Men in the Arena - Christian Men's Podcast

The Dying Seeds Paradox: What Jesus REALLY Meant – Message at the MAG EP 791
Death Ground. Alexander the Great famously burned his ships to eliminate his troops' option of retreat, compelling them to fight with everything they had. Today, Pastor Jim Ramos challenges us to read a common passage with a new perspective. This message calls Christians to stop living in fear of failure and instead, adopt a long-term, sacrificial perspective that leads to real, flourishing faith. This message is from The MAG, The McMinnville Area Gathering for men in McMinnville, Oregon. You can come out to see Jim Ramos in person checking his at , or bring him to speak at your next event.
--------
20:32
QUICK HIT (4 min): Becoming a Teacher of the Word: Cut it Straight – Dialed In Man of God EP 790
Can you teach others about God? How about those in your household, your wife and kids? If you can’t articulate your faith, that’s a miss, brother! In this equipping episode, Jim Ramos teaches you about becoming a teacher like Jesus, and what the Bible says about what exactly the godly man needs to be able to do, pulling from Titus and 1 Timothy. The Dialed In man of God is able and ready to teach others. He doesn’t have to know everything, but he needs to be ready and willing to teach. If that’s not you yet, this episode will help. In this series, recorded in South Africa on a safari, Jim Ramos introduces you to the 20 qualities of a man of God pulled from Titus and 1 Timothy, as laid out in his new book, ‘Dialed In: Reaching Your Full Capacity as a Man of God’ releasing September 3, 2024 with David C Cook publishing. Each episode will walk you through one quality. You can order your copy of the book on Amazon at or learn more at .
--------
2:49
Understanding God’s Grace: What Most Christian Men Get Wrong About Grace w/ Joby Martin EP 789
Many men are walking around claiming they’ve met Jesus, yet their lives look no different. When you’ve truly encountered Jesus, your life won’t stay the same. Just like getting hit by a freight train changes EVERYTHING, an encounter with the resurrected Christ should leave a mark. In this week’s interview, Jim Ramos interviews Joby Martin, author of “Run Over By the Grace Train: How the Unstoppable Love of God Transforms Everything" and founder of The Church of Eleven22 in Jacksonville, FL. Pastor Joby will challenge you to live with real power and purpose and break down what real grace and forgiveness look like. Here are the links to Joby's book discussed in this episode: - Run Over By the Grace Train (Using our link to check out the book helps support our ministry - thanks!)
--------
56:32
Discerning God’s Voice: 6 Tests That It’s Really God Speaking – Equipping Men in Ten EP 788
Do you ever wonder if you're hearing God's voice or if it's just your own thoughts? You're not alone, many men struggle with this question. In this week’s 10-minute equipping episode, Pastor Jim Ramos shares six powerful ways to distinguish between God's Holy whisper and the noise in your own mind. You'll get practical steps to gain clarity and guidance in your relationship with God.
--------
9:21
QUICK HIT (4 min): Becoming a Leader: Do Something. Anything. Just Lead. – Dialed In Man of God EP 787
Do you struggle to lead the people around you? God calls all men to be leaders. In this equipping episode, Jim Ramos teaches you about becoming the leader Jesus has called you to be and what the Bible says about Godly leadership. The Dialed In man of God is a Leader. Using Paul's teaching, Jim explains how, as a leader, we are called to build "walls" around our loved ones to protect them. No matter what personality type, leadership style, or temperament, God has called all men to lead. It's time to do something. Anything. Just lead. In this series, recorded in South Africa on a safari, Jim Ramos introduces you to the 20 qualities of a man of God pulled from Titus and 1 Timothy, as laid out in his new book, ‘Dialed In: Reaching Your Full Capacity as a Man of God’ releasing September 3, 2024 with David C Cook publishing. Each episode will walk you through one quality. You can order your copy of the book on Amazon at or learn more at .
