becoming conscious of our inner reactions, learning to relax through uncomfortable experiences, and allowing stored emotional pain to pass through rather than suppressing it. The realities of everyday life simply unfold according to natural laws, both physical and psychological, while the mind creates problems by insisting that life should be what we want based on our past experiences. Spiritual growth comes from becoming aware of the limiting effect of our preferences and gradually expanding them to include all of life so that love, joy, and inner freedom can naturally arise.



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