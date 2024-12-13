Men in the Arena - Christian Men's Podcast

QUICK HIT (4 min): Becoming a Teacher of the Word: Cut it Straight – Dialed In Man of God EP 790

Can you teach others about God? How about those in your household, your wife and kids? If you can’t articulate your faith, that’s a miss, brother! In this equipping episode, Jim Ramos teaches you about becoming a teacher like Jesus, and what the Bible says about what exactly the godly man needs to be able to do, pulling from Titus and 1 Timothy. The Dialed In man of God is able and ready to teach others. He doesn’t have to know everything, but he needs to be ready and willing to teach. If that’s not you yet, this episode will help. In this series, recorded in South Africa on a safari, Jim Ramos introduces you to the 20 qualities of a man of God pulled from Titus and 1 Timothy, as laid out in his new book, ‘Dialed In: Reaching Your Full Capacity as a Man of God’ releasing September 3, 2024 with David C Cook publishing. Each episode will walk you through one quality. You can order your copy of the book on Amazon at or learn more at .